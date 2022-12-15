The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #14

My two-minute week #14 NFL update. All the scores from around the league and a few injury updates. Some "opinion" is included.

Amazon’s TNF, the Rams+6, finally won their game of the season, beating the Raiders 17-16. Can you say Superbowl hangover? Baker Mayfield, who joined the Rams two days prior, led the team on a 98-yard TD drive to win the game. But Maxx Crosby—has there ever been a more Raiderish Raider in this millennium?

Week #14 Update

The Bills-9.5 knocked White out of the game and damaged the Jets' playoff hopes, 20-12. The Bengals-6 bullied the Browns, 23–10. The Cowboys-17 barely escaped the Texans with a last-minute 98-yard drive, 27-23. Dak was visibly upset with his performance—but a win’s a win.

The Lions-2.5 (yes, the 6-7 Lions were favored over the 10-3 Vikings), 34-23. The Jaguars+3.5 upset the Titans, 36-22. The Eagles-7 slew Daniels and the Giants, 48–22. The Ravens+2.5 and Huntley surprised the Steelers, 16-14.

The Chiefs-9.5 ruined Russell Wilson’s best game of the year and concussed him 34-28. The 49ers-3.5 bruised, battered, and beat the Bucs, 35-7. The Panthers+3.5 sunk the K-9-less Seahawks in the Hawks Nest, 30-24. The game was not as close as the score. Geno connected with Lockett on some highlight reel-worthy catches.

On SNF, the Chargers+3 damaged the Dolphin's playoff hopes, 23-17. Tua looked clueless again on some plays and brilliant on others. Watch out for the healthy Chargers.

On MNF, the Patriots-1.5 in an injury-riddled defensive battle came away with a win, 27-13. The Cards lost QB Kyler Murray (likely torn ACL), and the Pats lost RB Dre Stevenson (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (head), and CB Jack Jones (knee).

