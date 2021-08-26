A new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis program is launched at the University of Missouri - St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – The University of Missouri St. Louis has added a new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. The addition of the program was due to the increase in demand from Board Certified Behavior Analysts or BCBA.

Through the analysis from Burning Glass Technology, there will be a significant increase in the need for professionals trained in applied behavior analysis because it is predicted that in the upcoming decade there will be 20,000 new BCBA jobs created in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas.

The University of Missouri St. Louis added a new program in Applied Behavior Analysis to meet the needs of trained professionals for future workforces. The applied behavior analysis is a basis for studying and managing behaviors through intervention with the individuals.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has recently approved the new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis that will be part of the College of Education’s Department of Educator Preparation and Leadership. In addition, the enrollment for the new program had already begun this semester.

Students who enroll in the new program will learn how to evaluate social and behavioral deficits in individuals of all ages from children, teens, and adults.

These students will use the principles of behavioral analysis especially for individuals with developmental disorders to create a plan to reduce the challenges and deficits.

Andresa De Souza, director, and professor of the ABA Graduate Program has stated that in the process of the ABA coursework students will also gain their master’s degree. That will make it easier, less cumbersome, and more economic for these students.

These trained professionals in applied behavior analysis are needed and will work in places such as schools, social services, agencies, hospitals, and even private practices.

