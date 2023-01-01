An older worker in a young workforce

I'm old. In terms of years, 65 doesn't seem very old to me but to many of my younger co-workers, I am the "old guy". And that's just fine with me.

My chosen occupation is that of an electrician. As was my Dad, uncle, cousin and now son with a combined total of over 160 years of experience at this trade. I started out in 1978 as a simple helper that summer as was arranged by my Dad through the local union training school. My position was to supplant apprentices from doing the more menial tasks of the job site like cleaning the job "shacks", taking out trash, filling water barrels, etc....

I arrived onsite on a Monday morning ready to work but not expecting to do anything but what I'd been told I'd be doing. My foreman laid it out in a few simple questions.

"What's your name, son?"

"Stephen Lovelady. My Dad is an electrician."

"Is your Dad Huey or Dewey?"

"Huey"

"Is he the tall one or the short one?"

"Tall one"

"Oh, OK. I know your Dad. Where are your tools?"

"I don't have any. I'm supposed to just take out trash and clean shacks."

The foreman look me square in the eye, taking a moment to gather his next words to me.

"Son, tomorrow you better have your tools with you. You're the son of an electrician and no son of an electrician working for me is going to clean shacks and fill water barrels!"

Words well spoken. That fall, I attended the local university studying Industrial Electricity and Electronics. In the spring of 1980, I applied for a position of apprentice through the local union and was accepted. Four years later with 8000 hours of on the job training and 2000 hours of class room instruction, I became a journeyman electrician.

Fast forward to 2023. The vast majority of the electricians I work with are under 30. At the moment, I work with three other men. All apprentices. They all call me Mr. Lovelady, say yes sir, no sir, etc.. But what strikes me is their interest in my work history. They seem to marvel at the stories I tell, with eyes wide in either astonishment or disgust. Through it all, I give them choices, give them direction, and encourage them to better themselves in their work.

We constantly read about the retirement of the baby boomer generation and the lack of younger workers who need to take the place of those, like myself, who will retire in the next few years. We also read how this new generation of workers don't have the same or similar work ethic that people of my generation have. In my view, and from what I've seen, this new generation is no different from us. They have the same hopes and dreams as I did and still do.

An old worker in a young workforce. Ain't too much different than 43 years ago.