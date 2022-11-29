Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, California

Many can’t pass up a trip to San Francisco, CA, for the opportunity to see the Golden Gate Bridge. Whereas the bridge is impressive, there are many other things to do here on your honeymoon.

The Golden Gate Bridge. Photo by Athena from Pexels.

San Francisco, CA, is a fantastic honeymoon destination

I mean, seriously, who can think of California without contemplating a trip to the Golden Gate Bridge? You can spend hours chatting and strolling through the Conservatory of Flowers at Golden Gate Park. It’s not just about the bridge.

San Francisco is a highly sought-after city that has endless activities for you to enjoy. If you have much time to spare for your honeymoon and love an action-packed vacation, reserve a hotel for Friday and Saturday nights in San Francisco, CA. If the big city life excites you, there’s nothing as spectacular and memorable as a honeymoon in “The City by the Bay.”

Unless you have an allergy or an aversion to seafood, you want to save your appetite for your trip to the Fisherman’s Wharf.

If one of you is 25 years or older, consider renting a classic McLaren 650S Spider for your drive over the bridge. If you’re going to do it, you might as well do this once-in-a-lifetime experience in a classic automobile like a McLaren. The recommended tour is five to seven hours of continuous thrills.

They’ll provide everything you need. They’ll even recommend the route from Sausalito to Tiburon with a stop for fine dining.

If you’d prefer to let someone else do the driving, get a 2-day, Hop-on, Hop-off pass for the double-decker bus with unlimited stops at sights like the Fisherman’s Wharf, where the tour begins, Pier 39, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Chinatown. Plus, they provide you with informative commentary as you go.

The Painted Ladies. Photo by Wiki-Commons

For romance, picnic in Alamo Square and view the Painted Ladies. You'll definitely want a couple of “selfies” with these brightly painted row houses in the background. It’s known as “postcard row,” one of the most photographed spots in the world.

Alcatraz

What would a trip to San Fran be without a trip to Alcatraz? Yeah, it’s your honeymoon, and you want to reserve the time for romantic sites, but Alcatraz is a must if you are not from California. Am I right?

Chinatown

Although nearly every large city in the US has a Chinatown, few are as iconic as San Francisco’s, the oldest outside Asia. Legendary tourists stop with lots of foodies to please your palate. Newlyweds will find many unique souvenirs to memorialize their trip to SF.

Watch this YouTube video to learn everything you need to know to make your trip to Chinatown enjoyable.

Fisherman's Wharf. Down by the Bay. Photo by Mike McBey - Flickr

Fisherman’s Wharf

The Wharf is one of the most-recognizable stops in San Fran aside from the bridge; it is one of San Fran’s busiest tourist attractions. You’ll find shops with people crunching crabs and slurping clam chowder served in a fresh sourdough bread bowl. OMG, it’s heaven in a bread bowl!

“Shop till you drop” in Ghirardelli Square’s (formerly the famous chocolate factory) eateries and boutiques.

A Foreign Cinema dinner & a movie

After you’ve spent the day seeing the sights of San Francisco, you want to turn up the romantic charm. What better way to do that than with dinner and a classic movie?

Takeaway

Whether it’s your first trip to San Francisco or your 100th, you’ll always find something new and exciting here in the “City by the Bay.” What would you like to see in San Francisco? Leave a note in the comments.

