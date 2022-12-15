The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #14

Stephen L Dalton

My two-minute week #14 NFL update. All the scores from around the league and a few injury updates. Some "opinion" is included.

Amazon’s TNF, the Rams+6, finally won their game of the season, beating the Raiders 17-16. Can you say Superbowl hangover? Baker Mayfield, who joined the Rams two days prior, led the team on a 98-yard TD drive to win the game. But Maxx Crosby—has there ever been a more Raiderish Raider in this millennium?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSyvH_0jhr50OL00
Get your crucial catch American Cancer Society & the NFL promotion banner collage.Photo bythe author.

Week #14 Update

The Bills-9.5 knocked White out of the game and damaged the Jets' playoff hopes, 20-12. The Bengals-6 bullied the Browns, 23–10. The Cowboys-17 barely escaped the Texans with a last-minute 98-yard drive, 27-23. Dak was visibly upset with his performance—but a win’s a win.

The Lions-2.5 (yes, the 6-7 Lions were favored over the 10-3 Vikings), 34-23. The Jaguars+3.5 upset the Titans, 36-22. The Eagles-7 slew Daniels and the Giants, 48–22. The Ravens+2.5 and Huntley surprised the Steelers, 16-14.

The Chiefs-9.5 ruined Russell Wilson’s best game of the year and concussed him 34-28. The 49ers-3.5 bruised, battered, and beat the Bucs, 35-7. The Panthers+3.5 sunk the K-9-less Seahawks in the Hawks Nest, 30-24. The game was not as close as the score. Geno connected with Lockett on some highlight reel-worthy catches.

On SNF, the Chargers+3 damaged the Dolphin's playoff hopes, 23-17. Tua looked clueless again on some plays and brilliant on others. Watch out for the healthy Chargers.

On MNF, the Patriots-1.5 in an injury-riddled defensive battle came away with a win, 27-13. The Cards lost QB Kyler Murray (likely torn ACL), and the Pats lost RB Dre Stevenson (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (head), and CB Jack Jones (knee).

About the author.

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

