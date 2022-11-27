Bangor, ME

2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods

Stephen L Dalton

In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jf3KT_0jOtkbQg00
A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.

NOTE: Not all of these craft beers are always on tap. Kegs are often rotated, and some crafters stop crafting beers. So, no promises.

If you get down that way, I suggest a Barn Burner, a roasted jalapeno, and ghost pepper Saison that’s 7.2% alcohol. If you’re not too squeamish. Maybe you’d prefer a Raspberry Lime-Aid Sour that’s a bit milder at 5%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHpnh_0jOtkbQg00
2 Feet Brews in a Bottle.Photo bythe owner.

They also have Highland Games, a Scottish Salted Caramel at 6%, an Intergalactic Beasty Brew at 7.2%, an Afterglow Foundation AIPA at 7%, and many others.

How about a Hagrid? It’s a hard-butterscotch seltzer. Or try the Woodlot Scot, which is a Scottish ale fermented with spruce tips. Many of these 10-ounce tappers are $5 or $6.50 each, but a pint will cost you $7 or $8. A bargain in these times, for sure.

NOTE: Due to the high inflation rate, these prices are not guaranteed and change frequently. Don't shoot the messenger.

Since it’s not healthy to drink on an empty stomach, you should check their menu of fine Pub foods. They have Deconstructed Maine Lobster Rangoon, baked with the finest McLaughlin Seafood lobsters, cream cheese, carrots, onions, cilantro, and garlic, served together with naked chips with a red, sweet, and slightly spicy chili dip. Wings, sticky fingers, enchiladas, deviled eggs, and much more. Check out the menu, and call Zak, 573-1979, to order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJ4As_0jOtkbQg00
Chicken & Bratwurst Chili with Hushpuppies.Photo bythe owner.

2 Feet Brewing is located at 80 Columbia Street in downtown Bangor, Maine, and is amazing. One night I went in, and they had $8 Chicken and Bratwurst Chili, which was topped with sour cream & cheddar, and hushpuppies on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORoH6_0jOtkbQg00
Chicken wings and German Chocolate cake.Photo bythe owner.

Of course, everything they serve goes great with a craft beer, even the German Chocolate Cake they often serve for dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EasPB_0jOtkbQg00
Cory with a stout beer.Photo bythe owner.

Why 2 Feet Brewing?

“2 Feet Brewing is a small brewpub with a variety of one-of-a-kind local craft beers, accented with a menu of finger foods that pair perfectly with our beer.”—Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2oGF_0jOtkbQg00
Screenshot of Google Maps.Photo bythe author.

How to get there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6HND_0jOtkbQg00
Watch for the sign with 2 Feet out front.Photo bythe author.

80 Columbia Street

Telephone: (207) 573-1979

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/2FeetBrewery

Website address: https://twofeetbrewing.com/food-menu/

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

# Foodie# Food and drink# Pub style food# Bangor Maine# Craft Beers

Comments / 0

