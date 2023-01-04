Where to stream Avatar, Top Gun, and other new movies

Although many have said 2022 was not a great year for movies, there were several cinematic successes people are still talking about as 2022 comes to a close. These were some of the successful cinematic films from this year, the official trailers, and where you can stream them.

Top cinematic successes from 2022. Photo by Dreamstime #127756562.

There’s nothing like the big screen, surround sound, and popcorn when viewing a movie—except 3D.

The only 3D movie we saw this year was Avatar: The Way of Water, and let me tell you; there’s nothing comparable.

Avatar: The Way of Water

This movie is set ten or more years after the previous Avatar movie. It tells the story of the Na’Vi family (the Sullys), their struggles and battles on Pandora when the Skypeople (Tawtute) return.

James Cameron directed and co-produced this cinematic extravaganza with Jon Landau. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.

To me, the stars' names are unimportant. It’s the story. The CGI is incredible.

I wish you could view this trailer in 3D with surround sound so that you’d know how fabulous this movie is and why you should take the family to the cinema to see it. Choose IMAX!

Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

One thing that I didn’t like was using the theater 3D glasses. They made my nose hurt, and my head ache. I would strongly suggest getting a pair of 3D glasses or a clip-on, which I did when I got home from the theater.

You cannot stream this movie yet, though you can watch it with a Disney subscription. Wait a few months or see it at the cinema, which is the way to go.

Top Gun: Maverick

Regardless of how you feel about Tom Cruise, Maverick was an excellent follow-up to the original Top Gun from 1986.

Maverick is phenomenal. There is no way I can do justice to this cinematic masterpiece without surround sound and CGI. Without surround sound, those low-level flyovers are pointless.

Go see it. The adrenaline rush alone is worth the price of admission.

I love how they were able to bring Val Kilmer (Lieutenant (LT) Tom “Iceman” Kazansky) back in the movie despite his real-life health issues (Throat cancer, which he has so far been able to beat with multiple surgeries and other treatments).

Of course, like most movies that go above and beyond, some action scenes are unbelievable but so much fun.

Top Gun: Maverick | NEW Official Trailer (2022 Movie) - Tom Cruise

You can stream this movie with your Roku, Paramount+, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, ROW8, Vudu, Apple TV, and others.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

This could easily have been anyone's number one or two pick; it was terrific. However, the anticipation of waiting years for Avatar and Top Gun kept them in our thoughts, and I immediately wrote about those before this.

This movie was supposed to star Jackie Chan. Don’t ask me how they decided on Michelle Yeoh, but she was a brilliant choice, though I’m sure Jackie would have done it justice too.

“We were having trouble figuring out the casting for the father figure, and one of us started wondering what happens if we take Michelle’s character and flop it and she becomes the protagonist. And the film just opened up in a completely different way.”—Daniel Kwan.

He and Daniel Scheinert are the directing duo known as the “Daniels.”

Although this movie has been out for eight or nine months, people are still talking about it. Imagine a movie starring a 59-year-old housewife and mother who kicks serious butt! Just watch it already!!

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

Lightyear

Forget all the babble about how Tim Allen should have gotten the part. This was an awesome film for the entire family to enjoy.

This is an entirely different story than Toy Story. It just happens to be a story about a hero with the same name, Buzz Lightyear.

Buzz Lightyear—is the backstory of a hero who galvanized and inspired a toy. It’s a must-see 2022 film.

Lightyear | Official Trailer

You can stream Lightyear on Disney+, Vudu, and Prime Video.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Just wow! Based on the Marvel Comic superhero, Doctor Strange teams up with an unknown and mysterious teenage girl to battle to save the universe in multiple universes, as suggested in the title.

To save millions in multiple universes, they must battle several enemies, including virtual twins in other dimensions. You will enjoy this epic film if you can keep up with who’s who.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Teaser

Stream this adventure on Disney+, Vudu, Prime Video, ROW8, or Apple TV.

Honorable Mentions

These were five of the best we saw in the theater. However, I must give credit or honorable mention to a few we saw at home.

Those were Morbius, The Adam Project, Where the Crawdads Sing (but read the book first), Moonfall, and Uncharted.

Most of these are available for streaming, though you might need a Google search to find them.

About the author

