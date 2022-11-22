The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #11

Stephen L Dalton

My week #11 NFL update. Two minutes to bring you up to date on all the games around the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1y0F_0jJVRaUz00
Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.Photo byNFL Promotional image created by the author with PowerPoint Designs.

Week #11 Update

Speaking of the Cowboys-1, they vexed the Vikings, 40-3.

The Saints-3 beat the Rams, 27–20.

The suddenly good Lions-3 won their third in a row over the Giants, 31-18.

The Commanders-3 won again over the Texans, 23-10.

The Patriots-3 won a defensive battle with the Jets, with a last-minute punt return for a TD, 10-3. All four AFC East teams are in the hunt for the playoffs.

The Bills-8 bruised the Browns in neutral Detroit, 31–23.

The Eagles-6.5 did not cover against the Colts, 17–16. But a win’s a win.

The Ravens-12 needed a fumble recovery and a one-yard Lamar Jackson run to top the Panthers 13–3.

The Raiders+2.5 hand Wilson’s Broncos another loss in OT, 22–16.

The Bengals-4.5 beat the Steelers, 37-30.

On Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs-6.5 barely got by the banged-up Chargers, 30-27.

On MNF from Mexico, The 49ers-8 dealt the Cards a severe blow, 38-10.

NFL promotional banner.Photo byNFL promotion. Used with permission.

Donate to the NFL & the American Cancer Society’s Crucial Catch campaign.

The author does not profit from your contribution.

Want to read local news stories as they happen, sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

Stephen Dalton is a native of Old Town, ME, and a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Top Writer in Travel, Food, Fiction, Transportation, VR, NFL, Design, Creativity, Short Story, and a NewsBreak Community Voice Pro.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# NFL Update# American Football# Sports# Sports News

Comments / 0

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1496 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

Bangor, ME

2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foods

In downtown Bangor, Maine, craft beers are always on tap, and an assortment of delicious pub foods, like Maine Lobster Pot Pie, is waiting for you at 2 Feet Brewing. A cold craft beer & some sticky fingers.Photo bythe 2 Feet Brewing owner.

Read full story
Maine State

Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine

OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States

As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Read full story
1304 comments

Book Review – The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller by John Grisham

If you’re a Grisham fan, you’ve likely already read this. I know I had it pre-ordered for months. I read everything Grisham writes, from A Time to Kill to Sycamore Row to A Time for Mercy, all of the Jake Brigance books, including Sparring Partners.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine

It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians

There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.

Read full story
5 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

Read full story

Are you ready for the return of Alice in Borderland & other Netflix originals coming in December?

I have been awaiting Season 2 of AiB since the end of season one! Now, Netflix is teasing me with photos from the new Alice in Borderland (AiB). Alice in Borderland Netflix.PowerPoint Design Creation by the Author.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine

Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.

Read full story
9 comments

New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.

Read full story
1 comments

Is your trucking fleet treating you fairly?

Be wary of “lease to own” schemes; a more appropriate term might be “indentured slavery.”. Truck-tractor image by Noupload.Image from Pixabay. Note: This post could contain affiliate links. When you click on a link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #9

The Texans played better than many expected, but the high-powered offense of the Eagles-12 proved too much. The Eagles won but didn’t cover the spread, 29-17. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.NFL Promotional image.

Read full story

Are You Using NewsBreak as Another Income Source

Despite no longer paying a standard fee for each article you post, NewsBreak is a valuable source of funds as a side hustle. I stopped for a while, but I am back. Making Money with Newsbreak.PowerPoint Design Created by the Author.

Read full story

Preparing References for Your Job Search

While on your job search quest, you will be asked to provide a few references. Don’t just think back to former bosses; stick their names on your applications, and call it good.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more

Whether you stop by for a freshly brewed cup of gourmet coffee at our drive-through or to pick up some of our flavored coffee beans to enjoy at home, Coffee Express has the taste you crave at a fair price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #8

It’s unbelievable for some fans that the Bucs and TB12 have lost three in a row. The Bucs got the first TD with a run by Fournette but came up short to the Ravens, 27-22. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your cancer screeningNFL Promotional image.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”

San Francisco, CA, could also be called “Food Truck City,” with nearly 200 food trucks. Everyone knows that San Fran is obsessed with culinary goodness, but seeing a line of food trucks in SF is no longer a novelty.

Read full story
3 comments
Old Town, ME

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.

Read full story

“Ava Raine” Is a Fourth-Generation Wrestler

WWE_(2014)_logo.svgPowerPoint design by the author. How many of you remember when Vince McMahon was only an announcer for the Capitol Wrestling Corporation? Back in the ‘70s, when Bruno Sammartino, Victor Riviera, Haystacks Calhoun, Andre the Giant, Professor Tanaka, and others roamed the ring.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy