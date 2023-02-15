ThaMonthly, a brand that advocates for reproductive health has launched in hopes to help women

ThaMonthlyPhoto byChrystyan Cross

Roe vs. Wade. Friday, June 24, 2022 was a day that women across the nation will never forget. It was the day that the longstanding Constitutional right to abortion was overturned for federal control meaning that it's up to each state to regulating laws "protecting or restricting" abortion in the absence of a federal standard. (Source: www.kff.org) Yes, the state, not the pregnant individual.

If you are a black woman, you may be able to identify with some of these stats:

  1. Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than white women.
  2. Black women are 3x more likely to have fibroids than white women. The fibroids occur at younger ages and grow more quickly for Black women.
  3. Black women are more likely to experience preventable maternal death compared with white women.
  4. Black women are subject to discrimination in the health care field — 22% report discrimination when going to the doctor or clinic. Research shows that Black women receive a lower quality of care than white women.
  5. More than 1 in 4 black female workers report that there was a time in the last 2 years that they needed or wanted to take time away from work for family or medical reasons but could not.

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families

BLM- in healthcare tooPhoto byDr. Beim

Chrystyan Cross, owner & mogul behind the brand ThaMonthly, uses her personal experience to raise awareness & advocate for women thus making her (self-acclaimed) "THE HEALTHY CUCCI ADVOCATE." Her beloved followers & supporters are lovingly called the "cucci gang."

The vision, mission, & goal of her brand is simple--reproductive rights.

When you think of ThaMonthly think these 2 words: educate & advocate.

Her dedication to women's health landed her an interview with Voyage Dallas.

In a transparent tell-all interview with CanvasRebel, Cross reveals that she is "part of the highest demographic of people who die from reproductive issues/childbirth." Not only has having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), & stage 3 Endometriosis caused internal personal problems, but has also caused problems in life because of lack of understanding when it comes to these reproductive conditions.

ThaMonthly LogoPhoto byC. Cross

The mistreatment from significant others, employers, & even physicians prompted her self-education & advocacy for ALL WOMEN & birthed ThaMonthly podcast. The podcast & brand is designed to reach women who suffer in silence with debilitating reproductive diseases or conditions. It is a brand of sisterhood, support, unity & community.

Aside from podcasting, she also writes informative & intimate blog posts geared towards women's suffering. On the Medium platform, she has brought readers on her birth control journey (Birth Control Pain journal) while she attempts to use birth control to treat her symptoms.

Sex & tha period--Ep IX, Tha Ovulation StationPhoto byC. Cross

This type of platform was a relief to me, primarily because I suffer with uterine fibroids so large that they limit my quality of life. I shared my personal story on Vocal, so knowing that I'm not alone gave me hope thanks to platforms like ThaMonthly.

For women that are unsure if they suffer from any reproductive disease, I have included a list of symptoms that may prompt you to ask questions. (Medical Disclaimer: The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment).

These are the types of symptoms, diseases, disorders, & diagnoses that ThaMonthly has devoted her time to defend.

Symptoms of endometriosis include: (Source: Mayo Clinic)

  • Painful periods (dysmenorrhea) could also experience pain in the lower back or abdomen.
  • Pain with sexual intercourse
  • Pain with bowel movements & urination
  • Excessive bleeding
  • Infertility
  • Fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, bloating or nausea, especially during menstrual periods.
Causes of endoPhoto byLybrate

Symptoms of PCOS include: (Source: John Hopkins)

  • Missed periods, irregular periods, or very light periods
  • Ovaries that are large or have many cysts
  • Excess body hair, including the chest, stomach, and back (hirsutism)
  • Weight gain, especially around the belly (abdomen)
  • Acne or oily skin
  • Male-pattern baldness or thinning hair
  • Infertility 
  • Small pieces of excess skin on the neck or armpits (skin tags)
  • Dark or thick skin patches on the back of the neck, in the armpits, & under the breasts
PCOSPhoto bySouthern Illinois OBGYN

Symptoms of uterine fibroids include: (Source: Medline)

  • heavy bleeding between or during your periods that includes blood clots
  • pain in the pelvis or lower back
  • increased menstrual cramping
  • increased urination
  • pain during intercourse
  • menstruation that lasts longer than usual
  • pressure or fullness in your lower abdomen
  • swelling or enlargement of the abdomen
Uterine fibroidsPhoto byGoogle

Symptoms of PMDD may include: (Source: International Association For Premenstrual Disorders)

  • Mood/emotional changes (e.g. mood swings, feeling suddenly sad or tearful, or increased sensitivity to rejection)
  • Irritability, anger, or increased interpersonal conflict
  • Depressed mood, feelings of hopelessness, feeling worthless or guilty
  • Anxiety, tension, or feelings of being keyed up or on edge
  • Decreased interest in usual activities (e.g., work, school, friends, hobbies)
  • Difficulty concentrating, focusing, or thinking; brain fog
  • Tiredness or low-energy
  • Changes in appetite, food cravings, overeating, or binge eating
  • Hypersomnia (excessive sleepiness) or insomnia (trouble falling or staying asleep)
  • Feeling overwhelmed or out of control
  • Physical symptoms such as breast tenderness or swelling, joint or muscle pain, bloating or weight gain
Symptoms of PDDPhoto byVery Well

ThaMonthly has created a quiz that helps her identify her listeners. Take the quiz here.

Hey Chicas! Thank You so much for joining ThaMonthly! I created this form to get an idea of what my followers deal with as far as periods & reproductive issues go..I want to be able to cater to each & every one of yall & leave NO POONANI BEHIND!!!! These responses are solely FOR RESEARCH PURPOSES ONLY & will always remain anonymous :)
ThaMonthly ShowPhoto byC. Cross

ThaMonthly is hosting a live interactive women's symposium getting real about OUR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS! It's also a celebration of 1 year of ThaMonthly Podcast!!! Visit eventbrite.com to register.

Connect with ThaMonthly online:

Website: https://msha.ke/thamonthly

Youtube: ThaMonthly

Instagram: ThaMonthly

Facebook: ThaMonthly

Twitter: ThaMonthly

Here's her message to supporters: "we are a body positive, period positive community, & all are welcomed!"

