Local KFC makes special arrangements for real estate owner & her mother in the name of love

KFC special seating Photo by Denise Ricks

Though February is fading away, it is still the month of love. This quick story is sure to melt your heart.

An act of kindness meant the world to two women.

Real estate agency owner, Denise Ricks of Royalty Trust Realty, LLC took to Facebook to give well-deserved accolades to KFC in Franklin, VA for extending servitude & taking customer service to the next level to make this Valentine's Day special.

The Facebook post shared:

We love and appreciate the Kentucky Fried Chicken staff in Franklin VA! They decorated a reserved table and gave a care package along with flowers to my mom. She was so happy! The best reserved section I have ever been in and it really made her happy! They all getting a portion of my Mega Millions! --Denise Ricks

Neither Denise nor her mother are strangers to Facebook or social media. Their relationship is full of love, care, dancing, & laughter. The memories are captured in photos or videos, & the infectious love is shared with Facebook.

KFC logo Photo by Wikipedia

The sharing of this post received an outpour of love & support commenting on the status with hearts & how well deserved it is. There were also many accolades for the food chain. One particular comment by R Summer Taylor stated, "Goletha Hayes this is beautiful. Denise Ricks people don’t realize what a difference small gestures can make! I love it !"

Another comment mentioned, "This is the BEST thing I’ve seen on Facebook all day!"

It was believed by commenters that this story deserved recognition not only from the KFC franchise but also from the local newspaper.

Denise goes above the call of duty to care for her mother, & KFC matched her effort resulting in memories that cannot be forgotten.

Thank you, KFC (Franklin, VA location) for your ROYAL TRUST treatment.