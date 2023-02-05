Book Review: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (My Honest Opinion)

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is a 2022 bestselling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. It’s a little bit of a romantic triangle, and it’s about their lives, both triumph and tragedy.

The mixture of romance and video game creation makes for an exciting and unique reading experience. Within, you’ll find several instances of the “…thin line between love and hate.”

The modern-day setting moves from New York to Hollywood, to Cambridge, Massachusetts, and back to Hollywood and Venice Beach, California. I enjoyed the references to computer programming and video game development.

You’ll get an insider look at video game production, but not so close that it is boring.

Plot summary of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

The plot of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is about the friendship between two gifted young programmers, Sam Masur and Sadie Green.

Sadie and Sam met as children in the hospital where Sam was a patient, as was Sadie’s sister Alice.

They began playing Nintendo together. The Super Mario Brothers game was their favorite. Sam shows her how to get Mario to stick the landing on top of the flagpole. (I was never able to do that.)

Sadie is getting ready for her Bat Mitzvah (the feminine equivalent of Bar Mitzvah), and Sam has not spoken for six months since his accident. He is hospitalized because his foot is broken in 27 places (not an exaggeration, he tells Sadie off-handedly).

The nurse finds her playing with Sam when it is time for his pain shot and suggests to Sadie’s mother that she could help Sam come out of his shell if she continues to play video games with him. Sam has not spoken in the six months since his accident. Plus, Sadie needs “community service hours” for her Bat Mitzvah.

Sadie agrees, mostly because she enjoys playing games with the unassuming young Sam and racks up 609 hours of community service. She never told Sam about this “arrangement,” but Sadie’s sister becomes jealous when Sadie gets an award for community service and tells Sam of the arrangement.

Sam doesn’t speak to her again for six years until they meet in Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA, where Sam is attending Harvard, and Sadie is a student at MIT.

They speak briefly in the train station, and Sadie says she has to catch her train. As she gets on the train, she hands Sam her video game “Solutions” on a floppy disk and says play it sometime and let me know what you think. My email is in the notes.

Her teacher in video gaming at MIT is a famous game developer who doesn’t like shooter games because they’re lazy. He doesn’t like much of anything but what he created. He’s a bit too much into himself.

Eventually, he notices Sadie, and even though he is a professor, he invites her for coffee and then to his apartment. This leads to an affair that lasts for nearly three years, even though he’s married with children. He keeps telling Sadie he will divorce, and she naively believes him.

If I go any further, I will reveal too much, so I digress.

They create their first game, Ichigo, about a child lost at sea who must find their way home (they initially agree the child is genderless).

They are both on the cusp of achieving great fame, but Sadie feels Sam twists everything to make it about himself. And their friendship quickly becomes strained because their romantic relationship goes unspoken by Sam even though Sadie tells him she loves him several times.

The story's main characters

The main characters in the novel Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin are Sadie Green, Sam Masur, and Marx.

Sadie is a Jewish girl from the “Flats” in Hollywood, and Sam is from Koreatown or K-town, where he lives with his grandparents, Dong Hyun and Bong Cha, who own a pizzeria with a Donkey Kong game. That video game is key to Sam becoming a gamer and game developer, as his grandfather lets him play whenever he wants.

The third character is Marx, whose mother is Kor-Am, and his father is Japanese. He is given about anything he wants and helps Sam financially through college. When Marx wants to move out of the dorm, he asks Sam to be his roommate and pay the same as he is paying in the dorm.

My Honest Opinion & Recommendation

I recommend this book to anyone who enjoys a good story about the human condition and computer science. Gabrielle Zevin is creative and well-educated in the topics of science and literature. She has a unique writing style that I found refreshing. I felt like I was reading a modern retelling of Romeo And Juliet, but with computer developers replacing the Shakespearean characters.

In fact, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is from Macbeth, a play Marx did in college. Since Sam was his roommate, they rehearsed his part together.

“Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,

Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,

To the last syllable of recorded time;

And all our yesterdays have lighted fools

The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!

Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.”—Shakespeare.

I enjoyed this book tremendously, and I believe anyone who wants an excellent story with many twists will also enjoy it.

"You're incredibly gifted, Sam. But it is worth noting that to be good at something is not quite the same as loving it." - Gabrielle Zevin.

It's like nothing you have read before. If you're into gaming, all the better. But it's unnecessary to understand what's happening or enjoy the read.

About the Author

Her books have been translated into forty different languages. She also wrote The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, Young Jane Young: A Novel, Elsewhere, Margarettown: A Novel, and others.

Knopf published this book in July 2022. It was an almost instant NY Times Bestseller, Winner of the Goodreads Choice Award, a USA Today bestseller, a #1 National Indie Bestseller, and selected as a Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Book Club suggestion.

National Public Radio (NPR) Fresh Air’s host Maureen Corrigan says it’s “a big beautifully written novel…that succeeds in being both serious art and immersive entertainment.”

Temple Hill & Paramount Pictures will turn it into a feature film. Gabrielle is writing the screenplay.

Sam and Sadie are childhood friends and creative partners who are in love with each other as creators and perhaps at times personally, though not physically.

The two, along with Sam’s best friend and roommate in college, Marx, join forces to form Unfair Games, a video game production company in their final year of college.

Sam and Sadie create intricate and dazzling video games, while Marx takes care of everything on the production side. Success will bring them joy and tragedy.

Of the 22,000 verified buyers who rated it, 88% gave it four or five stars. I give it a five too.

About the reviewer

