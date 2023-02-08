Richmond, VA

Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placements

Stephy Says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jeli1_0kgqZaFQ00
Deli RowePhoto byDeli Rowe

Deli Rowe, a Richmond, VA native & internationally acclaimed recording artist, songwriter, & producer has proven that she has earned her stay in the music industry.

A previous biography introduced her as an indie soul and R&B singer/ songwriter with a voice described as sweet & sultry. Her first official release of her self-produced debut freshman EP, Growing Pains, in 2010.

She made a groundbreaking appearance on the music scene as a solo artist in September 2014 when she released her sophomore mainstream single, "Losing Ground." This added leverage to her career as she gained airplay internationally. Her music was also ranked #3 on the UK’s Still Dope Radio Charts (Source: Tribe of Noise). With the success of her singles, Deli Rowe discovered her place with supporters & released 2 EPs (The Art of Possibility & Smile Again- covered on You Know You Got Soul) as well as other singles.

As a self-owned label, brand, & imprint of Liberated Soul Music Group, Rowe has performed, sold, & distributed all of her music, & even licensed it internationally. (Source: Deli Rowe)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uOJY_0kgqZaFQ00
Breaking GroundPhoto byDeli Rowe

Deli Rowe unlocked multiple achievements as a featured artist on Tribe of Noise like Peacemaker, Member of the Week, Heard by Millions, & PRO Artist.

Consistency, talent, faith, & hard work has resulted in Rowe climbing the ladder of success. Her music & sync placements has been aired on both film & television in popular media & channels such as "Bravo, E! News, Big10, NFL, MLB, Lifetime, HGTV, VH1, BBC, Izotope, iHeart Media, Amazon Prime, CW, and many more."

Her song "Breakthrough" was placed in popular reality television shows like Black Ink Crew & The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On July 28, 2022 she announced to her Facebook fanbase that after trying 2 years to land a placement on Tyler Perry's popular show, "The Sistas," she was finally able to land the deal on season 4, episode 12 with her song, "Hate to See It." She also had multiple song placements in Love & Hip Hop Legacy including, but not limited to: "We Gon Always Win," Fumble Me," & "Back To The Basics."

Start at 0:02

Her newest single, "Good Love," was recently released along with the visual & official video on her birthday, January 26, 2023. She reveals that she wrote this song in 2020 COVID quarantine. The song celebrates healthy love, & it is just in time for lover's day. It was also covered by vanndigital.com soon following its release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHgS4_0kgqZaFQ00
Deli RowePhoto byDeli

Aside from many duties in the music industry, Deli Rowe is also an asset to other music artists by offering a Sync Library Directory that includes where to send your music for sync placements. Earlier this month, she shared the songwriting process for writing a hook for TV placements on her Facebook artist page.

She has begun a YouTube series titled, "Q&A | Get to Know Me: Deli Rowe," in effort to become more transparent & connect on a more intimate level with her listeners. Her listeners seem to love the get to know you session as her views has close to 3,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhpCH_0kgqZaFQ00
Deli RowePhoto byDeli

Other Deli Rowe accomplishments:

  • Single, Empty, has been featured on Jazzy D’s Quality Soul Podcast in Australia
  • Artist of the Week for Amsterdam’s popular Tribe of Noise website
  • #3 on the UK’s Still Dope Radio Charts
  • Selected performer at Radio One’s Stone Soul Festival in central Virginia
  • Chosen as one of Mocha Man Style’s Five Indie Artists You Should Know
  • One of twelve artists selected for Johnny F. Stoke’s Soul In A Digital Age Magazine
  • Featured on UK-based radio host David Durant’s It’s All Good Radio Show.
  • Has performed in fifty cities across the United States & the United Kingdom
  • Engaging shows: “I'm Every Woman”, a celebration of Deli's favorite female vocalists of all time, & “Mo' Betta Blues”, a tribute to the world's most loved Blues inspired & Motown classics.

Connect with Deli Rowe on social media:

Facebook: Deli Rowe

Instagram: Deli Rowe

Twitter: Deli Rowe

YouTube: Deli Rowe

Check out her newest music release!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Music# RnB Soul# Richmond# Music production# Indie Artists

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Blogger | Lover of words, writing, & English |Published Authoress| Avid reader | Freelance Writer | Aspiring journalist | A voice for the people

Franklin, VA
399 followers

More from Stephy Says

Wilmington, NC

North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshop

Megan Daniielle, entrepreneur & visionary behind the workshop, was prompted to begin a program to uplift, inspire, empower, & motivate women. She is the CEO of Make It Public, LLC., a North Carolina-based marketing agency that "provides local/small business owners & hobbyists with marketing & social media consulting related services & analytics at the right price with superior customer service, quality, & commitment." (Source: Make It Public)

Read full story
3 comments

Independent Texas artist overcoming personal obstacles & beating the odds with music

Independent artist, Dekarian Ashley, known as Killa D, is breaking his own records with his music & doing exactly what his brand says--chasing money, not fame. Originally born & raised in Louisiana, Killa D made a decision to leave his hometown & venture into a strange land with music on his mind. His album "Small City, Big Dreams" paid respects to the city that raised him & offered hope to those that may have felt stuck. Through music, he was able to show them a whole new world. His loyalty to Minden, LA was made known by a photo of the city on the cover art of the album.

Read full story
Southampton County, VA

Southampton County author publishes a new book

Southampton County native, Stephanie Ellsworth (lovingly called Steph) released a new publication titled "What's Done In the Dark" on February 1, 2023. This particular novel has been a work in progress since 2016 undergoing multiple revisions, edits, proofreading sessions, & changes in the book cover during the ongoing writing process.

Read full story
Southampton County, VA

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.

Read full story
6 comments

Local black author making a difference in the lives of children with stories

1 in 4 children in America grow up without learning how to read. 80% of preschool & after-school programs serving low-income populations have no age-appropriate books for their children.

Read full story
9 comments
Newport News, VA

Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport News

Fun fact about barbershops: black barbers were first established in America the 19th century during the cruelty of slavery. According to an article written by the National Association of Barbers, barbershops words such as "experiential strengths & rich culture." The successful history of barber shops dates back to the "floodgate" opening after the emancipation of African Americans which caused black men to rush through the doors of shops that were previously mostly serving white clients.

Read full story
12 comments
Pembroke, NC

North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor

Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.

Read full story
7 comments
Norfolk, VA

Black owned beauty products owner making a statement across the state & changing the community

Glossed Up By Nicole is a lip & skin care company owned by the manager of Gifted Hands & the CEO of LiveWire Consultant, LLC, Nicole Buckley. United Nations data & Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS) reported that "122.62 million women in the U.S. used lipstick and lip gloss in 2020." Glossed Up is a part of this statistical history.

Read full story

Black artist goes viral for unique artwork

Only 3.9% of artists in America are black, & E.J. the Artist is among that number. A result of my aimless social media scrolling is the algorithm of TikTok flashing this artist across my screen so allow me to introduce you to E.J.

Read full story
5 comments
Southampton County, VA

Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draft

Southampton County is no stranger to producing greatness, especially in the area of athletics. Former 2017 early graduate Tyran Hunt (lovingly known as TJ) released an official statement on Facebook that announced that he would be a part of the 2023 NFL draft. This news came following the conclusion of his college career at Old Dominion University.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Virginia artist makes a break into the battle rap league

William Manning, aka, Blayd Montana began his rap career as a lyricist with a successful music career with a catalog of hip-hop hits. His music range has always been wide & included remixes, freestyles, & diss tracks. He discovered his natural gift of delivering punchlines and converted his career into battle rapping. His delivery style is a clever yet aggressive combination of metaphors, insults, & wordplay that is known to wow the crowd. The adrenaline rush he felt from dissing other rappers fueled his passion for becoming a legit rapper in the battle rap arena.

Read full story
5 comments
Waverly, VA

A small town doctor saved my life

I first met Dr. George Coleman in September 2020 during a chaotic pandemic that confused the whole world. Prior to my employment with the company, he had gone through a series of nurses, & just like that, he had another name to remember. At the time, I think it was a running joke that he shouldn’t even try to remember a nurse’s name until she had been employed for at least three months. (Needless to say, I passed the test. Year 3 is loading…).

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.

Read full story
13 comments

Black owned coffee company launched with a message to never give up

Promise yourself a good day. Not only is this an affirmative statement, but it is also a powerful black-owned coffee brand. This coffee brand came across my timeline when the highly respected & socially deemed queen of support, Capri Lawrence shared it.

Read full story
Southampton County, VA

Southampton County Gets their First Yoga Studio

How many yoga studios are in Southampton County? Only ONE is found. Studios were listed from Suffolk to Newport News, however, there was only one that lit up the map for my local county. (Cited source for information can be found here ).

Read full story
Southampton County, VA

Pint sized fashionista heading into the classroom with style

In a growing revolutionary era, the idea of fashion and style is ever-evolving, especially for young girls. Society calls into question what is considered to be appropriate or suitable for school-aged youth girls. Judgment of young girls on social media is passed in multiple areas including hairstyles, length of dress or skirts, acrylic nails, and which body parts are revealed. These areas spark debates regarding sexualization of young girl. There are discussions that cause opinions of child-appropriate ensembles to flare, and parenting skills seem to be called into question, especially those that disagree with the mother's personal opinions.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.

Read full story
15 comments
Southampton County, VA

Local Warrior Fights Like A Girl

Courtney Boone-Hill, CEO of Court Creations & wife of CEO Marcus Hill (Hygher Clothing Collection, LLC), is fighting like a girl. On May 5, 2022, there was a tremendous outpour of love & support as our Facebook timelines were painted pink for her as she conquered her last chemo session.

Read full story
2 comments

North Carolina entrepreneur launches hair care products

Chalcey Wiggins, Natural Hair Care Specialist, Wigologist/Wig Master, Master stylist & owner/operator/ CEO of the brand Hair by Chalcey has officially expanded her haircare product line.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy