ThaMonthly, a brand that advocates for reproductive health has launched in hopes to help women

ThaMonthly Photo by Chrystyan Cross

Roe vs. Wade. Friday, June 24, 2022 was a day that women across the nation will never forget. It was the day that the longstanding Constitutional right to abortion was overturned for federal control meaning that it's up to each state to regulating laws "protecting or restricting" abortion in the absence of a federal standard. (Source: www.kff.org) Yes, the state, not the pregnant individual.

If you are a black woman , you may be able to identify with some of these stats:

Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than white women. Black women are 3x more likely to have fibroids than white women. The fibroids occur at younger ages and grow more quickly for Black women. Black women are more likely to experience preventable maternal death compared with white women. Black women are subject to discrimination in the health care field — 22% report discrimination when going to the doctor or clinic. Research shows that Black women receive a lower quality of care than white women. More than 1 in 4 black female workers report that there was a time in the last 2 years that they needed or wanted to take time away from work for family or medical reasons but could not.

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families

BLM- in healthcare too Photo by Dr. Beim

Chrystyan Cross, owner & mogul behind the brand ThaMonthly, uses her personal experience to raise awareness & advocate for women thus making her (self-acclaimed) "THE HEALTHY CUCCI ADVOCATE." Her beloved followers & supporters are lovingly called the "cucci gang."

The vision, mission, & goal of her brand is simple--reproductive rights.

When you think of ThaMonthly think these 2 words: educate & advocate.

Her dedication to women's health landed her an interview with Voyage Dallas.

In a transparent tell-all interview with CanvasRebel, Cross reveals that she is "part of the highest demographic of people who die from reproductive issues/childbirth." Not only has having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), & stage 3 Endometriosis caused internal personal problems, but has also caused problems in life because of lack of understanding when it comes to these reproductive conditions.

ThaMonthly Logo Photo by C. Cross

The mistreatment from significant others, employers, & even physicians prompted her self-education & advocacy for ALL WOMEN & birthed ThaMonthly podcast. The podcast & brand is designed to reach women who suffer in silence with debilitating reproductive diseases or conditions. It is a brand of sisterhood, support, unity & community.

Aside from podcasting, she also writes informative & intimate blog posts geared towards women's suffering. On the Medium platform, she has brought readers on her birth control journey (Birth Control Pain journal) while she attempts to use birth control to treat her symptoms.

Sex & tha period--Ep IX, Tha Ovulation Station Photo by C. Cross

This type of platform was a relief to me, primarily because I suffer with uterine fibroids so large that they limit my quality of life. I shared my personal story on Vocal, so knowing that I'm not alone gave me hope thanks to platforms like ThaMonthly.

For women that are unsure if they suffer from any reproductive disease, I have included a list of symptoms that may prompt you to ask questions. (Medical Disclaimer: The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment).

These are the types of symptoms, diseases, disorders, & diagnoses that ThaMonthly has devoted her time to defend.

Symptoms of endometriosis include: (Source: Mayo Clinic)

Painful periods (dysmenorrhea) could also experience pain in the lower back or abdomen.

Pain with sexual intercourse

Pain with bowel movements & urination

Excessive bleeding

Infertility

Fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, bloating or nausea, especially during menstrual periods.

Causes of endo Photo by Lybrate

Symptoms of PCOS include: (Source: John Hopkins)

Missed periods, irregular periods, or very light periods

Ovaries that are large or have many cysts

Excess body hair, including the chest, stomach, and back (hirsutism)

Weight gain, especially around the belly (abdomen)

Acne or oily skin

Male-pattern baldness or thinning hair

Infertility

Small pieces of excess skin on the neck or armpits (skin tags)

Dark or thick skin patches on the back of the neck, in the armpits, & under the breasts

PCOS Photo by Southern Illinois OBGYN

Symptoms of uterine fibroids include: (Source: Medline)

heavy bleeding between or during your periods that includes blood clots

pain in the pelvis or lower back

increased menstrual cramping

increased urination

pain during intercourse

menstruation that lasts longer than usual

pressure or fullness in your lower abdomen

swelling or enlargement of the abdomen

Uterine fibroids Photo by Google

Symptoms of PMDD may include: (Source: International Association For Premenstrual Disorders)

Mood/emotional changes (e.g. mood swings, feeling suddenly sad or tearful, or increased sensitivity to rejection)

Irritability, anger, or increased interpersonal conflict

Depressed mood, feelings of hopelessness, feeling worthless or guilty

Anxiety, tension, or feelings of being keyed up or on edge

Decreased interest in usual activities (e.g., work, school, friends, hobbies)

Difficulty concentrating, focusing, or thinking; brain fog

Tiredness or low-energy

Changes in appetite, food cravings, overeating, or binge eating

Hypersomnia (excessive sleepiness) or insomnia (trouble falling or staying asleep)

Feeling overwhelmed or out of control

Physical symptoms such as breast tenderness or swelling, joint or muscle pain, bloating or weight gain

Symptoms of PDD Photo by Very Well

ThaMonthly has created a quiz that helps her identify her listeners. Take the quiz here.

Hey Chicas! Thank You so much for joining ThaMonthly! I created this form to get an idea of what my followers deal with as far as periods & reproductive issues go..I want to be able to cater to each & every one of yall & leave NO POONANI BEHIND!!!! These responses are solely FOR RESEARCH PURPOSES ONLY & will always remain anonymous :)

ThaMonthly Show Photo by C. Cross

ThaMonthly is hosting a live interactive women's symposium getting real about OUR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS! It's also a celebration of 1 year of ThaMonthly Podcast!!! Visit eventbrite.com to register.

Connect with ThaMonthly online:

Website: https://msha.ke/thamonthly

Youtube: ThaMonthly

Instagram: ThaMonthly

Facebook: ThaMonthly

Twitter: ThaMonthly

Here's her message to supporters: "we are a body positive, period positive community, & all are welcomed!"