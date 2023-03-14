Scenic waterfalls in Maine to hike this Spring & Summer

Maine has many scenic waterfalls to hike; some are connected to the Appalachian Trail. Most of these are about a two-hour drive north of Boston.

A waterfall surrounded by summer foliage. Photo by the author with PowerPoint design creation

NOTE: This post contains affiliate links. When you click on a link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.

It is best for our physical health and mental well-being to get out with friends and family to take advantage of nature’s natural cure. Plan a hike with your family soon.

Plus, hiking to a fantastic waterfall is one way to ensure you get gratification from the long hike. Then, soak your feet in the cool, clear water—it’s almost therapeutic. The best time to hike to Maine’s best waterfalls is in the spring when melting snow cascades over the falls.

Although some of these waterfalls are a short hike from the road, none are meant for flip-flops and shorts. Be prepared to get wet and possibly blisters if you are not a hiker.

Remember, there is a vast difference between hiking and scaling cliffs. Ensure you have the right skillset before attempting to scale a cliff or dive from the waterfalls. Hundreds have died diving from the cliffs surrounding waterfalls. Just because the pool under the falls looks deep doesn’t mean you can safely dive into it. Even if you see others doing it, err on the side of sound judgment.

However, before you leave home, do a few Google Maps screenshots. Just Google “How long to drive from wherever you are starting from to Rangeley, ME,” or the specific waterfalls you want to visit.

Most of these waterfalls are on the western side of Maine, close to New Hampshire. Suppose you flew into Bangor International Airport (BIA). In that case, you can rent a car there, take the three-hour drive, and stay around Rangeley—from Logan International in Boston, MA. It’s about a two-hour drive.

You can find dozens of upscale accommodations such as hotel rooms, cabins, condominiums, and rustic log cabins from around $100 a night to well over $500, depending on where you want to stay.

Be sure to pack bug spray, sunscreen, bottled water or sports drinks to stay hydrated, a picnic lunch & snacks that will fit snuggly in your backpack, fully charged cell phones to communicate if you get lost, trail maps and a compass, hiking boots or walking shoes, and a couple of changes of socks. Choose a lightweight backpack to put everything in to save on your back.

Body Glove makes some excellent water shoes for hiking waterfalls and marshy areas for men and Merrell for women. These quick-dry shoes are ideal for hiking when you know there is a possibility of getting your feet wet. You'll want to avoid hiking any distance with wet feet.

Before you go, watch this video produced by News Center Maine. You can get a few ideas from it about what to look forward to on your hike. What’s more, the author tells you about several that might be dried up in the summer, so it could save you a trip if you are going just for the falls.

A guide to Maine’s best waterfall hikes

When you see a sign, “Private Property” or “No Trespassing,” turn around. Many waterfalls in this area are on private property or corporate logging acreage. Some allow hikers and tourists but stay out for your safety if it is posted.

Kees Falls

Kees Falls is close to Batchelder's Grant, Maine. That’s just off Route #113 in Evans Notch. This area is part of the fantastic White Mountain National Forest.

Kees Falls is close to Batchelders Grant, Maine Photo by the author - Screenshot of Google Maps adapted with PowerPoint designs.

Kees Falls is one of the toughest waterfalls to hike on this list. However, the reward is definitely worth the effort. Kees Falls is a 25-foot waterfall that goes straight down. It is a great place to relax and take in the beauty and power of such a waterfall. There is a small pool there that is great for a quick swim to cool down after a sweaty hike.

Angel Falls

Angel Falls in Township D, Maine, is the most grueling hike on this list. The Township D designation rather than a city name should tell you this is wilderness.

Finding the beginning of the trail is tricky because it is on a logging trail, and there is only a small sign pointing to it. Unless you follow the red tree markings, you could follow a skidder trail (a trail they use to haul logs out of the forest). But, once you’re on the trail, you must cross the stream several times, and you will likely get wet.

Be cautious crossing the streams and brooks, particularly at high water times, like in the spring. If you are unsure of any members’ ability to make the hike, choose another falls. It is not worth dying in an attempt to see the falls.

“Although this is a relatively easy trail, several stream crossings (rock hopping) may pose a challenge for some, and the streams may be impassable during high water.”—Maine Trail Finders.

NOTE: I would not hike this trail with young children.

But once you've completed your journey, you are met with one of Maine's best waterfalls. It is an almost 90-foot waterfall that brings the best out of waterfall hiking. You don't want to take your entire family on this trail, but experienced hikers will find it fun and challenging.

Discover Maine Angel Falls

This is an epic, must-see video by Jeremy T. Grant. He removes his boots, grabs a balance stick, and crosses the stream. There’s snow on the ground! Check it out, “like,” and subscribe if you find it as awesome as I did.

Snow Falls

Snow Falls in West Paris, Maine, is the exact opposite type of trail from Angel Falls. It is easy to access and more of a walk than a hike. This trail is great for packing the family for an outdoor picnic and taking in the scenery. There are plenty of shade trees and picnic tables to relax and spend quality time with nature.

Even though the kids will get many pictures with their phones, you should take a high-quality SLDR camera for lasting memories.

Springer Mountain, GA only 1462 miles from Mount Katahdin, ME. Photo by Dreamstime #111878203.

Dunn Falls

Dunn Falls outside Andover, Maine, is an interesting trail for several reasons. First, it is part of the highly touted "Appalachian Trail." Second, it is about 2 miles long and provides incredible views. Because of the length, you can expect to spend much of the day traversing it. You can also expect to see a stunning 80-foot drop in the lower part of the Dunn Falls and a crystal-clear, calm body of water in the upper Dunn Falls.

This is a highly-traveled hiking trail on the weekend and holidays. Suppose you want some alone time and the ability to get excellent photos without other people getting into your shot. In that case, you should go on non-peak days.

Auger Falls, Grafton Notch State Park, Maine. Photo by Dreamstime #267781808

Screw Auger Falls

Screw Auger Falls is one of the most common nature sites in Maine. Screw Auger Falls, Grafton Notch, Maine. It is excellent for a full-day trip because it has picnic tables, restrooms, and awesome natural beauty. You can view Screw Auger Falls from a viewing area or venture closer to the Bear River for a much more exciting adventure.

“Maine, the Way Life Should Be!”

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.