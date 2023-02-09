News about Bangor's favorite son, Stephen King

Bangor, ME

If you dream of becoming a writer, start today. Learn the craft. Despite what some say about how easy it is, there are formats, rules, and methods to learn. Who better to learn them from than the King of Horror?

Gone with the Wind Cover Image from my library.Photo bythe author using PowerPoint Design Creation.

Do you dream of becoming a writer? If so, perhaps you should stop dreaming, sit down at the keyboard, and write. Fill the white space, if you will. Then, use Grammarly to edit.

Sage advice from Stephen King, Bangor's multimillionaire author

“So write. One page at a time, or one word at a time. And consider: If you can turn out two pages a day for two years, you will have written 1,460 pages, a manuscript the length of Gone with the Wind. It may be a lousy 1,460-page manuscript, of course… But you will have surmounted that hurdle that so many who are trying to do the same job stumble on: You will have filled the white space.” —  Stephen King.

This quote was taken from A Thank You to Stephen King’s Assistant by Sandra Ebejer on Medium.

You can read it here. Be sure to interact with her if you find her story worth it. I know I did.

While we're on the subject of Stephen King, he and Tabitha will no longer be living at 47 W Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401, where they've lived for 37 years. They will move to a smaller summer home in Center Lovell, Maine, and winter in Casey, Florida, to take advantage of the warmer weather.

The King Guesthouse.Photo byFacebook (Meta).

However, there are plans to open a museum in the house and a retreat for writers on the property, though the plans are still two years away from finalization. The property will need to be rezoned as a non-profit.

A writer's retreat in the guest house is now on my bucket list. Moreover, you can visit the main house soon, as it will be open to the public.

King's works in progress

In other news, Stephen has a work-in-progress (WIP), Holly. King's fans' beloved character Holly Gibney is scheduled for release in September. King's fans have likely read or watched Holly in Mr. Mercedes or The Outsider.

The film adaptation of Billy Summers, a crime thriller, is also in the works. This is one King novel not intended to scare the devil out of you.

There are rumors that Leonardo DiCaprio will star as Billy Summers, as he is currently involved with Abrams' movie, Appian Way.

It was initially thought to be a TV series, but it will now be a movie produced by J.J. Abrams, who also produced ‘Castle Rock,’ ‘Lisey’s Story,’ and ‘11.22.63.'

Castle Rock 2, Misery Arrives in October.

Come back often for updates on these stories and more.

# books and authors# Stephen King# Movies# Works in Progress# Fiction

