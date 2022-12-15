The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME

Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone.

Governors Menu. Photo by the owner.

Breakfast at the Governors Restaurant and Bakery

Try the elegant Eggs Benedict with grilled ham slices, two poached eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce on top of an English muffin. Add a side of home fries to complete your meal.

The Big Breakfast combo will fill you up before returning to town, school, work, or play. This delicious meal comes with two eggs of your choice, bacon, two sausage links, home fries, pancakes or French Toast.

Thomas the Tank Engine comes to the Bangor Governors

Bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato. Photo by JeffreyW from Flickr.

Enjoy lunch at The Governors Restaurant

Grab some lunch at the Governors during your work break or while traveling with your family. Enjoy the Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger, which includes a 6oz beef patty, two slices of crispy bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and tangy BBQ sauce. Enjoy some crinkle-cut fries on the side to top off your lunch.

A club sandwich with pickle and fries. Photo by LexnGer from Flickr

Looking for a lighter lunch? Grab a Club Sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of sliced ham and turkey. This meal is also served with fries or onion rings for an additional fee.

Throwback Thursday

A special YouTube message from “the Governor” Leith Wadleigh.

Pies in The Governors Dessert Tray. Photo by the author.

Pie day

Relax with dinner at the Governors

Dinner is a time to relax around the table and converse with your family. There is no better way to spend time with your family than Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery eating a delicious dinner.

Enjoy the Fisherman’s Platter with fresh haddock, clams, sea scallops, and North Atlantic baby shrimp; grab some mashed potatoes or fries to complete your meal.

The Steak Tip dinner is also a delicious choice of steak tips smothered in Spanish onions. Complete your meal with the choice of either French fries, mashed potatoes, sauteed beets with feta, coleslaw, or vegetables.

All kids love an ice cream cone. Photo by Mirsasha from Flickr.

Cool off with some creamy ice cream

Stop by Governor’s Ice Cream window with the kids to end your day of fun. Enjoy watching the kids run around while enjoying an ice cream cone after your meal.

The ice cream window was originally opened in 1959 and was phased out over the years. The Governor’s Ice Cream Window re-opened in 2019, providing an extensive opportunity for families to enjoy ice cream together.

With various flavors and specialty dishes to choose from, it will cool you off and satisfy your palate at the end of the day. What’s more, it will never hurt your wallet.

Ice cream dessert sweetness ice cream cone frozen dessert sundae. By Teejay from pxhere

Grab an ice cream cone with one flavor or a variety of flavors or a specialty sundae that comes with a whopping number of toppings such as hot fudge, raspberry, peanut butter, strawberry, cherry, blueberry and topped with whipped cream, nuts, and don’t forget that cherry on the top.

This is a perfect opportunity to hang with the kids who are always so happy at the Governors. It’ll warm your heart to see them cooling off with an ice cream cone and a smile as big as all outdoors.

Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery in Bangor, ME, is an excellent way to bond with your family after sightseeing, camping, fishing, and playing on the beach. Whatever your craving, you can find fresh, delicious meals and desserts at Governors.

There are five other locations to serve you around Maine — Old Town |Lewiston | Waterville | Ellsworth | Presque Isle.

Thursday Family Night

Some restaurants have Thursday night as the family night with discounts for the kids. Check online or with your wait staff to determine if the location closest to you or your summer campgrounds participates.

About the author.

