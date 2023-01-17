Local black author making a difference in the lives of children with stories

Author Kevin Brown Photo by Kevin Brown

The Literacy Project reports that:

1 in 4 children in America grow up without learning how to read .

. 80% of preschool & after-school programs serving low-income populations have no age-appropriate books for their children.

61% of low-income families have no books at all in their homes for their children.

Local author Kevin Brown understands the importance of literacy, especially in the lives of young children. He believes in the power of reading. His love for children & reading sparked the action for change. He found his purpose through words & art. Besides writing books, he also writes, films, directs, & stars in his own short films.

Brown himself is a self-published author of six successful books titled: American Angel, American Dream, American Rap Star, American Boy, American Maniac (American Boy Book 2), and Us vs. Them.

Book Titles Photo by Kevin

On September 27, 2022, he took to Facebook & shared photos of himself holding books in front of a ring light with a caption that said:

If you got kids aged Pre-k thru 2nd I have a new show where I read kids bedtime stories Mon-Fri at 6. Subscribe 📷 https://youtu.be/qHfCLPN1OiQ https://gofund.me/c8f61b1d

The post went viral with over 3,000 comments & over 44,000 shares on Facebook. Because the post went viral, Brown reports almost over 13,000 subscribers & over 100,000 views.

In addition to reading bedtime stories to children, he commits himself to a Monday-Friday YouTube segment called "The Morning Word with Kevin B" on weekday mornings at 7:00 AM. During this segment, he teaches kids a new word & its definition to further stimulate & develop literacy.

His mother instilled a love for reading. He shares with social media users that his mother read to him when he was little.

Photo by K. Brown

His desire to inspire & guide young children was limited because of past mistakes, so he took matters into his own hands. In a Facebook post in 2021, he shared the following message:

After writing, editing and self-publishing 6 successful books I still couldn’t get cleared to go inside Public Schools to speak to the kids. Because of my past mistakes no one would let me in the building. So I created my own Virtual School for young people (11-19). Kevinbrownacademy.com My first 4-week course ‘Finding Purpose Through Art’ is available TODAY. Writing changed me for the better and helped me find my purpose in life. Now I want to guide the next generation in finding theirs too. Classes are only $99 for the next 30 days. Click the link to check it out....

The Kevin Brown Academy expanded & is now a nonprofit organization called the CareMore Community. The organization focuses on troubled youth & provides mentorship through artistic development.

Kevin Brown Academy Photo by Kevin

His first 'Story Time Pary for Kids' was held on December 17, 2022 & was successfully completed at Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek.

Story Time For Kids Photo by Kevin B

A GoFund campaign is available for monetary donations to support the cause. If you have a book request or published a children's story, contact him today. The organization hosts community events monthly in Norfolk, VA. For more information visit caremorecommunity.com.

Connect with Kevin on social media:

Facebook: Care More Community

Instagram: Care More Community

YoutTube: MTX Kids