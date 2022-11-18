Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

Pri Day Capri Lawrence

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.

AMilly Entertainment, LLC. is an entertainment company specializing as a:

"757 independent music plug and guru, coordinating and executing the top music showcases and open mics." - AMilly Ent., LLC.

While she has a unique love for Virginia artists, she supports independent artists nationwide/worldwide.

If you aren't familiar with her, she is on the team (as well as Nicole Buckley) of the Virginia Beach viral sensation, Gifted Hands, & many other talented artists from Virginia. Not to mention, she absolutely loves Jeezy. So, why not make him the star of her birthday celebration? To be clear, she posted on her Facebook, this IS NOT A SHOW. It is a PARTY! The birthday bash will have sounds by Dj Nas & is noted to be 4/20 friendly. Alongside Jeezy, there will be a special guest performance by Gifted Hands, Smilez Leone, & others. Because of her genuine heart & love for others, she's allowed small businesses the opportunity to be sponsors for this epic night. Small business sponsors including First Class Media & Legendary Farms will also be in attendance.

Special Performances Capri

1st Class Media Capri Lawrence

Legendary Farms Capri Lawrence

If you are around the Hampton Roads area, you may see flyers posted at several businesses including but not limited to: Smoke 1 Tobacco, Royal Couture Boutique, Fly Girl Boutique, Serenity Nails, & Philly Cheesesteak Cafe.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2022, at The NorVa located at 317 Monticello Ave. Norfolk, VA 23510, & will be video graphed by Supa K.

Celebrate the indie artist plug/queen as she grows another year older, & better. She alone is a reason to celebrate!

The Pri Day experience is a series of events. See the pictured flyer below for more information.

Pri Day Experience Capri

**The birthday bash is scheduled for love & celebration. Capri & AMilly Entertainment, LLC. STRICTLY prohibit violence, drama, and/or conflict during the event. Security will be in attendance.