Book Review—Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry: A Memoir (My Honest Opinion)

Stephen L Dalton

I just finished reading Matthew Perry's autobiography "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." He continually blames everyone for his addiction, especially his parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ7GE_0kMzh7Ib00
Book Review Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Photo bythe author. PowerPoint Design Creation.
In the prologue, he writes:
Hi, My name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty.
And I should be dead.
And yes, there is a hell, Don’t let anyone tell you different. I’ve been there, it exists; end of discussion.

Although, he always prefaces his comments with, "I love my parents, and I don't blame them for..." It is obvious he cannot accept the blame for all the drugs and alcohol. But he's been lucky so far, which he acknowledges. Even though he should be dead several times over, he survived...so far.

I mean, I get it. How could you put all that on yourself? But his parents didn’t take the drugs and drink the vodka tonics. He did. I seriously hope he finds peace with himself and his past—at least enough to stay sober.

About My Struggles with Drugs & Alcohol

Actually, I’m no one to talk. I have done all of that and then some. In my early twenties in Germany, as a Soldier, I tried everything that came along. Including the big “H” heroin. I snorted it, though. Thank God, I was never into needles and couldn’t stick one in myself.

I wound up puking in the middle of the pool table while shooting. I was not sick. I didn’t feel sick—not so much as a stomachache. Oh, hell no, just the opposite. I felt F-N fine.

I smoked hash through an electric bong filled with liquid acid. Pretty high-tech for the late 70s in Germany, I thought.

Earlier, when I was at Fort Dix, I had a routine. I would take Purple Microdot or whatever was available, watch old Jerry Lewis movies, and laugh my ass off. To come down, I would take a couple of Methaqualone pills and listen to Gary Wright’s “Dream Weaver.” We called them “ludes.”

Gary Wright – Dream Weaver Official Video

One time, we even went to all-night bowling at McGuire Air force Base. What a riot that was. They had strobe lights and those neon blue lights. Holy crap, what a trip.

Then, they started having monthly urine tests, and I pretty much stopped all the shenanigans unless I was on leave, and then just the first few days. And then, it was only marijuana or mushrooms.

Oh, I still love mushrooms. It’s amusing to think about. The guy that introduced me to ‘shrooms was a Filipino named Bootchie. Now, 45 years later, I live in the Philippines and can’t find any. I don’t even smoke marijuana here.

Last summer, while I was in Maine, where it is legal. I went to Brothers and bought 3 grams for $45. It lasted me all summer, and I left some.

It was so intense I only needed a couple of pulls to make me feel righteous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOpzd_0kMzh7Ib00
Orange Hoe marijuana.Photo byAvery Meeker from Unsplash.

I bought Orange Hoe because I loved the color.

Isn’t it pretty?

I really wanted to buy some Unicorn Poop. I mean seriously. Who wouldn’t want to try some Unicorn Poop?

Imagine somebody asking you, "Whatcha smoking?" and you reply, "Aw, nuttin', just some Unicorn Poop."

My nephew said he had some I could try later. Some others I wanted to try were Afternoon Delight, Comfortably Numb, and Scuba Steve (for obvious reasons).

As I said, I bought mine at Brothers, but the other stores I saw with more creative names were High Supply Company, Highbrow Supplies, and KannaKraft.

Maine did $160 million in sales in 2022, double the 2021 sales. That’s a cool $16,000,000 added to the state treasury. Not bad for allowing folks to do what they going to do anyway.

I smoked when I was 16 years old and still enjoy a righteous high now that I am 66. I would much rather smoke than drink. No hangovers, no wondering what the hell I did the night before.

It certainly makes writing fiction fun. However, don’t even try serious writing, like copywriting. I tried that one time and looked at the results the following day. I looked at it and wondered, what the f*ck is this?

Back to Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing

I don’t know how Matthew Perry ever pulled off Chandler Bing as stoned or hungover as he was. He said a half gallon of Vodka lasted him two days.

He admits he once fell asleep on the couch in “Central Perk.” Until Joey nudged him, he thought no one else noticed. Maybe not.

He wrote:

Let’s not sugar coat it. At forty-nine, I was still afraid to be alone. Left alone, my crazy brain (crazy only in this area by the way) would find some excuse to do the unthinkable: drink and drugs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcZwj_0kMzh7Ib00
Matthew and Bruce Willis.Photo bythe review author. Screenshot from the book using PowerPoint Design Creation.

He and Bruce Willis were big friends during The Whole Nine Yards filming and his three guest appearances on Friends. He idolized Bruce Willis and called him “the coolest man in the universe.”

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) Official Trailer - Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry Movie HD

Imagine, he and Michael J. Fox were the only two to have the number one movie at the box office and the number one show on TV simultaneously. That was The Whole Nine Yards and Friends Season 9 when he said he was mostly sober.

One of the most significant side effects of Oxycontin is constipation. He was doing 55 tablets a day at times. After being unable to go shit for around ten days, he was hospitalized and in a coma. He nearly died.

He wrote:

After the explosion of my bowel, I’d been through surgery and needed to wear a rather attractive colostomy bag—a look even I couldn’t pull off. There was a second surgery pending, to remove the bag…

Of course, he asked the doctor for Oxy to deal with the pain, which they gave him. He Chandler Bing, of course, they gave him whatever he wanted. Before long, he and his colostomy bag were in rehab.

He wrote:

Julia Roberts is my girlfriend. It doesn’t matter, you have to drink.
I bought my dream house—it looks out across the whole city! Can’t enjoy that without a drug dealer.
I’m making a million dollars a week—I win right? Would you like to drink? Why yes, I would. Thank you very much.

For most men and a bunch of women, that would be the pinnacle of success. What more could anyone ask for than fame, fortune, and Julia Roberts?

Near the end, he wrote:

The one thing I got right was that I never gave up, I never raised my hands and said, ‘That’s enough, I can’t take it anymore, you win.’ And because of that, I stand tall now, ready for whatever comes next.

My Opinion & Recommendation

If you loved Friends and Matthew Perry, you should read his book. Incredibly, he made it through all that he did. When you think about him watching many of his friends, River Phoenix (drug overdose) and associates like Amy Winehouse (alcohol poisoning), overdose and die, you might wonder how he kept using.

You have to understand the nature of the addict. You have no choice. It’s so easy to have that one drink to be sociable, but you can’t stop at one or two like “normal” people.

Read the book. You’ll love it.

Note: These are affiliate links. When you click on this link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.

Buy the Kindle: https://amzn.to/3J7GE9y

Own the Hardcover: https://amzn.to/3WnI0zX

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the author

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Review# Book Recommendation# Memoir# Nonfiction# Matthew Perry

Comments / 3

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

2K followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

Old Town, ME

Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98

The remembrance festival is just three days away in downtown Old Town, Maine. The festivities will start around noon and go through the afternoon and evening, commencing with a DJ and Dance Party from 6 to 11 pm.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine

Do you want to know where to get that excellent dish? Several restaurants around Bangor have a dish they are famous for statewide. A traditional New England boiled dinner, Yankee pot roast, fiddleheads, or another.

Read full story
1 comments

Use Local SEO in Your Small Business & e-Commerce Blogs

To rank higher on search engine results pages (SERPs), you must target local search engine optimization (SEO). This article explains why local SEO is a great opportunity. There are an estimated 3.5 billion searches on Google each day.—Internet Live Stats.

Read full story

My favorite fiction books from 2022

I read 32 books in 2022. I know this because I take the Goodreads “Reading Challenge.” Here are my five favorite fictions and a few honorable mentions, that includes Night of the Living Rez.

Read full story

Where to stream Avatar, Top Gun, and other new movies

Although many have said 2022 was not a great year for movies, there were several cinematic successes people are still talking about as 2022 comes to a close. These were some of the successful cinematic films from this year, the official trailers, and where you can stream them.

Read full story

Disastrous business moves from history

At some point in school, every kid has heard the story of the Lenape Natives selling Manhattan Island to Peter Minuit of the Dutch West Indies Company for what equaled about $24 worth of trinkets and beads. But was that the worse deal ever?

Read full story

Methods to improve indoor air quality

You can't claim all your in-home air quality issues are the fault of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) or even your ductwork. Several conditions affect your home’s air quality, and you can quickly and inexpensively change some of those.

Read full story
Mountain View, CA

Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?

Despite being the founder and former CEO of WhatsApp, few people have heard of this Ukrainian immigrant. Even fewer know that he dropped out of college and later sold WhatsApp to Facebook (Meta) for $19 billion.

Read full story
1 comments
Bangor, ME

Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, Maine

Some Mainers can seem harsh when giving handouts and welfare, but they do not want you to go hungry, no matter where you came from. What’s more, if you have it in your heart to give, donate nonperishable foodstuff when you can.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #15

On Amazon’s TNF, the 49ers-3.5 topped the Seahawks, 21-13, despite K-9’s return. There were many one-score games this week as teams jockeyed for the playoffs. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your cancer screening.Photo bythe author.

Read full story

Virtual Reality Games for Meta Quest You Will Enjoy Well into 2023

Although it’s tough to pick stand-out games your children won’t get bored with before New Year’s. The Meta Quest system has an array of blockbuster hits that I will attempt to narrow down to a few your family will enjoy throughout 2023.

Read full story
Maine State

Is the current worker shortage laziness or common sense?

Many people blame the government’s paid benefits for the labor shortage—even though those payments were intended to help former workers make it through the pandemic and heightened inflation.

Read full story
5 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #14

My two-minute week #14 NFL update. All the scores from around the league and a few injury updates. Some "opinion" is included. Amazon’s TNF, the Rams+6, finally won their game of the season, beating the Raiders 17-16. Can you say Superbowl hangover? Baker Mayfield, who joined the Rams two days prior, led the team on a 98-yard TD drive to win the game. But Maxx Crosby—has there ever been a more Raiderish Raider in this millennium?

Read full story
Freedom, ME

The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight Hunger

Erin French is the owner and chef of The Lost Kitchen, a world-renowned restaurant in Freedom, ME, a couple of miles down the road from where she grew up. Hers is an inspiring story!

Read full story
Bangor, ME

The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME

Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.

Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate

The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.

Read full story
18 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #13

Your week #13 NFL update. Around the league in two minutes, providing all the scores and more. NFL Banner collage- get your crucial catch.Photo bythe author. The Bills-4 punched out the lethargic Patriots, 24-10. It wasn’t as close as the score. The Bills' offense clicked like a fine-tuned engine, and their defense kept the Patriots off the field.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine

Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?

Read full story
9 comments

The Man No One Knew Was a King

This was by design. He didn’t want people to know he was the son of the famous author, Stephen King. His father has written more than 65 novels and 200 short stories. Joe Hill with his twins.Photo byJoe Hill Fiction -Escape Hatch.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy