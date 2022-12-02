Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.

Michael Dell. Photo by Veni – Flickr.

Although he is no longer the wealthiest Austin, TX, resident as Elon Musk moved there from California recently. There are now seven billionaires living in Austin, Texas. What’s in the water there?

Michael Dell's childhood years in Houston, TX

He was born in Houston, Texas, in 1965. Before he entered high school, Michael had an interest in the world of finance. When he was eight years old, he applied to take the high school equivalency exam to get an early start as a businessman. That would also aid him in becoming a high school graduate without completing his years in high school.

His high school years & investments

While at Memorial High School in Houston, TX, he started selling subscriptions to the "Houston Post" during the summer months. These sales led him to contact people who had not expressed a genuine desire for the offered products. Due to his hard work, Mr. Dell made about eighteen thousand dollars within one year.

Mr. Dell becomes the richest resident in Austin, TX

Mr. Dell enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin and devoted his time there, starting his studies in pre-med. Since Mr. Dell was in Austin, TX, and needed money, he began his homegrown computer kit business right out of his dorm room. Over time, he became a legal businessperson after he got his official vendor license.

Michael got the chance to secure beneficial contracts with co-workers. As a sophomore in college, he started his own company called "PCs Limited." These contracts allowed him to buy computers directly. He soon sold nearly eighty thousand dollars worth of upgraded retail parts and PCs.

After he decided to leave college, he quickly moved to expand his business as the "Dell Computer Corporation."

Mr. Dell's computer products skipped retail stores completely, and within several years his company had a market gain of one billion dollars.

In Austin, TX, Michael Dell is ranked as the world’s 24th richest person according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Whereas many billionaires, including Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest human; Mark Zuckerburg, the face of Meta, formerly known as Facebook; and Jeff Bezos of Amazon, lost equity last year.

Dell's personal net worth is approximately $45 billion as of October 2022. Dell Technologies has a market value of $53.8 billion.

Michael's wealth has been an inspiration

Michael Dell believes it is essential to persevere since it can create new businesses globally.

He now helps to employ over one hundred and fifty thousand people.

Since Mr. Dell is a firm believer in different business creation, there needs to be a balance in the public interest. The more people are interested in businesses; the more expansion can occur.

He is a huge believer in the risk-taking that helped create many businesses globally.

