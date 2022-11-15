The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

Screenshot of the first-ever NFL Game in Germany. By the author.

The Bucs-2.5 & TB12 sank the Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game in Germany at Munich, 29–17. TB12 has now won in three countries.

The Vikings+5 were a FG better than the Bills in OT, 33–30. The bills are suddenly reeling and tied with the ‘Phins in the AFC East.

The Lions+2.5 outscored the Bears 31–30.

The Titans-3 were a TD better than the Broncos, 17–10.

The Chiefs-9.5 juked the Jaguars, 27–17.

The Dolphins-3.5 laid waste to the Browns, 39–17. Will a Watson return be enough for Cleveland?

The Steelers+2.5 surprised the Saints, 20–10.

The Giants-6.5 took out the Texans, 24–16.

The Cards+3 rumble past the Rams, 27–17. Colt McCoy starred in this one.

The Packers+5 send the Cowboys packing with a FG in OT, 31–28. After five losses in a row, Rodgers might have saved the Packers' season.

The Colts+6 roughed up the Raiders, 25–20. Sometimes a change at the top is required, and a healthy Jonathan Taylor helped.

The 49ers-7 took the charge out of the Chargers, 22–16. It seems the LAC has more injured than healthy players.

The Commanders+11 embarrassed the Eagles on MNF 32 –21. Too many turnovers turned the table on the Eagles, who are unbeaten no more.

