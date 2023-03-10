Celebrating Women on the US Supreme Court: In Honor of International Day of Women Judges

Stephen L Dalton

In recognition of the International Day of Women Judges, it is vital to celebrate the achievements of women on the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCTJU_0lCs8e2500
Women of the US Supreme Court.Photo bythe author with PowerPoint Design Creation tool.
Currently, four female justices grace the SCOTUS bench: Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In addition to these current justices, two women had previously served on the Court and left an indelible mark on the legal profession: Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Sandra Day O’Connor Was the First

Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the SCOTUS.

She was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and served until her retirement in 2006. O'Connor was known for her centrist views and was often the swing vote on the Court. One of her most notable accomplishments was the majority opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which upheld the right to an abortion while allowing states to regulate the procedure. O'Connor's opinion in the case was widely praised for its nuanced and pragmatic approach to the issue.

The Unforgettable RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and served until her death in 2020.

Ginsburg was a staunch advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Justice Ginsburg was known for fiery dissents and tireless work advocating justice. Ginsburg's most notable accomplishments include her work as an advocate for gender equality, including her landmark victory in the case of United States v. Virginia (1996), which struck down the male-only admissions policy at the Virginia Military Institute.

“This is your first opinion for the Court. It is a fine one. I look forward to many more.” Justice Ginsburg recounted, “Remembering how good that note made me feel, I sent similar notes to Justice Sotomayor and Justice Kagan when they announced their first opinions for the Court.” —Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembering a note from Justice O'Connor.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor

President Barack Obama appointed Sonia Sotomayor in 2009.

She ascended to the SCOTUS and became the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Sotomayor is known for her work as a prosecutor and judge before joining the Court. Her most notable accomplishment as a justice was her dissent in the case of Shelby County v. Holder (2013), in which the Court struck down a vital provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Sotomayor's dissent was widely praised for its passionate defense of the importance of the Act in protecting the voting rights of minority groups.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan

President Barack Obama appointed Elena Kagan in 2010.

Kagan is known for her academic background and work as the Solicitor General before joining the Court. Her most notable accomplishment as a justice was her majority opinion in the National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius (2012) case, which upheld the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality. Kagan's opinion in the case was praised for its legal reasoning and impact on the United States healthcare system.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2020.

She would fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is a former law professor and Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals judge. Her most notable accomplishment as a justice thus far is her dissent in the case of California v. Texas (2021), in which the Court struck down a crucial provision of the Affordable Care Act that required employers and insurers to cover HIV prevention drugs. Conservatives praised Barrett's dissent for its originalist approach to the Constitution.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

President Joe Biden appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022 to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Breyer.

Before her appointment, Ketanji Brown Jackson served as a federal judge on the US District Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit since 2021.

Previously, she was a federal judge on the US District Court, appointed to that position by President Barack Obama in 2013. Jackson is known for her civil rights law expertise and commitment to ensuring equal justice for all. She has also been praised for her clear and insightful legal writing.

As a relatively new justice, Jackson's most notable accomplishments on the SCOTUS are yet to come. However, her appointment to the Court is significant, as she is only the second Black woman in history to serve as a Supreme Court justice. Her appointment also brings the total number of women on the current Supreme Court to four, a historic milestone. She took her seat on the SCOTUS on 30 June 2022.

Let us celebrate the accomplishments of these six women justices on the SCOTUS and to all women, justices, judges, or just everyday heroes.

The six female justices who have served or currently serve on the SCOTUS have made significant contributions to the legal profession and the fight for justice and equality in the United States. On International Day of Women Judges, it is important to celebrate their accomplishments and all who continue to work towards a more just society for all.

References:

1. The Rise of Women Attorneys and the Supreme Court. US Supreme Court website.

2. The Justices. US Supreme Court Website.

