The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #12

Your two-minute, week #12 NFL Update, including 3 Thanksgiving Day games.

The Bills-9.5 survived a determined Lions squad, 28-25.

The Cowboys-9.5 got one in “W” column over their NFC East rivals, the Giants, 28-20.

The Viking-2.5, plus a few controversial calls & non-calls, neutralized New England 33-26.

Week #12 Update

The Chiefs-15.5 roughed up the Rams, 26-10.

The Bengals-1.5 bounced the Titans, 20–16.

The Dolphins-14 tattooed the Texans, 30-15.

The Jets-4.5 White-washed the Bears, 31-10.

The Panthers+1 bashed the Broncos 23-10.

The Jags+3.5 rattled the Ravens, 28–27.

The 49ers-9 blanked the Saints, 13-0.

The Raiders+3.5 surprise the Seahawks in OT, 40–34. It was all Jacobs!

The Browns+3.5 and Brissett engineered a comeback against Brady and the Bucs and won in OT, 23–17. TB12’s former teammate was the first-ever to mount a comeback of seven points or more with less than 2 minutes to play in the game. Brady is now 218-1.

The Commanders-4 won again over the Falcons, 19-13.

The Chargers-2.5 dealt the Cards & Murray a 25-24 loss.

On Sunday Night Football, Eagles-6.5 outscored the Packers, 40–33.

On MNF, the Steelers+2.5 clout the Colts, 24-17.

