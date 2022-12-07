The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #13

Your week #13 NFL update. Around the league in two minutes, providing all the scores and more.

NFL Banner collage- get your crucial catch. Photo by the author.

The Bills-4 punched out the lethargic Patriots, 24-10. It wasn’t as close as the score. The Bills' offense clicked like a fine-tuned engine, and their defense kept the Patriots off the field.

NFL Logo. Photo by NFL Promotional Banner.

Week #13 Update

The Steelers-1 found a little something against the Falcons, 19-16. The Packers-4 despite Fields bounced the Bears, 28–19. The Lion-1 jacked the Jaguars 40-14. The Vikings-3 conquered the clock & the Jets, 27-22. The Commanders-2.5 and the Giants couldn’t decide a winner after OT, 20-20.

The Eagles-5 torpedoed the Titans 35–10. The Ravens-8 minus Lamar escape the Broncos, 10-9. The Browns-7 proved defense wins over the Texans, 27-14. The Seahawks-7.5 lose K-9 before the half, hang on to beat the LA Rams, 27-23.

The 49ers lose Garoppolo early, but Purdy & the defense prove enough against an inconsistent Tua, 33-17. The Bengals+2 won their third in a row against the Chiefs, all by three, 27-24. The Raiders+1.5 cast aside the Chargers, 27-20.

On Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys-11 used defense and offense to cripple the Colts, 54–19, and on MNF, the Bucs-3.5 slug it out with the Saints but won 17-16.

Give to the American Cancer Society today.

Donate to the NFL & the American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch campaign. The author does not profit from your contribution.

Want to read local news stories for free?

Sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

About the Author.

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in NFL, Business, Investing, Travel, Fiction, Transportation, VR, Design, Creativity, and Short Story.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Ko-fi | NewsBreak