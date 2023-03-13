Celebrating Pi Day: From Math to Cryptocurrency

Pi Day is an annual celebration on March 14 (3/14) in honor of the mathematical constant π (pi). The holiday has been observed since 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EPoy_0lGxlTHb00
March 14, International Pi Day on a calendar.Photo byDreamstime #121031497.

The celebration of Pi Day has gained popularity around the world. Let’s look at the history of Pi Day, its significance to cryptocurrency, and other fun facts about this beloved holiday.

The History of Pi Day

Pi Day was first celebrated in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

Shaw chose March 14th as the date for the celebration because it represents the first three digits of Pi (3.14). The holiday was intended to bring attention to the importance of mathematics and its significance in our daily lives.

Since its inception, Pi Day has grown in popularity since its inception and is now celebrated worldwide. The holiday is often marked with mathematical competitions, Pi recitation contests, and of course, the consumption of pie.

The Significance of Pi Day to Cryptocurrency

Pi Day holds special significance in the world of cryptocurrency because of mathematics’ role in blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and other Proof-of-Work (PoW) coins, rely on complex mathematical algorithms to ensure the security and validity of transactions.

The importance of mathematics in cryptocurrency is reflected in the technology used to mine new coins. Cryptocurrency mining involves solving complex mathematical equations to validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. This process requires significant computational power and relies heavily on mathematical algorithms.

Pi Day is a reminder of the vital nature of mathematics in our daily lives and its significance in shaping the world around us.

It serves as a celebration of the human ability to solve complex problems through the use of mathematical reasoning and logical thinking.

There is also an altcoin or token called Pi. Their website calls it “The First Digital Currency You Can Mine On Your Phone.” You can download the app here.

This is what Coin Market Cap has to say on their Pi page:

Pi Network is aware of reports that several unauthorized third party exchanges, and potential unknown third parties, are seeking to list Pi or tokens purporting to be Pi, or some purported derivative of Pi, without the consent, authority or involvement of Pi Network.
Pi is currently in the Enclosed Network period of Mainnet and is not approved by Pi Network for listing on any exchange or for trading, and Pi Network is not involved with any purported postings or listings.
The Network is NOT having any ICOs or any type of crowdfunding, and any sales of Pi are unauthorized and have no affiliation with Pi Network.

Why mess with an unauthorized altcoin? There are more than 20,000 others you can research and invest in with much better potential than Pi.

Fun Facts About Pi Day

Pi is an important mathematical constant that has fascinated mathematicians for centuries, and here are some fun facts about it that you may not know:

· The first 10 digits of pi (3.141592653) have been calculated to more than 22 trillion decimal places.

· The Guinness World Record for reciting the most digits of pi belongs to Rajveer Meena of India, who recited 70,000 digits in 2015.

· Pi Day is Albert Einstein's birthday; he was born on March 14, 1879.

· In 2019, a team of researchers from Google calculated the value of Pi to 31.4 trillion decimal places, setting a new world record.

· Princeton, New Jersey, celebrates Pi Day with a parade featuring pi-themed floats and marching bands.

If you have some Pi paraphernalia, please share it in the comments.

Final Thoughts

As far as this cryptocurrency is concerned, be very careful.

Pi Day celebrates the mathematical constant π and its significance in our daily lives. It serves as a reminder of the importance of mathematics in shaping the world around us and its role in cryptocurrency.

As we celebrate Pi Day, let us reflect on the significance of mathematical reasoning and logical thinking in solving complex problems and shaping our future. So go ahead and enjoy a slice of pie, recite some digits of pi, and celebrate the beauty of mathematics.

Happy Pi Day!

“Please note that the Pi Mainnet has not launched yet and the price and information displayed below for certain exchanges reflect the value of the IOUs and it may not be transferable across exchanges.”Coin Market Cap.

$Pi Data Current as of 13 MAR 23

“The live Pi price today is $41.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $714,901 USD. We update our PI to USD price in real-time. Pi is down 0.14% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2876, with a live market cap of not available. The circulating supply is not available and the max. supply is not available.” — Coin Market Cap.

We have been mining Pi for several years. Since it doesn’t cost anything, we will continue to do that daily. However, we will not buy into this IOU scheme, as it could be a scam.

$PI to USD Chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9EZ3_0lGxlTHb00
Pi to USD 30-Day Chart.Photo bythe author's Screenshot Coin Market Cap 13 MAR 23.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. It should not be considered financial or legal advice. Not all information will be accurate. I am not a financial adviser, and you should consider anything I write as informational and friendly banter to show you what is possible if you invest your money in these vehicles. However, there are no guarantees. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.

