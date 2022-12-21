Bangor, ME

Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, Maine

Stephen L Dalton

Some Mainers can seem harsh when giving handouts and welfare, but they do not want you to go hungry, no matter where you came from. What’s more, if you have it in your heart to give, donate nonperishable foodstuff when you can.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIqD1_0jpcz1SO00
Holiday help for the homeless or insolvent.Photo byDreamstime #50819536

Where to eat in Bangor, ME, when you're down on your luck

Many of these organizations are faith-based, government-backed, or non-profit. I will not discriminate but just give you the information, and you can choose.

Although some of these organizations are faith-based and may try to convert you, at least you’ll have something in your stomach while they make their pitch.

Where to get help right now

If you need help immediately, go to this address online and put in your location to find a place close to you.

How This Soup Kitchen Kept Going During Virus Shutdown

Inside Edition.

Bangor food pantries

The Ecumenical Food Cupboard

The Ecumenical Food Cupboard has been open since 1975. It is located at the Hammond St. Congregational Church.

The church has been coordinating these services for years. It is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:00 AM to their volunteers. The volunteers set up the food cupboards before registering clients for the day at 9:30 AM. The distribution of food begins at 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM or noon.

Grace United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen

The Grace United Methodist Church is located at 193 Union St. Not only does the Methodist Church provide food to the hungry they also have services every Sunday at 10:00 AM and Bible classes.

The church provides food for up to 100 people each Thursday between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM in the Fellowship Hall. Visitors have the option of either eating indoors and warming up or taking their food on the go. For those who are disabled, volunteers deliver the meals after completion of the soup kitchen service on Thursdays.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army food pantry in Bangor is called the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, and they have been serving meals since 1970.

Dorothy Day feeds about 100 hot meals daily from Monday through Friday and approximately 50 meals on Sunday mornings. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM, and on Sunday, 8:30 AM-9:15 AM.

The Salvation Army also has a food pantry in the community. As people are struggling due to tough economic times, there has been an increase in individuals reaching out to the food pantry to feed their families.

Almost everyone is familiar with the Salvation Army. It has helped people for decades. I never pass a red barrel without putting in whatever I can.

The Brick Church

The Brick Church, located on Union St. in Bangor, has been feeding the community for years. Meals include sandwiches, and many other delicious items are provided to the community each weekday in the evening.

The food pantry is open at 3:00 PM Mondays through Wednesdays for meals at 4:15 PM daily. The Brick Church also has a thrift shop to include warm clothes, sleeping bags, tents, and toiletries. Of course, there are church services as well.

Health Equity Alliance

The Health Equity Alliance is a non-profit organization based on Hancock St., with hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. When individuals in the community come to the Health Equity Alliance, they will see various food in their basket, including pasta and sauce, peanut butter, canned tuna, macaroni and cheese, cereal, and shelf-stable milk.

Other supplies might include T-shirts, deodorants, backpacks, bags, eggs, and fresh produce. Health Equity Alliance survives off of generous donations from those in the community. They also accept cash donations that they put towards pantry needs.

The Rock Church

It is located on Ohio St. in Bangor, ME, and provides a food pantry when available during business hours. Food is typically served after church services, especially on holidays and special events.

Takeaways

With so many people going hungry in the Bangor area, several agencies will provide desperately needed food and meals. Contacting one of these agencies to discover when they are open to getting services will provide peace of mind.

If you found food pantry and soup kitchen services beneficial in the past, and you can now help, consider donating foodstuff or money to these worthy organizations.

As cold as it gets in Maine, you might need a hot bowl of soup and a warm heart.

