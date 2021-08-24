Three best home repair services in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you in need of a handyman and home repair services? There are lots of professional home repair service companies in St. Louis. But, you must be looking for the best, right?. Therefore, we inform you of the high-rated home improvement services in St. Louis, the following:

1. Fix St. Louis (https://fixstlhomes.com/)

Phone: 314-434-4100

Location: 50 River Bend Dr, St. Louis, MO 63017

Open Hours: Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5.30 pm, Saturday - Sunday: Closed.

Fix St. Louis is serving as the professional alternative to hiring home repair services and handymen around the greater St. Louis. Fix St. Louis has trained and experienced technicians and provides full-time customer service and a one-year guarantee. Fix St. Louis specialties are household projects, kitchens, bathrooms, electrical, plumbing, drywall, and many more. Fix's handyman services are also available in Ballwin, Chesterfield, Town & Country, Des Peres, Wildwood, St. Charles, and surroundings.

2. Promaster Home Repair (https://promaster-home-repair-and-handyman-services.business.site/)

Phone: (314) 399-2711

Location: 439 South Clay Avenue, St Louis, MO 63122

Open Hours: Monday - Saturday: 8 am - 5 pm, Sunday: Closed.

ProMaster Home Repair commits to providing a high-quality and timely service. ProMaster service specialties include plumbing, basement project, drywall, door installation, floor tile, painting, remodeling the kitchen, and many more. ProMaster is also available in Ballwin, Saint Peters, Fenton, Saint Charles, Chesterfield, and Dupo.

"I appreciate these guys so much. I think they're just naturally great people with great skill." reviewed by Theresa L.

3. Mr. Handyman (https://www.mrhandyman.com/st-louis-county/)

Phone: (314) 266-0360

Location: 9 Midland Ave. suite D, Maryland Heights, St Louis, MO 63043

Open Hours: Monday - Friday: 8 am - 5 pm, Saturday - Sunday: Closed

Mr. Handyman is a locally owned home improvement and repair one-stop-shop service in the St. Louis area. Mr. Handyman has more than 20 years of experience and their team is licensed and fully vetted professionals. Call them for drywall, windows, installation, assembly, carpentry, and many other services.

Mr. Handyman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSenzN4sWnz/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.