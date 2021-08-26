Where to eat in Clinton County

Clinton County, IL – With so many things you can do in Clinton County such as the leisurely activities offered you are bound to get hungry. While you are looking to satisfy your hunger, there are so many places you can eat in Clinton County.

Here are some of our recommended places to eat:

Wooden Mouth

If you are looking for a unique bar and grill that also specializes in craft cocktails, select spirits, fine wine, and draft beer, Wooden Mouth is your destination. Besides that, they also offer an exclusive lunch menu and brunch menu for Sundays only.

Wooden Mouth is located at 423 W Hanover Street in New Baden and opens every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. the next day, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day, and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day.

Duey's on Fairfax

The Deuy’s on Fairfax offers a new dining experience with their selection of gourmet artisanal subs, fresh salads, homemade seasonal soups, and they also have daily specials that will satisfy your palate. The menu varies from poutine, chicken sandwiches to greek salad, there is everything for everyone.

Located at 1028 Fairfax Street in Carlyle the Duey’s on Fairfax restaurant has a cool vintage and eclectic vibe. The restaurant is open on Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dairy King

Located at 320 West Broadway Trenton, Dairy King will surely satisfy your hunger with their burgers and fries paired with their refreshing smoothies and shakes. If you are a vegetarian they also sever veggie burgers.

After a long day of activity get some burgers at Dairy King which is open every Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

