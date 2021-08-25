Where to find a hair salon in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – Is it that time of the month for you to get a haircut or try out new styles? Discover these hair salons that will help you take on a new look and surprise everyone around you. Here is some hair salon you should visit in Edwardsville:

Reputation Salon

The Reputation Salon is an Aveda concept salon. The best hairstyle can only come from the best stylists, as an Aveda concept salon, the hairstylists in Reputation Salon must meet the requirement from AVEDA Institute which is a nature-based industry for hair, skin, body, and well-being.

Reputation Salon will serve customers with the latest styles, techniques, hair coloring, and highlights. They are also experts for your beauty needs such as make-up, extensions, and waxing even bridal service.

The salon is located in historic downtown Edwardsville at 214 Hillsboro Avenue and opens on Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Barri Allen Hollywood Hair

Established in 1995, Bari Allen Hollywood Hair specializes in dimensional color and customized haircuts as well as specialty styling. The owner, Bari Allen is an educator and hairdresser she had many experiences in hairdressing and will understand the customer's needs, as well as to help people love their hair like never before.

Bari Allen Hollywood Hair is located in Maryville neat Anderson Hospital and the hair salon is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., on Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Supercuts

Targeted primarily for men, Supercuts hair salon will cater to the male customer with highly trained hair stylists that specializes in men’s haircut. Supercuts also offers a variety of services for women too. They will serve both men and women even kids with a consistent quality haircut, relaxing Tea Tree experience for hair coloring service even facial waxing.

With all the services they offer, Supercuts will give the best service for an affordable price. Visit Supercuts at 6679 B Edwardsville Crossing. The hair salon is open every Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

