Bangor, ME

The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME

Stephen L Dalton

Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ5wb_0jeJdR0p00
Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.

Breakfast at the Governors Restaurant and Bakery

Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone.

Try the elegant Eggs Benedict with grilled ham slices, two poached eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce on top of an English muffin. Add a side of home fries to complete your meal.

The Big Breakfast combo will fill you up before returning to town, school, work, or play. This delicious meal comes with two eggs of your choice, bacon, two sausage links, home fries, pancakes or French Toast.

Thomas the Tank Engine comes to the Bangor Governors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040Rc9_0jeJdR0p00
Bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato.Photo byJeffreyW from Flickr.

Enjoy lunch at The Governors Restaurant

Grab some lunch at the Governors during your work break or while traveling with your family. Enjoy the Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger, which includes a 6oz beef patty, two slices of crispy bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce. Enjoy some crinkle-cut fries on the side to top off your lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBede_0jeJdR0p00
A club sandwich with pickle and fries.Photo byLexnGer from Flickr

Looking for a lighter lunch? Grab a Club Sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of sliced ham and turkey. This meal is also served with fries or onion rings for an additional fee.

Throwback Thursday

A special YouTube message from “the Governor” Leith Wadleigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjHtn_0jeJdR0p00
Pies in The Governors Dessert Tray.Photo bythe author.

Pie day

Relax with dinner at the Governors

Dinner is a time to relax around the table and converse with your family. There is no better way to spend time with your family than Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery eating a delicious dinner.

Enjoy the Fisherman’s Platter with fresh haddock, clams, sea scallops, and North Atlantic baby shrimp; grab some mashed potatoes or fries to complete your meal.

The Steak Tip dinner is also a delicious choice of steak tips smothered in Spanish onions. Complete your meal with the choice of either French fries, mashed potatoes, sauteed beets with feta, coleslaw, or vegetables.

All kids love an ice cream cone. Photo by Mirsasha from Flickr.

Cool off with some creamy ice cream

Stop by Governor’s Ice Cream window with the kids to end your day of fun. Enjoy watching the kids run around while enjoying an ice cream cone after your meal.

The ice cream window was originally opened in 1959 and was phased out over the years. The Governor’s Ice Cream Window re-opened in 2019, providing an extensive opportunity for families to enjoy ice cream together.

With various flavors and specialty dishes to choose from, it will cool you off and satisfy your palate at the end of the day. What’s more, it will never hurt your wallet.

Ice cream dessert sweetness ice cream cone frozen dessert sundae. By Teejay from pxhere

Grab an ice cream cone with one flavor or a variety of flavors or a specialty sundae that comes with a whopping number of toppings such as hot fudge, raspberry, peanut butter, strawberry, cherry, blueberry and topped with whipped cream, nuts, and don’t forget that cherry on the top.

This is a perfect opportunity to hang with the kids who are always so happy at the Governors. It’ll warm your heart to see them cooling off with an ice cream cone and a smile as big as all outdoors.

Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery in Bangor, ME, is an excellent way to bond with your family after sightseeing, camping, fishing, and playing on the beach. Whatever your craving, you can find fresh, delicious meals and desserts at Governors.

There are five other locations to serve you around Maine — Old Town |Lewiston | Waterville | Ellsworth | Presque Isle.

Thursday Family Night

Some restaurants have Thursday night as the family night with discounts for the kids. Check online or with your wait staff to determine if the location closest to you or your summer campgrounds participates.

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the author.

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# foodie# Food and Restaurants# Food and Drinks# Bangor Maine# The Governors

Comments / 5

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1978 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #14

My two-minute week #14 NFL update. All the scores from around the league and a few injury updates. Some "opinion" is included. Amazon’s TNF, the Rams+6, finally won their game of the season, beating the Raiders 17-16. Can you say Superbowl hangover? Baker Mayfield, who joined the Rams two days prior, led the team on a 98-yard TD drive to win the game. But Maxx Crosby—has there ever been a more Raiderish Raider in this millennium?

Read full story
Freedom, ME

The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight Hunger

Erin French is the owner and chef of The Lost Kitchen, a world-renowned restaurant in Freedom, ME, a couple of miles down the road from where she grew up. Hers is an inspiring story!

Read full story
Seattle, WA

They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate

The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.

Read full story
14 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #13

Your week #13 NFL update. Around the league in two minutes, providing all the scores and more. NFL Banner collage- get your crucial catch.Photo bythe author. The Bills-4 punched out the lethargic Patriots, 24-10. It wasn’t as close as the score. The Bills' offense clicked like a fine-tuned engine, and their defense kept the Patriots off the field.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine

Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?

Read full story
9 comments

The Man No One Knew Was a King

This was by design. He didn’t want people to know he was the son of the famous author, Stephen King. His father has written more than 65 novels and 200 short stories. Joe Hill with his twins.Photo byJoe Hill Fiction -Escape Hatch.

Read full story
17 comments
Austin, TX

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.

Read full story
2 comments

Cancer Screening: Put Prevention into Practice

The Caby Dreamstime Foundation reports between 70% and 100% of cancer deaths can be prevented with early screening. Cancer Prevention Doctor with chalkboard.Photo byDreamstime #84610380.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, ME

Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine

If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.

Read full story
3 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #12

Your two-minute, week #12 NFL Update, including 3 Thanksgiving Day games. Get your crucial catch cancer screening NFL promotional collage.Photo bythe author. The Bills-9.5 survived a determined Lions squad, 28-25.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, California

Many can’t pass up a trip to San Francisco, CA, for the opportunity to see the Golden Gate Bridge. Whereas the bridge is impressive, there are many other things to do here on your honeymoon.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods

In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.

Read full story
Maine State

Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine

OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.

Read full story
2 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #11

My week #11 NFL update. Two minutes to bring you up to date on all the games around the league. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.Photo byNFL Promotional image created by the author with PowerPoint Designs.

Read full story

Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States

As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Read full story
1739 comments

Book Review – The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller by John Grisham

If you’re a Grisham fan, you’ve likely already read this. I know I had it pre-ordered for months. I read everything Grisham writes, from A Time to Kill to Sycamore Row to A Time for Mercy, all of the Jake Brigance books, including Sparring Partners.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine

It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians

There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.

Read full story
5 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy