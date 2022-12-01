Cancer Screening: Put Prevention into Practice

Stephen L Dalton

The Caby Dreamstime Foundation reports between 70% and 100% of cancer deaths can be prevented with early screening.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWepR_0jTWxXRJ00
Cancer Prevention Doctor with chalkboard.Photo byDreamstime #84610380

What’s more, cancer strikes about one in three women and one in two men in the U.S. and more than 560,000 die from it each year.

Early screening is crucial

Nearly ten million people will die unnecessarily this year because they skipped or put off early screening. Cancer needs to be caught in the early stages to give a patient the best chance of long-term survival.

Early screening can detect many forms of cancer and increase your survival rate drastically.

Breast cancer screening

Breast cancer screening involves an x-ray of the breasts called a mammogram. Currently, this is the best way to check for breast cancer in women. Depending on the source, it is typically recommended that women get mammograms at age 45 or 50.

Ovarian cancer

Screening for this cancer includes transvaginal ultrasound and the CA-125 blood test. Doctors suggest screening begin at age 30 or 35. If you have a family history of this cancer, that recommendation is five to ten years earlier.

Colon cancer

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends people start getting screened for colon cancer at age 45. Currently, the common test for this cancer is a colonoscopy. However, many primary care managers start with an at-home stool specimen.

There have been advances in stool-based tests. Talking about this subject isn't the most enjoyable, and neither are colonoscopes, but we know how important early detection is.

Talk to your doctor about a colonoscopy or Cologuard test.

Lung cancer

The only recommended screener is a low-dose CT scan. Individuals between 55 and 80, especially if they have a history of heavy smoking, are current smokers, or were smokers in the last 15 years.

Throat cancer

An endoscope is used to detect this cancer. This tool takes pictures of the inside of your throat so your doctor can look for any issues. The Oral Cancer Foundation recommends screening starts at age 18. If you are a tobacco user, you should start being screened at the age you begin tobacco use.

Prostate cancer

A PSA blood test or a prostate exam are ways in which it can be detected. A prostate exam requires a digital rectal exam, but again, early cancer detection is critical. If you are African American or have a history of this cancer, you should start screening at 45. If not, the recommended age to start screening is 50.

Now that you know - Put prevention into practice

We know the statistics of early screening are overwhelmingly positive. If you have concerns or have met the age requirements for any of these forms of cancer, start getting tested. Yes, cancer is scary, but not knowing or starting treatment is much worse in the long run. Put prevention into practice by getting all of your necessary cancer screenings.

References:

https://www.who.int/health-topics/cancer#tab=tab_1

https://www.canaryfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/EarlyDetectionFactSheet.pdf

https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics.html?gclid=Cj0KCQiApY6BBhCsARIsAOI_GjaC9al4X2Rq7eGvPZPLUHzPN9hPBJmHA6N5-l-K6vlcOwNcp3rUsSUaAhzFEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds

About the author:

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

# Cancer# Cancer Screening# Cancer Prevention# Medical# American Cancer Society

Comments / 1

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

