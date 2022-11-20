Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States

Stephen L Dalton

As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEKm6_0jHXznXq00
Trump.Pixabay by John Hain.

Note: This post contains affiliate links.

Whether you agree with the law or not, “felony murder” is also a federal crime. In many states, it is known as "...felony murder with special circumstances.

The former POTUS has also stated in recent rallies that when he is re-elected, drug dealers would be quickly prosecuted and given the death penalty if convicted.

Biden and the radical Democrats do nothing to stop the lethal poisons pouring across our borders. And we had it almost stopped.—Donald Trump quoted by the Washington Post.

There are, at minimum, two problems with that: one, he hadn’t “almost stopped” drug trafficking at the border, and two, the death penalty is a state’s issue.

Drug arrests for marijuana overall were down. Why truck it across the border when you can go to one of the states where it is legal? However, the number of seized Fentanyl shipments was way up.

They’ve actually gone down recently because there are more Fentanyl labs in the USA.

Five deaths during the 6 January insurrection.

Five people died on or after the 6 January insurrection and invasion of the Capital.

Officer Brian Sicknick sustained a fatal stroke a day after rioters sprayed him with a chemical irritant. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot by police when she tried to climb through a window and enter the House chamber.—MSNBC.

In the MSNBC opinion piece — The case for charging Trump with manslaughter, the author wonders if there is a case for manslaughter, but I wonder if it isn’t felony murder.

If the average citizen can be tried for murder while participating in a felony, why can’t the former POTUS? He could be culpable if he did plan and incite the crowds that led to those five deaths.

Under the felony murder rule, you can be charged and convicted of murder even if you didn’t intend for anyone to get hurt or killed and even if you didn’t directly kill anyone.

Many petty thieves are currently imprisoned for 25 years to life or on death row because they decided to rob the local 7-Eleven. Even the driver of the getaway car could be guilty of felony murder if someone dies during the commission of the crime or in the hospital afterward, even though the driver didn’t step foot in the store.

Normally, murder requires the prosecution to prove you acted with the intent to commit murder. Felony murder significantly departs from the concept of “mens rea.”

Mens Rea refers to criminal intent. The literal translation from Latin is “guilty mind.” The plural of mens rea is mentes reae. A mens rea ​ refers to the state of mind statutorily required in order to convict a particular defendant of a particular crime.” Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute (LII).

With felony murder:

…the prosecution must show only that the defendant participated in a felony where fatalities occurred.Justia.

Therefore, if it can be shown that former President Trump participated in planning the 6 January insurrection, which is an act of treason, he could be tried for felony murder because five people died because of his actions.

Guilty?: Prosecutor Outlines 'Broad' Criminal Case Against Trump Beyond Jan. 6

A felony crime is typically one in which the defendant can be sentenced to more than one year in prison if convicted. Treason has always been punishable by death, though many states no longer allow executions.

I guess the former POTUS has that working for him, that and that he is filthy rich. But that didn’t help Epstein.

Is the Felony Murder Law or Doctrine just?

Many believe that felony murder is unjust because a person sitting outside, such as the getaway driver in a bank robbery where innocents are killed or even when one of the actual bank robbers gets killed by law enforcement, could be tried and convicted of felony murder.

Although they didn’t actually kill anyone or have any control over the situation where someone was killed, their “participation” in a dangerous felony could merit the murder charge.

Consider the incident and trial, People v. Ingram.

A jury found defendant, Robert Ingram, guilty of first-degree murder (720 ILCS 5/9–1 (a) (1) (West 2000)). The trial court sentenced him to 25 years for the murder and 25 years for personally discharging a firearm, for a total of 50 years in the Illinois State Penitentiary.
The defendant was convicted after a jury trial of felony murder and burglary in the third degree, charges arising from his early morning entry into the residence of Melvin Cooper.Harvard Law.

When the defendants broke into the Cooper residence, he was waiting for them with a gun. He held them until the police came and took them into custody, but Cooper, the homeowner, suffered a massive heart attack from which he never recovered.

If you disagree with felony murder, you must put yourself in the family’s shoes.

Suppose you were Cooper’s wife, left a widower because Ingram and his cohorts decided to burglarize her home. Cooper might have lived much longer had they not caused the stress that resulted in his heart attack and early death.

In another incident, The State v. Rodriguez:

The complaint charged Rodriguez with causing Flaherty’s death while committing the felony of theft of a motor vehicle. At a pretrial conference, the state submitted an amended complaint charging Rodriguez with kidnapping and felony murder based upon the predicate felony of kidnapping.Justia.

The Law Says What?

I read, The Law Says What? Stuff You Didn’t Know About the Law (but Really Should!) by Maclen Stanley.

It’s available from Amazon Kindle Unlimited and in paperback. It is all fascinating but infuriating at times.

In the first section, he talks about the police and why they don’t always need a warrant. He also covers “hot pursuit,” why the police have no duty to protect you, free speech and flipping the police a bird, and more.

But then, in section two, he broached the subject, “You Can Be Found Guilty of Murder Without Ever Killing Anyone.”

So, that started me thinking about the January 6th insurrection and if Trump planned it, is he guilty of felony murder and treason?

DISCLAIMER: This article is for entertainment and informational purposes only. It should not be considered legal advice.

Note: This post contains affiliate links.

References:

1. The Washington Post article, The debunked claims and faux ‘facts’ supporting Trump’s plan to execute drug dealers.

2. The MSNBC article, The case for charging Trump with manslaughter.

3. The Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute (LII) WEX definition, Mens Rea.

4. The Justia article, Criminal Offenses: Felony Murder.

5. The Harvard Law extract of The People of the State of New York, Respondent, v. Willie (William) Ingram, Appellant, Felony Murder.

6. The Justia article, The State of Minnesota v. Rodriguez, Felony Murder Appeal.

7. The book, The Law Says What? Stuff You Didn’t Know About the Law (but Really Should!) by Maclen Stanley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0jHXznXq00
About the Author.Photo by Jean Springs from Pexels.

Want to read local news stories as they happen, sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

Stephen Dalton is an Old Town native, retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Books & Authors, Travel, Fiction, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Stories.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Ko-fi | NewsBreak

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Trump# Felony Murder# Drug Trafficking# The Death Penalty# Treason

Comments / 1204

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1463 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #11

My week #11 NFL update. Two minutes to bring you up to date on all the games around the league. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.Photo byNFL Promotional image created by the author with PowerPoint Designs.

Read full story

Book Review – The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller by John Grisham

If you’re a Grisham fan, you’ve likely already read this. I know I had it pre-ordered for months. I read everything Grisham writes, from A Time to Kill to Sycamore Row to A Time for Mercy, all of the Jake Brigance books, including Sparring Partners.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine

It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians

There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.

Read full story
5 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

Read full story

Are you ready for the return of Alice in Borderland & other Netflix originals coming in December?

I have been awaiting Season 2 of AiB since the end of season one! Now, Netflix is teasing me with photos from the new Alice in Borderland (AiB). Alice in Borderland Netflix.PowerPoint Design Creation by the Author.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine

Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.

Read full story
9 comments

New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.

Read full story
1 comments

Is your trucking fleet treating you fairly?

Be wary of “lease to own” schemes; a more appropriate term might be “indentured slavery.”. Truck-tractor image by Noupload.Image from Pixabay. Note: This post could contain affiliate links. When you click on a link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #9

The Texans played better than many expected, but the high-powered offense of the Eagles-12 proved too much. The Eagles won but didn’t cover the spread, 29-17. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.NFL Promotional image.

Read full story

Are You Using NewsBreak as Another Income Source

Despite no longer paying a standard fee for each article you post, NewsBreak is a valuable source of funds as a side hustle. I stopped for a while, but I am back. Making Money with Newsbreak.PowerPoint Design Created by the Author.

Read full story

Preparing References for Your Job Search

While on your job search quest, you will be asked to provide a few references. Don’t just think back to former bosses; stick their names on your applications, and call it good.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more

Whether you stop by for a freshly brewed cup of gourmet coffee at our drive-through or to pick up some of our flavored coffee beans to enjoy at home, Coffee Express has the taste you crave at a fair price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #8

It’s unbelievable for some fans that the Bucs and TB12 have lost three in a row. The Bucs got the first TD with a run by Fournette but came up short to the Ravens, 27-22. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your cancer screeningNFL Promotional image.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”

San Francisco, CA, could also be called “Food Truck City,” with nearly 200 food trucks. Everyone knows that San Fran is obsessed with culinary goodness, but seeing a line of food trucks in SF is no longer a novelty.

Read full story
3 comments
Old Town, ME

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.

Read full story

“Ava Raine” Is a Fourth-Generation Wrestler

WWE_(2014)_logo.svgPowerPoint design by the author. How many of you remember when Vince McMahon was only an announcer for the Capitol Wrestling Corporation? Back in the ‘70s, when Bruno Sammartino, Victor Riviera, Haystacks Calhoun, Andre the Giant, Professor Tanaka, and others roamed the ring.

Read full story
Old Town, ME

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7

Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy