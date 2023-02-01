Valentine date places near Bangor, Maine

Are you looking for a can’t-miss dinner reservation for Valentine's Day in Old Town, Bangor, Dedham, or Bar Harbor? Whether you just met or this is your 40th celebration of heart's day together, these places will impress.

Igloo dining at the Kanu in Old Town Photo by the author with PowerPoint Design Creation.

Whether or not these restaurants typically take reservations, call ahead to ensure you get a seat. This is Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year.

In Old Town, dinner on the roof of Kanu.

The igloo dining experience on the roof of the Kanu doesn’t care about the weather. Hello, it’s an igloo. Eat under the stars regardless of the weather, and in February in Maine, there’s no guarantee.

Sure, you could choose an indoor restaurant, but this is a one-of-a-kind, under-the-stars dinner you and your partner will always remember.

I’d suggest the Wood-fired prime rib if you're a meat lover.

“Heavily seasoned prime rib, served with aus jus and horseradish sauce; garnished with fried leeks. Served with truffle whipped potatoes, brown butter, and sage squash medley.”— The Kanu staff.

Or, try the Cedar Kanu Salmon.

“Grilled Gulf of Maine salmon, glazed with honey, soy, ginger, garlic, lemon, and sesame seeds. Served with dirty quinoa, and crispy garlic kale.”—The Kanu staff.

For reservations, use their convenient online contact form, or call (207) 817-4100.

They’re located at 283 Main Street, Old Town, Maine.

The Havana Dessert choco+tort+3. Photo by the website.

In Bar Harbor, the Havana.

I’m sure Valentine’s will be a special night at the Havana, as 14 February will be the last night they’ll be open until April.

Get your seafood fix with the Seafood Paella with lobster, mussels, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, peppers, smoked chicken on saffron rice, and a traditional Socarrat.

If you’re unaware, a socarrat is the delicious crust, perfectly cooked on the bottom of a paella. It is how most paella is judged, like a perfect crust on a pizza.

Lobster Moqueca. Photo by Roman Odintsov - Pexels

Grab a Maine Lobster with Latin flair, the Lobster Moqueca, which is actually a Brazilian dish served with fresh-caught lobster simmered in coconut broth with haddock, red peppers, and onions. This delicious meal is served over jasmine rice and includes grilled pineapple.

End your fine dining experience with some dessert and dessert cocktails. The Latin Flair Tres Leches is a traditional vanilla-infused tres leches cake with three kinds of milk, whipped crème, and toasted coconut frosting with lemon zest. Grab a glass of blueberry Moscato to enhance the flavor of the dessert.

318 Main Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, Phone: 207-288-2822

The staff with the Obamas. Photo by the website.

Named one of the “100 Restaurants America cannot afford to lose” by Esquire Magazine. The only restaurant in Maine so named.

Likewise, Vacation Idea named it the “number 1” of 17 romantic restaurants in Maine.

People playing slot machines in a casino. Photo by Dreamstime #36230514.

In Bangor, the 99 Hops House.

Can’t afford Hollywood or the Vegas strip? Combine the two experiences right in here in Bangor at the Hollywood Casino.

Choose from a grilled 10-ounce Ribeye, Salmon, Baby back ribs, or shrimp scampi with sides like fries, tots, baked potato, salads, and more. I’d suggest the sweet potato fries. You won’t go away hungry. Follow it up with cheesecake, apple pie, or molten chocolate cake.

The real problem will be choosing from 99 beers or mixed drinks with dinner. Start your quest for a Beer Baron passport with a few local craft beers on the menu.

Have a yummy dinner in the 99 Hops restaurant, then hit the gambling floor for a few hours of fun. Play blackjack or craps from 11 am to midnight, or hit one of the 715 modern slot machines.

Remember to play responsibly.

No need to rush home, reserve a room or splurge a little with a suite, and spend the night.

Lucerne Inn-property image with the sign. Photo by the owner website

In Dedham, of course, it’s the Lucerne Inn.

Get there early to enjoy a couple of drinks or wine overlooking Lucerne Lake. The Lucerne In has terrific viewpoints to sit and enjoy a romantic setting. Lucerne Inn is one of the most romantic and charming inns close to Bangor but away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The Lucerne Inn Southside. Photo by the owner.

Come celebrate Valentine's Day with us on Tuesday, February 14th. We will be serving our Valentine's Day menu from 5pm-9pm. Music will be provided by Adam Ouellette from 5pm-9pm. We're offering 25% off room rates if you dine and stay the night with us. Complimentary chocolate covered strawberries will be included with your stay. Call us to make your reservations!—The Lucerne Inn staff.

Choose to spend the night in an economy room for as little as $139 or the Lakeview Suite for $229.

Final thoughts on Valentine’s Day 2023

You and your partner will not be disappointed with whichever of these fantastic facilities you choose. If you plan to consume alcohol, spend the night, or choose a designated driver. Do not drink and drive.

