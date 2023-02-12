North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshop

Make It Public Photo by Megan Daniielle

Megan Daniielle, entrepreneur & visionary behind the workshop, was prompted to begin a program to uplift, inspire, empower, & motivate women.

She is the CEO of Make It Public, LLC., a North Carolina-based marketing agency that "provides local/small business owners & hobbyists with marketing & social media consulting related services & analytics at the right price with superior customer service, quality, & commitment." (Source: Make It Public)

The business was created to help the person who dreams of being a self-sufficient business owner by offering services of website design & development, brand identity, brand consulting, content marketing, text marketing, print marketing, digital marketing, & social media marketing. She is a proud member of the National Small Business Association & a proud member of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Her dedication & professional skills have created a platform for her to be recognized as she was featured in Wilma Magazine as well as other publications.

Megan R. Photo by Wilma Magazine

As she began inspiring clients & participating in programs to promote self & professional development, her will & desire to empower other women & obedience to God sparked the birth of the Make Her Public Workshop.

Make Her Public the Workshop Photo by Megan D

The vision & mission of Make Her Public is:

"To serve you through a series of boot camp style business courses to provide you with a new set of lenses in seeing your vision beyond the current state that it is in so that you can be presented in front of your customers/clients boldly confidently and as an expert in your industry." --Megan

The overall goal is to support women in bringing fire to their purpose so they can freely walk in it, knowing that it will make an impact. This will be achieved by equipping women with the following life & business tools: Mindset Training, Confidence Building, Media Training, & more. (Source: Make Her Public)

Megan has gathered 14 women industry leaders from various walks of life, age ranges, & backgrounds to inspire & empower other women.

Make Her Public Speakers Photo by Megan Daniielle

Featured speakers include yours truly, writer & blogger Stephy Ellsworth writer, blogger, & self-acclaimed voice of the people.

Saundra Gilliard: a published author and playwright who writes exclusively on narratives that showcase the power of women. Saundra is a Personal Transformation Leader, Storyteller, Trainer, & owner of Femininely Free! She has more than 25 years of experience in using personal narrative as a tool for transformation.

Saundra Gilliard Photo by Megan Daniielle

Coach Latrea Russ: was born with a rare genetic syndrome called Pfeiffer syndrome; this disorder causes the bones to not fuse properly. Her company “More Than My Disability” was created to show those who live a similar lifestyle as her the endless possibilities. It’s not easy living in a world that doesn’t see or hear you. Coach Latrea’s intentions are to advocate for those like her and educate those who are unaware of her and her community.

Coach Latrea Russ Photo by Megan Daniielle

Annette Denise: 2020 Annette Denise was inspired to start o the Tiara Experience at Pretty & Plus Boutique. The Tiara Experience is a private event where a deserving plus-size woman is chosen for a makeover. BUTTTT this isn’t going to be your normal Tiara Experience. She is coming to help you EVICT some internal disorder so that you can UNDERSTAND who you are inside & out.

Annette Denice Photo by Megan Daniielle

To stay up to date on information regarding speakers subscribe to makeherpublic.com. By subscribing, you will be the 1st know about Make Her Public happenings.

Make Her Public call to action:

Hey you! Yes you. Quick question for you. When was the last time you entered into a workshop where someone looked at your vision with you and provided you tools needed to scale your purpose?…. Well if you don’t have a clear answer to that, then let me introduce you to MHP.

Our mission is to serve you through a series of bootcamp style classes to provide you with a new set of lenses in seeing your vision beyond the current state that it is in , so that you can be presented in front of your customers/ clients boldly confidently and as an expert in your industry. We also will support you in bringing fire to your purpose so you can freely walk in it, knowing that it will make an impact. The magic tools included in this bold boot camp are Mindset Training, Confidence Building, Media Training, Professional Shoot, and more spicy features.

We are servicing ONLY the FIRST 20 women who apply, that are super passionate about stepping up and stepping out into their destiny. So if you feel this is you and are ready to take your vision seriously, make sure you stay plugged in for details on when and where you can apply. Let’s work together to Make YOU Public. Serving purpose-driven women by armoring them with confidence and skills for the marketplace" Share this good news with your friends now! Please like and share.. #MAKEHERPUBLIC #MHP #womeninbusiness #womenbusinessowners #womenwithambition #businesswomen #womeninpower #womensempowerment #womensupportingwomen #womenhelpingwomen

Connect with Make Her Public social media:

Facebook: Make Her Public

Instagram: Make Her Public

LinkedIn: Make Her Public

Make Her Public is a divinely-driven series of workshops designed with a boot camp feel where women with a vision can get the comprehensive tools needed to amplify their purpose, build confidence & solidify their business under the guidance of various industry leaders.

These workshops will tap into creative frequencies in the mind to accentuate your needs so you can follow through with your goals based on your vision. Our mission is to get your mind together to fully show who you are through various mindset tactics, marketing strategies, & personal development processes to scale you in your purpose.

A popup live featuring speakers was posted on Friday, February 19th at 7:30 P.M. Check out what the ladies have to offer.

To register for Make Her Public please visit www.makeherpublic.com