Is My Kid a Druggie? Spotting the Side Effects and Symptoms of Drug Use

Stephen L Dalton

Drug use is a major concern for parents and guardians, particularly as their children enter adolescence. Numerous drugs can have severe side effects and lead to addiction or death.

An unconscious female teenager lying on a table with a syringe in hand.Photo byDreamstime #146092176.

NOTE: This should not be considered medical or legal advice. If you are concerned about your child’s possible drug abuse, contact a professional.

These common street drugs are available and are more prevalent in Maine. These include Methamphetamines, Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Opium, Morphine, Psilocybin, Rohypnol, U-47700, Salvia Divinorum, Hydromorphone, LSD, Heroin, Flakka, bath salts, and others.

This article will explore the everyday side effects and symptoms of drug use or abuse to help you identify whether your child may be using drugs.

Methamphetamines

Methamphetamines, commonly called "meth," are stimulant drugs that can lead to addiction and serious health problems. Short-term effects can include increased heart rate and blood pressure, decreased appetite, and insomnia. Long-term effects can include addiction, paranoia, physical health problems, strokes, heart attacks, and death, even in teens. Meth labs are springing up all over Maine. The “one-pot” method of “cooking” meth is so prevalent in Maine that law enforcement has warned teachers and parents to discuss with their children and pupils about not picking up returnable bottles that could be laced with meth.

Oxycodone

Oxycodone, or “oxy,” is a prescription opioid for managing moderate to severe pain but is highly habit-forming. The street slang for oxy is “Hillbilly Heroin” because it's cheaper and easier to get than Heroin. Short-term effects can include drowsiness, nausea, and constipation. Long-term effects can include addiction, tolerance, and physical dependence.

Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, up to 100 times more potent than Morphine or Oxycodone. Short-term effects can include drowsiness, nausea, and confusion. Long-term effects can include addiction, tolerance, physical dependence, and death. What’s particularly dangerous about Fentanyl or meth is that it is often formed to look like prescription Oxycontin®, Vicodin®, or Percocet®. It can be difficult or impossible for the untrained eye to know the difference. Someone used to taking Oxy or Vicodin could easily overdose on these fake pills using them just once.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has dubbed these fake pills: One Pill Can Kill.

“…6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl.”DEA.

Opium and Morphine

Opium and Morphine are opioid drugs that can be highly addictive. Short-term effects can include drowsiness, nausea, and constipation. Long-term effects can include addiction, dependence, and physical health problems. With so many cancer home hospice patients taking Morphine, it is much easier for youth to get their hands on it.

Hydromorphone

Hydromorphone is a prescription opioid used to manage moderate to severe pain. Short-term effects can include drowsiness, nausea, and constipation. Long-term effects can include addiction, tolerance, and physical dependence.

Psilocybin or “Shrooms”

Psilocybin, commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms," is a psychedelic drug that can have a range of effects, including altered perceptions, changes in mood, and hallucinations. Short-term effects include increased heart rate and blood pressure, dry mouth, and dilated pupils. Long-term effects can include persistent changes in mood, perception, and behavior.

Rohypnol

Rohypnol, also known as (AKA), "roofie" or the "date rape drug," is a sedative that can cause drowsiness, impaired coordination, and memory loss. Short-term effects can include confusion, dizziness, and slurred speech. Long-term effects can include addiction and memory problems. Many cocaine or meth users take roofies to counteract the effects or "come down."

U-47700

U-47700, aka "Pink" or “Pinky,” is a synthetic opioid that is highly potent and can lead to a fatal overdose. Short-term effects can include dizziness, confusion, and respiratory depression. Long-term effects can include addiction, dependence, and overdose.

Salvia Divinorum

Salvia Divinorum, “Sally D,” or just “Sally,” is a hallucinogenic plant that can cause altered perceptions and hallucinations. Short-term effects can include dizziness, disorientation, and loss of coordination. Long-term effects are not fully known.

LSD

LSD is a psychedelic drug that can cause altered perceptions and hallucinations. Short-term effects include dilated pupils, increased heart rate, and high blood pressure. Long-term effects include persistent changes in mood, perception, and behavior.

Heroin

Heroin, aka “horse,” is a highly addictive opioid narcotic that can cause severe health problems, including overdose. Short-term effects can include drowsiness, nausea, and constipation. Long-term effects can include addiction, dependence, physical health problems, coma, and death.

Flakka and Bath Salts

Flakka and bath salts are synthetic stimulant drugs that can lead to addiction and serious health problems. Short-term effects can include increased heart rate and blood pressure, hallucinations, and paranoia. Long-term effects can include addiction, aggression, and physical health problems.

Ketamine or Special K

Ketamine, aka "Special K," is a dissociative drug that can cause altered perceptions and hallucinations. Short-term effects can include increased heart rate and blood pressure, slurred speech, and memory loss. Long-term effects can include addiction, psychosis, and physical health problems.

Recognizing the Everyday Side Effects and Symptoms of Drug Abuse

If you are concerned that your child may be using drugs, there are some common side effects and symptoms to watch for. These can include:

  • Changes in behavior: Your child may become more withdrawn or secretive or have sudden mood swings or changes in personality.
  • Changes in appearance: Your child may lose/gain weight or neglect their personal hygiene or grooming.
  • Changes in social activities: Your child may stop participating in activities they previously enjoyed or start hanging out with a new group of friends.
  • Changes in school or work performance: Your child may start missing classes or assignments or may have a sudden decline in their grades or work performance.
  • Physical symptoms: Your child may experience dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, or sudden changes in appetite or sleep patterns.

If you notice any of these symptoms in your child, it is imperative to talk to them about your concerns and seek professional help. A qualified healthcare provider or mental health professional can help to evaluate your child's behavior and determine whether they are using drugs or struggling with a mental health issue.

In conclusion, drug use can have serious and long-lasting effects on individuals and families. It is essential to understand the side effects and symptoms of drug use and take action if you suspect your child may be using drugs. With the right support and professional help, your child can overcome addiction and lead a healthy and fulfilling life.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

