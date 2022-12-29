Methods to improve indoor air quality

Stephen L Dalton

You can't claim all your in-home air quality issues are the fault of your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) or even your ductwork. Several conditions affect your home’s air quality, and you can quickly and inexpensively change some of those.

House plants and air quality.Photo byDreamstime #160274856

According to an article in Live Science, Trouble Sleeping? Air Pollution Could Be the Culprit.

Researchers found that people in the study who lived in areas with high levels of air pollution were 60 percent more likely to sleep poorly, than those who lived in areas with cleaner air.

Whereas the outside air might somewhat affect your sleep, there's not much you can do about it. However, the air quality in your home affects your sleeping much more than the outside air, and you can change that.

Of course, getting the HVAC cleaned and serviced is your best bet to start improving air quality. Proper maintenance and cleaning before switching from air conditioning to heat will ensure your system functions at peak performance.

If you’re still using a furnace and several window A/C units in your home, replacing those with an HVAC or heat pump installation could be more economical and more comfortable. The energy you save on a new system will help pay for it.

Efficiency Maine offers rebates of up to $1,200 for residential heat pumps.

Furthermore, these rebates are not income-dependent. Check the Efficiency Maine website for eligibility.

Where to start with a new installation

First, get a few estimates for an HVAC. Not all dealers are licensed and insured. Before accepting a bid, ask to see their business license and liability insurance.

Changing the air filters will improve air quality significantly

Many of your home’s contaminants come from your kitchen. Therefore, the air vent filter in the range hood should get cleaned semi-annually. Plus, your HVAC system has several air filters that need annual cleaning before using the air conditioner. So too, you should clean or change the air filters in window units in bedrooms and guest rooms.

Your HVAC ducts do not need to get cleaned every year, but it is wise to take a look in there and see if you see any signs of mold or mildew buildup. Mold can be a significant source of respiratory irritants. When HVAC contractors are scheduled to do maintenance, get them to check the ducts.

Clean the carpets & upholstery

Although vacuuming can suck up many air irritants, cleaning your furniture and carpets professionally in the spring will improve air quality. Dust mites and other bacteria get into the fabric and might not come out with just vacuuming — steam cleaning will get out more than shampooing alone.

Install, update, or service your whole-house humidifier & purifier

A whole-house humidifier is an excellent method of controlling the humidity in your home. When your house is too dry, your throat and eyes will suffer from irritation. However, mold and mildew begin to grow when it is too moist.

Regulate the air quality by installing, updating, or servicing your whole-house air purifier, which can be hooked into your current system by HVAC contractors. Ask an HVAC technician about the benefits of adding an air purifier.

Add house plants

This is likely the easiest, cheapest, and most effective thing you can do to get fresh oxygen into your home during the winter month when everything is sealed up tight to keep the warm air in the house.

Peace Lilies, English Ivy, and Aloe Vera are low-maintenance house plants that can improve your home’s air quality and even provide a more restful sleep. Get an indoor aero garden for your kitchen to plant herbs and spices. You can have fresh parsley, peppermint, rosemary, and others at your fingertips.

What’s more, these can help eliminate carbon monoxide, benzene, and other airborne chemicals. That could benefit you in other areas of your health by preventing acne and dandruff and keeping your skin moist.

Plus, it will reduce the growth of airborne mold. However, the Peace Lily is moderately toxic when handled. Therefore, wash your hands after handling the plant.

You might laugh at Aunt Cindy, who has a house full of plants, but her air quality is infinitely better than most, regardless of location. You don’t need to buy a bunch; just ask Aunt Cindy for some snips next time she prunes her plants.

Just stick those snips into a clear vase, glass, or jar filled with water. After a healthy handful of roots are visible, plant those in separate pots using potting soil and a few fertilizer spikes, typically available at Wal-Mart or a local hardware store.

So, improving your home's indoor air quality can be quick and inexpensive.



