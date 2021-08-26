St. Louis Zoo Calls on Event Volunteers to Support ZOOFARI 2021 on September 10

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo invites people at least twenty-one years old or older to become event volunteers at the ZOOFARI 2021 event on September 10. This event is one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year.

Volunteers are allowed to register for a series of activities held in two shift times: daytime setup and evening event. Based on the time of the event, which is evening to midnight, the team members of the daytime shift will help prepare the event, from setting the tables and bars to several other activities. Meanwhile, the evening shift will provide support throughout the event.

Six choices of activities and durations are available to registrants on a first-come-first-get basis. As of now, all slots for 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. are fully charged. On the other hand, some spaces for 5:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. are still available.

Rachel Drochter is listed as the event organizer of the fundraiser activity held rain or shine. Regarding the details of the assignments for the volunteers, all of them will take place outdoors. Based on this, applicants are expected to consider their health tolerance before working under the summer temperatures in St. Louis.

The zoo offers several benefits for volunteers after completing all assignments, including a ZOOFARI t-shirt that can be picked up before the event starts, food and beverages while conducting on-site assignments, and two free Adventure Pass tickets to visit the zoo, which are available after completing the work.

You can visit this link for other information such as uniform, location, safety guidelines, remaining slots, assignments descriptions, and registration procedures.

