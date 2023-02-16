Dallas, TX

Up-and-coming communities in the Dallas, Texas, area to buy a home

Stephen L Dalton

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, is the tenth most populous metropolitan area in the United States. Also called Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington and the Metroplex is a sprawling region that includes Irving, Arlington, Elmwood, and West Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWHDO_0kp8s5Hp00
Southfork Ranch from the TV series Dallas in Parker, TX.Photo byTed Eytan - Flickr.

Regarding industry and economic activity, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex rivals Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City. Dallas-Fort Worth has active banking, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and transportation industries. It has a wealth of universities and Fortune 500 companies.

What to do around Dallas, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth is a cultural haven that offers many fun family activities. Nature and garden lovers can walk next to White Rock Lake in the Dallas Botanical Garden and Arboretum. Visitors can explore the eleven display gardens and seasonal blooms.

Dallas has many museums, including the Nasher Sculpture Center, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and Dallas World Aquarium. Many shopping districts, such as West Village in Uptown Dallas, a walkable district with unique boutiques and restaurants, and NorthPark Center, aka the “Art of Shopping,” is a mall filled with 235 brand-name stores, events, and restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyUqE_0kp8s5Hp00
Cowboys Stadium full view.Photo byNicole Cordeiro - WikiCommons.

Sports fans will love Dallas, TX, as it is the home to “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers American League baseball team, the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, and the Dallas Stars, the NHL professional ice hockey team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWcPP_0kp8s5Hp00
Welcome to Six Flags over Texas.Photo byMartin Lewison - Flickr.

Also, there are Six Flags over Texas, the amusement park, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Grand Prairie, TX.

Up-and-coming neighborhoods to buy and renovate homes

In addition, the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area contains a variety of communities that allow inhabitants to choose whether they prefer a more urban or suburban lifestyle. Dallas-Fort Worth has become a very desirable place to live. However, savvy homebuyers can still find good deals in up-and-coming neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEzAk_0kp8s5Hp00
Downtown Dallas, TX.Photo byDavid Mark - Pixabay.

Downtown Dallas, TX

While many people think of downtown neighborhoods as expensive places to live, Downtown Dallas, TX, is still relatively affordable. Buyers looking to reduce maintenance costs with a condo will find a gem among Dallas’s stunning skyscrapers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103IuB_0kp8s5Hp00
Photo byBrent Eckley - Flickr.

Elmwood, TX

This neighborhood in South Dallas is near trendy areas such as Bishop Arts District, Winnetka Heights, downtown Dallas, and Oak Cliff. It features beautiful early 20th-century homes in styles such as the Tudor cottage, Craftsman bungalow, and ranch style. Elmwood homes are an affordable and fantastic option for people looking to renovate to put their touch on a home.

Highland Meadows, TX

Highland Meadows is a lovely neighborhood in North Dallas, just south of the I-635. The community contains an elementary school, which is a desirable feature. Buyers can find affordable homes in Highland Meadows for less than $300,000.

Lochwood, TX

This neighborhood is friendly to young families and benefits from being just northeast of White Rock Lake. However, the homes in Lochwood are less expensive than those of the nearby desirable Lakewood neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzVMB_0kp8s5Hp00
Munger Place Historic District Neighborhood.Photo byBrent Eckley - Flickr.

Munger Place/Junius Heights, TX

This historical neighborhood in East Dallas is a great option for people looking to restore a piece of Dallas’s history. Once an exclusive neighborhood, Munger Place/Junius Heights has good deals on homes that need renovation to make them shine again. It is also near the desirable Lakewood neighborhood.

It would help if you spoke with the building inspector’s office before buying to ensure you can make the restorations you want to complete in a historic neighborhood. Historic neighborhoods are notoriously stricter than homeowner associations (HOA).

Final thoughts

The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area offers a diverse selection of industries and neighborhoods. Anyone can find a neighborhood that fits their lifestyle. While the desirability of the Dallas area might intensify further, these five promising neighborhoods still offer up good deals on charming homes at reasonable prices.

