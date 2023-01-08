North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor

The Governor Photo by Antonio

Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized.

Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.

The Governor Place (not to be confused with The Governor's Palace), intentionally & strategically named without the proper grammar or punctuation, was coined by Chef Vincent to pay homage to the African American culture & the lack of education taught to them during days of old. His restaurant also celebrates his strong Southampton County family roots.

Official logo Photo by The Governor

His beverages & cuisines range from soulful to exotic since he is southern raised but has traveled abroad during this military career. Events span from private to catering, or just "regular sit-down" dining with a hot bar lunch starting at 11:30 AM.

Like every other successful chef, The Governor recently faced some backlash on Facebook in regard to his recipes, but his supporters quickly came to his defense. This validated & confirmed his value amongst his eaters.

Private dining Photo by The Governor

While his heart is in the kitchen, it is also in the community & for our country. On November 13, 2022, he & his fellow employees drove two hours away to the Olde Raleigh Distillery to cater for the North Carolina Veteran Business Association 2022 Veteran Gala. On November 19, 2022, he teamed up with Pembroke Community Outreach sponsored by Freedom Assembly of God to supply Grilled Cheese sandwiches, hotdogs, chips, & water to the community.

The Governor as a volunteer Photo by Antonio

Olde Raleigh Photo by The Governor

One of his many restaurant's named menus days has been named Southern Comfort which included fried chicken, stewed beef, mashed potatoes, rice, mac & cheese, green beans, rolls, sweet tea, and lemonade. Another menu item is the SoCo Crab Cake that he tops with a homemade Old Bay Ranch sauce. His "Executive" menu is more gourmet & upsized for those with executive tastebuds. He prides his work in giving his customers a meal, but an executive EXPERIENCE!

Because of his pride in his restaurant, brand, & business new items are completed in the test kitchen before making its way onto the Governor's menu. This week, fried ribs were the item being tested. If it passes The Governor's test, it will be added for patrons to enjoy.

Fried Ribs Photo by The Governor

Crab Eggroll & Seafood Platter Coming Soon Photo by The Governor

New recipes & menu items have been added for the year 2023 including the previously mentioned SoCO Crab Cake & The Governor's Gyro with all the fixings including housemade pickled red onions.

Food selections Photo by The Governor

Besides meals, his desserts seem to be all the rage as he's been deemed #TheCheesecakeKing. One of his creations, the Chocolate Covered Oreo Butterfinger Cheesecake Brownies went viral on Facebook. He pushes his limits & offers innovative desserts such as the Christmas Tree Cheesecake using the Little Debbie's holiday cake that we all love.

Chocolate Covered Oreo Butterfinger Cheesecake Brownies Photo by The Governor

Christmas Tree Cheesecake Photo by The Govenor

He believes in the voice of the people & offers polls on his Facebook page to receive valuable feedback from his supporters.

Gourmet sauces, sides, desserts, & entrees are all made with love including homemade & housemade fixings & drinks. All appetites can be appeased, both hearty & healthy.

The Governor Place is at 201 Livermore Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372. Due to the influx of orders & catering requests, The Governor is only available to accept orders by email governorplace.info@gmail.com or by phone (910) 668-1664.