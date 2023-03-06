7 Lighthouses to See in Maine (with Photos & Videos)

Maine is well known for its beautiful coastline and charming lighthouses. These structures serve as a reminder of the state's rich maritime history and are popular tourist attractions.

Portland Head Lighthouse. Photo by Rapidfire Wikimedia.

With over 60 lighthouses in Maine, it can be challenging to choose which ones to visit if you have limited time or budget. But let’s look at these seven must-visit lighthouses in Maine to narrow it down for you. I will provide a brief overview of their history and significance, a YouTube video if I can find a good one, and any helpful comments I can find.

After Portland Head, which has been my favorite since I was eight years old, living on Congress Street in Portland, these aren’t numbered by better or best. I mean, what’s more awesome than awesome? Am I right?

If you ask me, this is the best way to see Portland Head Light during a December storm—on video. Open this up on YouTube, full-page view and enjoy mother nature.

Massive Storm at Portland Headlight ~ Epic Waves!!! I must have been crazy!

Portland Head Light

Located in Cape Elizabeth, Portland Head Light is one of Maine's most iconic lighthouses. It was commissioned by George Washington in 1787 and has been in continuous operation ever since. The lighthouse has a museum and gift shop on site, and visitors can climb to the top for stunning views of the coastline.

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse J. Stephen Conn – Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/jstephenconn/

West Quoddy Headlight

West Quoddy Head Light is located in Lubec, Maine, and is the easternmost point in the United States. The lighthouse is known for its distinctive red-and-white stripes and is open for tours during the summer months. Visitors can also explore the surrounding park and take in the beautiful views of the ocean.

This video by Roger McCord and Maine Monitor is one of the best I have ever seen.

Chasing Maine: First light at West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec

Pemaquid Point Light, Bristol, Maine Ken Lund – Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenlund/

Pemaquid Point Light

Pemaquid Point Light is located in Bristol, Maine, and was first commissioned in 1827. The current structure was built in 1857 and is open for tours during the summer months. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse and take in panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Another excellent method of viewing a Maine lighthouse is with a drone-captured video, like this one uploaded to YouTube by Ben Childers.

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, Maine Drone Video

Bass Harbor Head Light at Acadia National Park. Photo by Rick Berk Photography PowerPoint Design Creation.

Bass Harbor Head Light

Bass Harbor Head Light is located in Acadia National Park and is one of the most photographed lighthouses in Maine. The lighthouse was first lit in 1858 and is still in operation today. Visitors can take a short hike to the lighthouse and enjoy stunning views of the coastline.

This video was captured by KS Travel in the fall, one of the best times to see Maine and Acadia.

Bass Harbor Lighthouse (Acadia National Park)

Marshall Point Lighthouse. Photo by Kay Gaensler – Flickr

Marshall Point Light

Marshall Point Light is located in Port Clyde and was first lit in 1832. The current structure was built in 1858 and is open for tours during the summer months. The lighthouse gained popularity after being featured in the movie Forrest Gump. Visitors can walk out to the light on a unique walkway made of granite blocks.

Visit the Forrest Gump Lighthouse set from the movie!

Nubble Lighthouse (Cape Neddick Light). Photo by JR P – Flickr

Nubble (Cape Neddick) Light

Cape Neddick Light, also known as Nubble Light, is located in York and is another of Maine's most photographed lighthouses. The lighthouse was first lit in 1879 and is still in operation today. Visitors can take in views of the lighthouse from Sohier Park, which offers stunning views of the coastline.

Nubble Lighthouse - Cape Neddick, Maine

Owls Head Lighthouse. Photo by – btwashburn – Flickr.

Owls Head Light

Owls Head Light is located in Owls Head and was first lit in 1852. The lighthouse is open for tours during the summer months and offers stunning views of Penobscot Bay. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse and explore the surrounding park.

Owls Head Lighthouse, Owls Head, Maine | The Maine Spotlight

Summary

Maine's lighthouses are a testament to the state's rich maritime history and are a popular attraction for tourists.

Whether you're interested in the history of these structures or simply want to take in the stunning views of the coastline, there's a lighthouse in Maine for you.

From Portland Head Light to Owls Head Light, each of these seven lighthouses has its unique charm and significance. So, be sure to add these must-visit lighthouses to your Maine itinerary and take in the beauty of Maine's coastline.

About the author

