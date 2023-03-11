Gifford’s, Fielder’s Choice, Jimmie’s & more ice cream stands announce openings

Despite the fire at their Skowhegan factory, Gifford’s, one of Maine’s most popular ice cream brands in Maine, announced they would open their family-owned stands for 2023 as scheduled.

Three new flavors from Giffords for 2023. Photo by Screenshot from the Gifford website.

However, they will get some help from other ice cream manufacturers. No worries, those helping out will use the recipes you’ve come to know and love.

Furthermore, despite the snow, Gifford’s in Bangor will open in Bangor on Saint Patrick’s Day, 17 March. Due to the need to safeguard some family recipes, some flavors will not be available until the factory is repaired and reopened.

Sadly, the shop at 910 Minot Ave in Auburn will not reopen but will be sold.

However, Gifford’s website announced three new flavors for 2023, Banana Cream Pie, Turtle Cheesecake, and Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie. So much goodness to scream for.

If you’re wondering where else to get delicious Maine ice cream flavors, here are some to consider.

It’s easy to point to Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbins, or Ben & Jerry’s, but let’s look for the little local ice creameries. I’m talking about the places that serve drive-up and take-out from a window.

We all know there’s nothing like choosing two or three of the 31 Baskin-Robbins flavors. But small businesses care so much more about your business. They know if they don’t keep their customers happy, you will stop coming, which could mean bankruptcy and put some of your family or friends out of work.

Spencer's loaded shake. Photo by the owner.

Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley, Maine

How many places other than these national brand names and Gifford’s can you think of that have been around since you were a kid? For me, one of those is Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley. I fell in love with the place the first time my mom and dad took us there as kids.

Photo by the author with PowerPoint Design Creation.

The interior has certainly changed since I was a kid, though. It was a convenience store then.

When they say historic, homemade ice cream, I feel they are talking about Spencer’s. They have picnic tables, a porch, and a take-out window, just as they did in the ‘60s when I was a kid, but it goes back much further. We’re talking about a 1930s start-up by Norman Spencer.

Any day of the week, you could choose between as many as 48 flavors, though they make 59, just a tad more than Baskin-Robbins, and that’s a corporation, not homemade.

Can you imagine a flavor like Blueberry-Rhubarb Pie? Depending on the day you stop by, Peppermint stick or Eggnog might be on the menu.

Look for their food truck at special events on the Waterfront in Bangor, or check their Facebook Page for announcements.

Now, you can get Spencer’s homemade at another Maine institution, The Governor’s in Old Town drive-up window from 4 to 8 pm Monday to Friday and noon to 8 pm Saturday & Sunday.

The Governor says you have to try the “Peanut Butter Chocolate No-Bake” collaboration, but my favorite is still Apple Pie.

Fielder's Choice sundae. Photo by the author.

Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream

Fielder’s Choice is also the front of a pick-your-own strawberry farm in Bangor. However, you can pick many other berries, fruits, and vegetables there. You’ll find all that hand-picked goodness in their homemade ice cream.

What’s more, there are several locations to get that high-quality ice cream, such as their first location at Sabattus, Old Orchard Beach, Manchester, Auburn, Brunswick, and Bangor, Maine.

The drive-up window in Bangor is located at 339 Odlin Road. They’re open from 11 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and from 11 am to 10 pm Friday & Saturday.

Wild Cow Creamery choclate chip cone. Photo by the owner.

The Wild Cow Creamery

The Wild Cow Creamery, with its hand-crafted ice cream, resides at 88 Front Street in Bangor, open from Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 8 pm, and 31B Front Street in Belfast, which is open from noon to 8 pm daily. #wildcowcreamery

You can also find their food truck on the Bangor Waterfront and the Belfast Harbor Walk at the same hours as the store. Check out their Facebook Page for special announcements, such as possible longer hours as the summer heats.

The Dairy Port in Bucksport, Maine. Photo by the owner.

The Dairy Port in Bucksport, Maine

The Dairy Port at 76 Main Street in Bucksport has soft-serve, sundaes, shakes, flurries, banana boats, brownie boats, ice cream floats, and schooners. You can also get a hot coffee or Italian soda.

If you go there on Sunday afternoon, get ready to wait in line for a while, but it’s always worth the wait. Their banana boat has three large towers of ice cream and lots of toppings. All of their delicacies are massive. I love their peanut butter banana soft-serve honey cone!

BTW, the Dairy Port is close to the bridge over to Fort Knox, which is an excellent place to visit for historians, kids, and kids-at-heart.

Final thoughts

If you’re out on a Sunday drive looking for homemade, high-quality ice cream, check out one of these places, or look for their food truck at special events around Belfast and Bangor, Maine.

“Maine — The Way Life Should Be!”

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.