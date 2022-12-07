The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #13

Stephen L Dalton

Your week #13 NFL update. Around the league in two minutes, providing all the scores and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSyvH_0jZ6WnAl00
NFL Banner collage- get your crucial catch.Photo bythe author.

The Bills-4 punched out the lethargic Patriots, 24-10. It wasn’t as close as the score. The Bills' offense clicked like a fine-tuned engine, and their defense kept the Patriots off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402WTb_0jZ6WnAl00
NFL Logo.Photo byNFL Promotional Banner.

Week #13 Update

The Steelers-1 found a little something against the Falcons, 19-16. The Packers-4 despite Fields bounced the Bears, 28–19. The Lion-1 jacked the Jaguars 40-14. The Vikings-3 conquered the clock & the Jets, 27-22. The Commanders-2.5 and the Giants couldn’t decide a winner after OT, 20-20.

The Eagles-5 torpedoed the Titans 35–10. The Ravens-8 minus Lamar escape the Broncos, 10-9. The Browns-7 proved defense wins over the Texans, 27-14. The Seahawks-7.5 lose K-9 before the half, hang on to beat the LA Rams, 27-23.

The 49ers lose Garoppolo early, but Purdy & the defense prove enough against an inconsistent Tua, 33-17. The Bengals+2 won their third in a row against the Chiefs, all by three, 27-24. The Raiders+1.5 cast aside the Chargers, 27-20.

On Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys-11 used defense and offense to cripple the Colts, 54–19, and on MNF, the Bucs-3.5 slug it out with the Saints but won 17-16.

Give to the American Cancer Society today.

Donate to the NFL & the American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch campaign. The author does not profit from your contribution.

About the Author.

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor.

