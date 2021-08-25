Edwardsville, IL

Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – The perfect way to start the day is to have a fulfilling breakfast or brunch. If you are looking for a place to eat why not stop at these breakfast and brunch spots in Edwardsville:

Sacred Ground

Located in downtown Edwardsville, Sacred Ground offers an organic breakfast and lunch as well as specialty coffees. Besides that, they also serve the Mississippi Mud Coffee that everyone should try. The Sacred Ground offers a selection of foods from grilled cheese to vegan burritos and sweet treats like their cinnamon rolls.

It is definitely a must-try breakfast and brunch spot. The Sacred Ground is open every Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1818 Chophouse

If you are looking for a heavier meal to eat for brunch the 1818 Chophouse is the answer. Experience extraordinary dining with their progressive and innovative cuisine from steaks, chops, and the freshest seafood.

Their brunch menu ranges from chicken and waffles to beef tenderloin salads and sandwiches filled with juicy meats.

1818 Chophouse is located at 210 S Buchanan Street and opens every Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m..

Twisted Biscuit & Brunch

Try out the newly opened Twisted Biscuit and Brunch that offers an innovative menu with unique drinks in a fun environment. Hang out with friends and get some brunch to fulfill your belly.

Order their twisted foods such as the Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This, a house-made biscuit filled with bacon, cheddar, pepper, garlic and served with a delicious honey butter dipping sauce. After ordering that much wash it all off with some bloody mary or sweet mimosa.

The restaurant is located at 1071 South State Route and opens every Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. - 2.15 p.m.

