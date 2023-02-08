Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placements

Deli Rowe Photo by Deli Rowe

Deli Rowe, a Richmond, VA native & internationally acclaimed recording artist, songwriter, & producer has proven that she has earned her stay in the music industry.

A previous biography introduced her as an indie soul and R&B singer/ songwriter with a voice described as sweet & sultry. Her first official release of her self-produced debut freshman EP, Growing Pains, in 2010.

She made a groundbreaking appearance on the music scene as a solo artist in September 2014 when she released her sophomore mainstream single, "Losing Ground." This added leverage to her career as she gained airplay internationally. Her music was also ranked #3 on the UK’s Still Dope Radio Charts (Source: Tribe of Noise). With the success of her singles, Deli Rowe discovered her place with supporters & released 2 EPs (The Art of Possibility & Smile Again- covered on You Know You Got Soul) as well as other singles.

As a self-owned label, brand, & imprint of Liberated Soul Music Group, Rowe has performed, sold, & distributed all of her music, & even licensed it internationally. (Source: Deli Rowe)

Deli Rowe unlocked multiple achievements as a featured artist on Tribe of Noise like Peacemaker, Member of the Week, Heard by Millions, & PRO Artist.

Consistency, talent, faith, & hard work has resulted in Rowe climbing the ladder of success. Her music & sync placements has been aired on both film & television in popular media & channels such as "Bravo, E! News, Big10, NFL, MLB, Lifetime, HGTV, VH1, BBC, Izotope, iHeart Media, Amazon Prime, CW, and many more."

Her song "Breakthrough" was placed in popular reality television shows like Black Ink Crew & The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On July 28, 2022 she announced to her Facebook fanbase that after trying 2 years to land a placement on Tyler Perry's popular show, "The Sistas," she was finally able to land the deal on season 4, episode 12 with her song, "Hate to See It." She also had multiple song placements in Love & Hip Hop Legacy including, but not limited to: "We Gon Always Win," Fumble Me," & "Back To The Basics."

Her newest single, "Good Love," was recently released along with the visual & official video on her birthday, January 26, 2023. She reveals that she wrote this song in 2020 COVID quarantine. The song celebrates healthy love, & it is just in time for lover's day. It was also covered by vanndigital.com soon following its release.

Aside from many duties in the music industry, Deli Rowe is also an asset to other music artists by offering a Sync Library Directory that includes where to send your music for sync placements. Earlier this month, she shared the songwriting process for writing a hook for TV placements on her Facebook artist page.

She has begun a YouTube series titled, "Q&A | Get to Know Me: Deli Rowe," in effort to become more transparent & connect on a more intimate level with her listeners. Her listeners seem to love the get to know you session as her views has close to 3,000 views.

Other Deli Rowe accomplishments :

Single, Empty, has been featured on Jazzy D’s Quality Soul Podcast in Australia

Artist of the Week for Amsterdam’s popular Tribe of Noise website

#3 on the UK’s Still Dope Radio Charts

Selected performer at Radio One’s Stone Soul Festival in central Virginia

Chosen as one of Mocha Man Style’s Five Indie Artists You Should Know

One of twelve artists selected for Johnny F. Stoke’s Soul In A Digital Age Magazine

Featured on UK-based radio host David Durant’s It’s All Good Radio Show.

Has performed in fifty cities across the United States & the United Kingdom

Engaging shows: “I'm Every Woman”, a celebration of Deli's favorite female vocalists of all time, & “Mo' Betta Blues”, a tribute to the world's most loved Blues inspired & Motown classics.

