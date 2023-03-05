Book Review: Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein

Stephen L Dalton

Stranger in a Strange Land is a novel written by Robert A. Heinlein in 1961 that explores the themes of individualism, societal norms, and the nature of humanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ3Rx_0l8OUrJm00
Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein Amazon cover.Photo bythe author with PowerPoint Design Creation.

Summary

Stranger in a Strange Land follows the life on Earth of the protagonist Valentine Michael Smith, a human raised on Mars by Martians. In the novel, he is often referred to as “the Man from Mars.”

The novel explores the challenges that Smith faces when he returns to Earth and interacts with humans. Smith's unique perspective challenges the societal norms of Earth, and the book delves into the concepts of religion, politics, and the limitations of human understanding.

This was a re-read, as I read it while at Old Town High School, as an assignment from Miss Hill. I really enjoyed it then and thought it deserved another read since I was more familiar with how the world works.

Narration

The narrator is third-person omniscient, which allows the reader to gain insight into the perspectives of different characters and the plot developments.

Setting

The book is set in the future, in a world where space travel is possible and humans have established colonies on Mars. The plot expands on the story of “Mike” after he is freed from the captivity of the Federation.

The setting drives the plot of the book as it creates a sense of unfamiliarity and isolation for Smith when he returns to Earth. His interactions with the humans on Earth highlight the differences between the two societies and the challenges of cultural assimilation.

Theme

The book explores the theme of individualism and the struggle to maintain personal identity in a society that tries to impose conformity. Heinlein also questions societal norms such as religion and political systems, urging readers to question and challenge established beliefs. How can there be one right religion? When many claim theirs is the one “true” God.

Genre

Stranger in a Strange Land is a science fiction novel that deals with philosophical and societal issues. It is often cited as one of the best works in the genre and has been highly influential in shaping science fiction literature.

Comparisons to Other Works

The book has been compared to other science fiction works, such as George Orwell's 1984 and Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, for its examination of societal norms and the limitations of human understanding.

About the Book’s Author

Robert A. Heinlein was an American science fiction writer and one of the most influential writers in the genre, along with Isaac Asimov, Jules Verne, and Ray Bradbury.

He wrote many notable works, including my favorite, Farnham’s Freehold, Starship Troopers, and The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress.

My Opinion & Recommendation

This is a fun but sometimes somber book that pokes fun at organized religion, exaggerating the lengths they will go to recruit new members and fill the “collection plate.”

My favorite character is Jubal Harshaw, the eccentric millionaire lawyer turned author who takes in Valentine Michael Smith and Gillian “Jill” Boardman, his nurse and liberator.

Jubal is a retired lawyer who has turned to writing to maintain his extensive estate. He is quick with a word of advice or critique when he believes you may have strayed from the path, but typically lets his “brothers” (a non-gender descriptive of his household members and employees). Actually, Martians are without gender.

I would recommend this novel to any lover of science fiction with an open mind who can enjoy political and religious rhetoric and composition without applying their beliefs or getting upset when it is embellished or overstated.

Own the hardcover for your library.

Buy it on Kindle.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

