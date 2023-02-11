Independent Texas artist overcoming personal obstacles & beating the odds with music

Independent artist, Dekarian Ashley, known as Killa D, is breaking his own records with his music & doing exactly what his brand says--chasing money, not fame.

Originally born & raised in Louisiana, Killa D made a decision to leave his hometown & venture into a strange land with music on his mind. His album "Small City, Big Dreams" paid respects to the city that raised him & offered hope to those that may have felt stuck. Through music, he was able to show them a whole new world. His loyalty to Minden, LA was made known by a photo of the city on the cover art of the album.

Like many others, music became his outlet & safe haven during the struggles of life. Growing up he had much of nothing but a writing pen, empty paper, & a blank CD. Music was the only thing that seemed to keep him sane. He battled depression, loss, & homelessness. Music was his saving grace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdSl6_0kkOG0Zo00
ReeReePhoto byKilla D

Raised in a violent area, he beat the odds by escaping physically unscathed, but emotionally he was torn apart. His songs "Thinking Dreaming" & "Ventilation" was dedicated to his best friend Ree whom he lost to domestic violence on July 4, 2016. He shared his life story in an interview with Space City Frequency that was covered by writer FROZENYOSHI. (Source: Space City Frequency).

"Killa D is making a name for himself and has only just started the ripple in what will be a momentous wave." --Frozenyoshi, writer with Space City Frequency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ONhJ_0kkOG0Zo00
Small City Big DreamsPhoto byKilla D, Small City Big Dreams

Killa D's music & rap style is influenced by Louisiana’s own Lil Boosie, Webbie, & Lil' Wayne as well as West Coast’s own Tupac Shakur, & Texas artists such as UGK & many others. (Source: Clubhouse) His music career began when he was 12 years old.

As he developed as an artist, networking placed him in the same room with all the people that could skyrocket his music career like DJs, producers, videographers, & other artists he later collaborate with.

Some of his hits are "Don’t be Afraid”(Wurk!) feat TheazyStaccs," “Bout Dat” feat Jus Kno Mac," & one of his most air-played songs, "Pop It!" (featuring Louisiana Cash & 9th Ward Judy) which was released in 2020.

Thawed Magazine had this to say about Killa D:

Living in #Houston #Texas , Killa D stays busy n consistent!! Has been featured on many Blogs. Radio n Magazines. Gotten co-signed By @webbietrill alongside @djtgutta & @supa_unit HeDJ T Gutta (Webbie Official DJ) feDERRICK4REAL 📷 DjThaDj CEO777Flint Michigans @989thebeat With @djupdoe 98.9 The Beat KillaDj updoe 989TheBeatls well and grinds!!! --copied & pasted from Killa D's Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIcsp_0kkOG0Zo00
ThawedPhoto byKilla D

Killa D is leaving his mark with multiple radio spins, artist nominations, features, interviews, & performances:

  • LoudFestHTx feat MixxGang Dj’s own DJ CrowdPleaser in the mix
  • SXSW (Texas event that is held every spring in Austin, Texas)
  • Nominated & awarded Artist of the Year in Houston, Texas
  • Live performance at At @clubcairohtx for Soundcheck Sunday
  • Inverview with Heart of the Street Radio & TV basedi n London
  • DJ Reezy Radio Promo Show
    • MONDAY: February 13th (7PM CST) On @hitz1073
    • TUESDAY: February 14th (7PM CST) On @bsideradioshow
    • WEDNESDAY: February 15th (7PM CST) On @615radiothestreetz
    • THURSDAY: February 16th (7PM CST) On @thehype87.3
    • FRIDAY: February 17th (8PM CST) On @qsmradio
  • Debuting On @931jamz Featuring @kingfusion (www.madtownjamz.com)
  • Interviews on 95.3 JAMZ with JessMarie & Layla E, Jess Askin' FEATURING @jessbeeeux , Thawed Magazine Connected On 98.9 The Beat In #flintmichigan, interview at mzblueradioshow, Crowd Streaming interview, Urban Suite Radio Show, & more!

This list doesn't even begin to sum up Killa D's accomplishments as an independent artist. What is even more mind-blowing is that he is self-managed, self-motivated, & self-made. Though he has mentors, artists collaborations, & DJ/radio show connections, he is practically a one man team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWFHD_0kkOG0Zo00
Killa DPhoto byKilla D

"POP IT!" has been getting major traction & traffic amongst radio stations & clubs. One accomplishment that inspired him to keep going despite feeling discouraged was being nominated as Best Major Feature in the Music U Countdown Awards aired on Brink TV.

His pinned post on Facebook shares the struggles he had prior to this moment. He mentions the process of recording in the projects to local performances before making his way to a major streaming platform.

From The Projects..Recording With Timmy Kemp aka #DjTimmy, To #Performing At The Community House, The Forestry Building, Burning Cds With Our Songs On Them And Even Throwing The Livest Block Parties In The Projects Hosted By My Aunt Molly Kemp Alongside My Grandma Dee Washington … To NOW! The BIG SCREEN TV! Killa D - “POP IT!” Feat. LuiZana x 9th Ward Judy Came A Looong Way From That #WestSyde x #KrayHill x #minden
#NorthFairviewSt x #WestSydeBaby-- Killa D

