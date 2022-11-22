The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #11

My week #11 NFL update. Two minutes to bring you up to date on all the games around the league.

Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings. Photo by NFL Promotional image created by the author with PowerPoint Designs.

Week #11 Update

Speaking of the Cowboys-1, they vexed the Vikings, 40-3.

The Saints-3 beat the Rams, 27–20.

The suddenly good Lions-3 won their third in a row over the Giants, 31-18.

The Commanders-3 won again over the Texans, 23-10.

The Patriots-3 won a defensive battle with the Jets, with a last-minute punt return for a TD, 10-3. All four AFC East teams are in the hunt for the playoffs.

The Bills-8 bruised the Browns in neutral Detroit, 31–23.

The Eagles-6.5 did not cover against the Colts, 17–16. But a win’s a win.

The Ravens-12 needed a fumble recovery and a one-yard Lamar Jackson run to top the Panthers 13–3.

The Raiders+2.5 hand Wilson’s Broncos another loss in OT, 22–16.

The Bengals-4.5 beat the Steelers, 37-30.

On Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs-6.5 barely got by the banged-up Chargers, 30-27.

On MNF from Mexico, The 49ers-8 dealt the Cards a severe blow, 38-10.

NFL promotional banner. Photo by NFL promotion. Used with permission.

Donate to the NFL & the American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch campaign.

The author does not profit from your contribution.

Want to read local news stories as they happen, sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.