On Amazon’s TNF, the 49ers-3.5 topped the Seahawks, 21-13, despite K-9’s return. There were many one-score games this week as teams jockeyed for the playoffs.

This two-minute NFL week #15 update includes some injury updates and "opinions" by the author.

On Saturday

The Bills-7.5 survived the Dolphins RBs and damaged the Fins playoff hopes, 32-29. The Bills lock up a playoff berth. The Vikings won a shootout with the Colts in OT, 39–36. The Vikes came back from 33 points down to win this one. Amazing! The Browns-2.5 won on both sides of the ball to down the Lamarless Ravens, 13-3.

On Sunday

The Eagles-9 won over the Bears, 25-20. The Saints-4 survived the Falcons at home, 21-18. The Lions soared over the Jets, 20-17. The Steelers+2.5 downed the Panthers, 24-16. The Jaguars+4.5 lassoed the Cowboys in OT, 40-34.

The Chiefs-14 tagged the Texans with an OT TD to win, 30-24. The Patriots-1 fumbled away the winning TD to Chandler Jones, a former Pat & the Raiders, as the clock ran out, 30-24. The Bengals-3.5 punched out the Bucs in the 2nd half, 34-23. The Chargers-3 seriously damaged the Titan's playoff standing, 17-14. The Broncos-3 get a win over the Kylerless Cards, 24-15.

On SNF, the Giants+4.5 ordered the Commanders off the FedEx Field, 20-12.

On Monday

On MNF, Packers-7 dropped the Rams to 4-10, 24-7.

