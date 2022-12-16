Black artist goes viral for unique artwork

Only 3.9% of artists in America are black, & E.J. the Artist is among that number. A result of my aimless social media scrolling is the algorithm of TikTok flashing this artist across my screen so allow me to introduce you to E.J.

EJ the artist holding a painting of LeBron James Photo by EJ

I've always loved art, although I personally have never been any good at it. I love art more when it's created by a person of color, that's a double win for the South Carolina artist.

While he is talented in multiple areas, such as drawing & creating, his artistic ability focuses primarily on pop art. The vibrancy & colorful art choices make his paintings far from ordinary which was one of the reasons he has gained over a quarter of a million likes (252,500+) on his TikTok page.

We pretty much expect to see several shades of brown when an artist is painting a heavily "melanated" individuals. EJ understands melanin but adds a twist to his art. By doing so, he breaks down the boundaries of normalcy & confinement of what society believes art should be.

Chris Brown pop art Photo by EJ the Artist

EJ holding his artwork Photo by EJ

The mosaic like portraits are balanced with beauty, brightness, & boldness--a pictorial symphony to his viewers. EJ's form of artistry is a daring expression of individuality. He's primarily known for his work colorfully depicting famous individuals. His unconventional portraits are easily recognizable & display an uncanny resemblance to the actual celebrity. EJ's brushwork is smooth & studied enough to stay true to the physical attributes of celebrities even when using non-traditional colors. Despite the use of vivid colors, none of his art is overbearing (according to his viewers), but rather become a multidimensional space where his thoughts, ideas, & talent coexist. His art is timeless & tasteful even when it's explosive with colors.

EJ's paintings are attention grabbing & conversation starters. A dedication to his love of pop art & the black culture inspires his creative pieces.

J. Cole, Kobe & GiGi tribute, & Will Smith Photo by EJ

His TikTok videos using transitions to introduce his art creates more movement & depth, so the viewer can easily see his creativity. He's simply original & does not follow previous models in the artistic canon & has developed a style all his own.

His unconventional approach makes him the epitome of true art as art is primarily expressive. His talent is uncontainable & has no boundaries as he paints outside the box.

EJ the Artist. Here's unique. He's voyeuristic. He's a visionary, & pop art is his signature.

Tyler the Creator & Weezy Photo by EJ

Connect with EJ the Artist on social media:

TikTok: Ej_customs

Twitter: Ethomp23

Instagram: ejtheartist94