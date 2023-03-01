Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

The best and most cost-efficient method to save money on your home energy bills is to maintain and repair existing home heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

House with the words "Go Green" under it. Photo by Ali Muhammad - Pixabay

Here are several low-cost ways to save on energy and protect the environment.

Everyday ways to save money on your utility bills

#1 — Repair, clean, & service heaters and air conditioners (HVAC)

The adage, “A penny saved is a penny earned,” is just as valid today as it was in your grandparents’ days. Another saying from Poor Richard’s Almanack by Ben Franklin along that same line is, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Now, you’re probably thinking, enough with the clichés; what’s the point?

The point is your furnace or air conditioner, as proficient as the newer models are, needs regular maintenance to stay running at peak performance. Likewise, when those heating and cooling systems are running at peak performance, they consume less energy.

It is advisable to have those systems cleaned and serviced before the season when they will be used the most. Get your furnace cleaned and serviced in the summer or fall when there are fewer calls for maintenance, and your air conditioner in the winter or spring.

Therefore, you will save money in the long run by spending a little more on maintenance in the short term. Plus, a well-maintained machine will last much longer. What’s more, an inefficient, outdated HVAC should be replaced to save money on utility bills and reduce its carbon emissions.

One tip you should consider as a DIY task is to check the vents if you have an HVAC system. That storage room might be better with a closed vent, and it will save you a little money not heating it. However, the places you use regularly will be warmer or colder with the vent open. You would be surprised how many people never check to ensure the HVAC vents are open.

#2 — Replace that old heater with a new HVAC system

If that old furnace is on its last leg, consider replacing it with a new HVAC system. A new system in your home can save enough in the first few years’ energy bills to pay for itself. Another consideration is the added value of your home if you decide to sell.

Likewise, you should switch to a smart thermostat that you can control from your phone. Then when you decide to stay at a friend’s house for the night or while on vacation, you can turn down the thermostat from there.

Product image Smart Nest Learning Thermostat. Photo by the author with PowerPoint design creation.

Smart thermostats under $200.00

The Simple Thermostat with Energy Star Certification

With convenient smartphone App access, you can adjust the temperature, change your schedule, and set it to the away mode and boost your savings while not at home. Plus, add an Alexa device for voice control. Just tell Alexa to turn up the temperature and make your room warmer.

Nineteen verified Amazon buyers rate the Simple Thermostat 3.9 out of 5 stars.

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat includes built-in room sensors & Alexa

The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat gives homeowners 23% annual savings on cooling and heating, compared to thermostats set at 72 degrees. Therefore, the Ecobee4 will pay for itself after only two years. Using its built-in Alexa with voice control, you can control the thermostat, ask it to play music, set the alarm, listen to the news, sports, and weather, plus so much more.

The Ecobee4 received a 4.0 out of 5 stars rating, with 71% out of the 1,701 verified buyers rating it either four or five stars.

Nest Learning Thermostat

The best smart thermostat by price, features, and functionality is the Third Generation Nest Learning Thermostat at only $217 and free shipping from Amazon. With Farsight technology and Alexa voice control, not only can you see its bright display from anywhere in the room, you can talk to it too.

What’s more, 88% of the 13,934 verified Amazon buyers rate this smart thermostat four or five stars and 4.2 out of 5 stars overall.

Install one of these smart thermostats and save.

#3 — Replace old lightbulbs & outdated appliances

When you buy a new lightbulb or home appliance, try to purchase smart energy-efficient bulbs and appliances that you can control from an app. Since most people today have their phones handy, you can manage those from anywhere.

#4 — Add solar & wind electric generation systems

Many homeowners believe it is too expensive to add solar or wind power generators. The truth is these systems have become less expensive. Even when you pay $18,000 — $20,000 for a whole-house solar system, it will pay for itself.

New home buyers are getting these systems installed to power the home’s significant energy users, such as the HVAC and water heaters in their homes. Some are even replacing those water heaters with tankless water heaters.

#5 — Tankless water heaters

Many homeowners are installing these in the places where they usually use hot water. These are a lot cheaper to buy initially than a tanked water heater, and it costs a lot less to heat water on demand only when you need it. Moreover, these are excellent in the upstairs shower. When someone flushes downstairs, you won’t get burned.

Many camp owners are buying the EcoSmart (ECO 11) Tankless Water Heaters (Electric) with free shipping to save energy. What’s great about a tankless water heater is you turn it on when you need hot water. Therefore, there’s no need to heat water that sits in a tank until you need it.

