The work of being Diabetic: A walk in their shoes

According to the CDC, 79,535 deaths occur each year due to diabetes. Nearly 115,000 Mainers live with diabetes. Statistics also show diabetes as the seventh leading cause of mortality in the United States.

GLUCOSE CHECK is written on wooden blocks near multi-colored pills on a dark background. Photo by Dreamstime #245441438.

NOTE: The statistics and data presented here should not be considered medical advice. Ask your doctor for advice and counsel about healthier living through exercise and nutrition.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition affecting millions of people in the United States and worldwide. It is estimated that 34.2 million people in the US have diabetes, which is expected to grow in the coming years.

Diabetes requires constant management and attention and can significantly impact a person's daily life and overall health.

Diabetes is a costly health concern. Parents and individuals should prevent high glucose levels and plan a regular exercise program, proper sleep cycles, and healthy eating.

Understanding the daily challenges of living with diabetes

For those living with diabetes, managing their condition can be overwhelming and never-ending. They must constantly monitor their blood sugar levels, take medications, and make lifestyle changes to keep their condition under control. They must also be vigilant about their diet, exercise routine, and stress levels, which can impact their blood sugar levels.

In addition to the physical demands of living with diabetes, there is also a significant financial burden. The cost of healthcare for those with diabetes is estimated to be $327 billion annually, with much of that cost going toward medications and medical supplies. Many people with diabetes also face the risk of disabilities and complications, such as heart disease, stroke, and amputations, which can further impact their quality of life and increase healthcare costs.

Mainers with diabetes to see insulin cost relief with Inflation Reduction Act

Courtesy of News Center Maine.

The physical, emotional, and financial burden of managing a chronic condition

Despite these challenges, those living with diabetes are often strong and resilient individuals who have learned to navigate the complexities of their condition. They understand the importance of self-care and the role that diet, exercise, and stress management play in their overall health. They are also often advocates for their health, working with healthcare providers to ensure they receive the best care.

Living with diabetes is a daily struggle that requires constant attention and effort. It can be overwhelming physically and financially, but those who live with this condition are often strong and determined individuals committed to managing their health.

By understanding the work of being diabetic and the challenges faced by those living with this condition, we can better support and empower those affected by this disease.

Defying the limits of diabetes: How one Mainer is leaving her mark

Courtesy of News Center Maine.

Living with Diabetes Is hard work, but It’s better than the alternative

Diabetes continues to be a costly health concern worldwide. This disease carries high rates of amputation and disability, substandard quality of life, and often early mortality.

At the end of 2021, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 143,000 adults in Maine had been diagnosed with diabetes. The cost of treatment for diabetes can vary greatly depending on the individual, but it is estimated to be a significant burden on the healthcare system.

Although the number of diagnoses has declined slightly, the statistics are still staggering. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Fact Sheet:

· Approximately 115,001 people in Maine, or 10.4% of adults, have been diagnosed with diabetes.

· An additional 32,000 people in Maine have diabetes but don’t know it.

· There are 373,000 people in Maine, 35.1% of the adult population, who have prediabetes.

An active lifestyle can significantly reduce these numbers.

The YMCA Alliance of Maine is pleased to announce that it is partnering with the Maine CDC to expand Maine residents’ access to the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). This initiative will utilize federal funds from the US CDC’s Program 1815 – Improving the Health of Americans Through Prevention and Management of Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Stroke to launch DPP at three YMCAs in 2021 – the Bangor Region YMCA, the Bath Area Family YMCA, and the Old Town-Orono YMCA.—Maine YMCA Alliance.

A study from the ADA found that the total cost of diagnosed diabetes in the United States was $327 billion in 2022. $237 billion in direct care and $90 billion in lost productivity. The average cost per person with diabetes is $16,752 per year. This cost includes direct medical expenses, such as medications and supplies, and indirect costs, such as lost productivity and decreased quality of life.

The cost of treating diabetes in Maine is a significant burden on the state's healthcare system, but specific data on the annual costs of treatment in Maine is not readily available.

However, it is important to note that the cost of diabetes to both individuals and the healthcare system highlights the importance of preventative measures and effective management strategies for those living with this chronic condition.

Victor Montori, an MD at the Mayo Clinic, has said, “We don’t measure the work of being a patient. There is not a single textbook that describes the work of being a patient. We just assume it’s not a big deal.”

Most people with diabetes would likely argue that it is a “big deal.”

Steps to prevention

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and its prevalence is increasing rapidly.

Fortunately, there are several ways to prevent diabetes or manage the symptoms if you already have the disease.

One of the most effective prevention methods is maintaining a healthy diet and regular physical activity. Additionally, avoiding smoking, managing stress, and getting enough sleep can reduce the risk of developing diabetes.

For those who already have diabetes, managing the disease requires daily self-treatment, including monitoring blood sugar levels, taking medication, and adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

While this may seem like a laborious process, it is essential for managing the disease and preventing complications. With proper prevention and management, diabetes can be a manageable condition that allows for a long and healthy life.

References:

1. https://diabetesstories.com/2017/04/04/victor-montori-m-d-mayo-clinic-and-living-a-patients-life/

2. https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318472

3. The ADA Fact Sheet. The Burden of Diabetes in Maine

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.