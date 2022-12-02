Virginia artist makes a break into the battle rap league

Blayd Montana vs. Holmzie Da God battle rap Photo by Blayd Montana

William Manning, aka, Blayd Montana began his rap career as a lyricist with a successful music career with a catalog of hip-hop hits. His music range has always been wide & included remixes, freestyles, & diss tracks. He discovered his natural gift of delivering punchlines and converted his career into battle rapping. His delivery style is a clever yet aggressive combination of metaphors, insults, & wordplay that is known to wow the crowd. The adrenaline rush he felt from dissing other rappers fueled his passion for becoming a legit rapper in the battle rap arena.

The RARE Breed Entertainment battle rapper is gaining paramount respect in the league as he consistently shows that he deserves a spot on the big stage. He is making a name for himself & gaining serious attention including a groundbreaking opportunity to be interviewed by HipHopIsReal. The interviewer himself said he didn't know who Blayd Montana was, but he would know soon. His name & presence has shaken crowds not only from city to city but state to state. Other battle rappers have shared their respect for his rapping skills as one (5050Showoff) shared on Twitter:

Wait til the world get familiar with Blayd Montana, legen in tehe making" -5050Showoff

5050Showoff showing love to Blayd Photo by Blayd

Blayd's style & delivery humbles his battle opponent & proves his talent to the live audience when he shows off his skills & lyrical ability. Even if a winner isn't announced, the crowd seems convinced that he is a better rapper which can be insinuated by their response during the battle. He's a loved bully on stage in this area where battle rapping is a hip hop "sport," & Blayd welcomes all competition. His latest interview with Pit Fights Battle League was on November 28, 2022 at 7:00 P.M (The interview is available now on YouTube).

As a battle rap emcee, Blayd has broken into the league as a lyricist delivering a combination written & off the dome rebuttals & personals that makes his opponents stumble. The pugnacious yet friendly exchange between Blayd & competitors is the epitome of what the hip hop culture entails & embodies the rap game. Blayd fully understands the art & beauty of the culture despite how vicious, violent, or belligerent it appears to those who lack an understanding of battle rap. As a single emcee, Blayd not only represents battle rap, but affirms it. His relevancy in the coalition is evident by fan support on a YouTube video (Blayd Montana vs. Dylan 5X ) reached over 6,000 views in a short amount of time.

Let's highlight some of Blayd's many accomplishments: Blayd performed for the Level Up: Bars is Back Edition featuring Cassidy, opened for Project Pat, performed live alongside Lil Bibby, & was crowned the I Need A Beat Cypher Week 3 Winner.

Level Up- Cassidy Photo by Blayd

Blayd headlines for Project Pat Photo by Blayd

Blayd & Lil Bibby Photo by Blayd

Photo by Blayd Montana

Just remember that if it appears that Blayd is tearing his opponent down, it's a sport, & it's all love.

To view more of Blayd's rap battles & content, visit his YouTube channel: Blayd Montana