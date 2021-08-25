Where to find Cocktail Bars around Chesterfield

Chesterfield, MO – Friday nights are the time to have a relaxing night out with friends and take a break from the long week to greet the weekend. The best way to spend Friday nights is to enjoy cocktails with good foods.

Here are some cocktail bars you can find around Chesterfield with good food:

Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience

Established in 2019, the Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience is already famous for its authentic Mexican cuisine. Dona Maria Gutiérrez Molina established this restaurant to share her family culinary traditions in St. Louis.

Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience will offer you delicious Mexican dishes to pair with their cocktails. Sit at the bar and enjoy their delicious handcrafted cocktails such as the Margarita or their Juntos y Revueltos.

This restaurant is definitely a worth-to-try place for cocktails. The Malinche Mexican is located at 15939 Manchester Road in Ellisville. The restaurant is open on Monday through Thursday from 5.30 p.m. – 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

If you are looking for an Italian restaurant and bar, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is the place for you! A successful family-owned and operated restaurant, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will serve you with the delicious interpretation of regional Italian cuisine using local seasonal ingredients.

Spend a fun evening here with their happy hours every Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. p 5 p.m. for some Pizzas and cocktails. If you miss the happy hour some visit on Friday nights and enjoy the night with the pizza, pasta, wine, and cocktails

The Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is located in two locations: 14171 Clayton Road at Town & Country and 9568 Manchester Road at Rock Hill both restaurants open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Timothy's The Restaurant

A new restaurant and bar in town! Timothy’s The Restaurant will serve you a fine dining experience with incredible menus and delicious cocktails. Visit Timothy’s The Restaurant for a fun night out and try out their selection of interesting appetizers, they also have a huge menu of wine and cocktails to choose from.

The restaurant is located at 12710 Olive Boulevard and is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

