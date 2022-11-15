Are you ready for the return of Alice in Borderland & other Netflix originals coming in December?

Stephen L Dalton

I have been awaiting Season 2 of AiB since the end of season one! Now, Netflix is teasing me with photos from the new Alice in Borderland (AiB).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eYC4_0jAuEnev00
Alice in Borderland Netflix.PowerPoint Design Creation by the Author.

Are you anxious about the return of Usagi, Arisu, and others? Who is your favorite? Who survives episode one? Who will have a short season?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYtbq_0jAuEnev00
Alice in Borderland Final Cards or Face Cards.Netflix promotional image.

If you remember the end of AiB season one, face cards (Jacks, Queens, & Kings) flashed on huge flags.

How will they top the creative episode plots of season one? Although I enjoyed Squid Game tremendously, AiB was better and more exciting.

What are the intentions of the “game masters?” Will the “players” still believe they must collect all the face cards to get out of the “alternate universe” and go home? Maybe it’s all just an hallucination or one player’s dream.

We’ll just have to wait another month and a half to find out what Shinsuke Sato has in store for the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUsxF_0jAuEnev00
Enola Holmes 1 & 2.Netflix promotional image.

Enola Holmes 1 & 2

By the way, I enjoyed Enola Holmes 1 & 2 immensely. At first, I was prepared to hate this movie.

I mean, the little girl from Stranger Things is the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, and she is supposed to be more intelligent and more intuitive than Sherlock.

No way!

I actually kind of liked Henry Cavill as Sherlock more than as the Witcher. Which was your favorite role of his? There are lots to choose from, Thanos, Superman…

Sam Claflin was convincing as Mycroft Holmes, too; I hated him!

Though Cavill was fantastic there, too, with the accent on was. His character Geralt of Rivia will be played (rather uncavill of them) by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

No, not Thor; that’s his brother Chris.

So, if you haven’t watched Thor: Love and Thunder, what are you waiting for?

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Teaser

About the Geralt of Rivia change to Liam.

So yeah, about Enola Holmes 2—very endearing and #1 on Netflix movies right now. The first movie is still available on Netflix. ICYMI.

However, it reminded me that I need to watch for Stanger Things Season 5. It being November 6 and all. Then, Netflix did it again:

Did they just call us nerds? Oh yeah, we kind of are, aren’t we?

Anyway, The Crawl is Episode 1 if you want to read about it.

If you watched Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and you’ve recovered enough to catch your breath, his rendition of Pinocchio will debut on Netflix on 9 December. It is not for children. It is much too dark.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

What did you think of Autopsy? Freaking creepy, right?

The Autopsy Official Trailer | GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4Sl1_0jAuEnev00
Glass Onion - Knives Out 2.Netflix promotional image.

Knives Out Two is coming to Netflix on 23 December.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc goes to Greece and peels back the layers of mystery, including guest stars Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix

If it’s as comical as Knives Out, we’re in for a few belly laughs, action, and mystery, I’m sure.

Do you want to receive NewsBreak notifications of local news and more?

Want to read local news stories as they happen, sign up using my referral link.

If you’re interested in making a side hustle from writing about local news, sign up using my referral link, and we can both make more. Don’t forget to use your link when you write.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0jAuEnev00
About the Author.Photo by Jean Springs from Pexels.

Stephen Dalton is an Old Town native, retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Books & Authors, Travel, Fiction, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Stories.

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Ko-fi | NewsBreak

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Netflix# Netflix Originals# Made for TV Movies# Alice in Borderland# Enola Holmes

Comments / 0

Published by

Stephen Dalton is a retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. Top Writer in Virtual Reality, Sports, Short Story, Design, and Creativity. I especially like writing about design and home improvements.

1224 followers

More from Stephen L Dalton

Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States

As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine

It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.

Read full story
1 comments
Maine State

Maine’s Influential & Beloved Politicians

There was once a saying, “As Maine goes, so goes the nation.” That implied that if Maine voted Republican during their September governor’s race, the President would be a Republican, or vice versa.

Read full story
5 comments

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #10

This week's #10 NFL update started on TNF with the first of EIGHT upsets. The Panthers+3 flummoxed the Falcons and won running away, 25–15. The Falcons started the day tied with the Bucs for the NFC South lead but did not play like leaders.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine

Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.

Read full story
9 comments

New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.

Read full story
1 comments

Is your trucking fleet treating you fairly?

Be wary of “lease to own” schemes; a more appropriate term might be “indentured slavery.”. Truck-tractor image by Noupload.Image from Pixabay. Note: This post could contain affiliate links. When you click on a link and buy the product, I make a small commission, which does not change your price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #9

The Texans played better than many expected, but the high-powered offense of the Eagles-12 proved too much. The Eagles won but didn’t cover the spread, 29-17. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your screenings.NFL Promotional image.

Read full story

Are You Using NewsBreak as Another Income Source

Despite no longer paying a standard fee for each article you post, NewsBreak is a valuable source of funds as a side hustle. I stopped for a while, but I am back. Making Money with Newsbreak.PowerPoint Design Created by the Author.

Read full story

Preparing References for Your Job Search

While on your job search quest, you will be asked to provide a few references. Don’t just think back to former bosses; stick their names on your applications, and call it good.

Read full story
Bangor, ME

Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much more

Whether you stop by for a freshly brewed cup of gourmet coffee at our drive-through or to pick up some of our flavored coffee beans to enjoy at home, Coffee Express has the taste you crave at a fair price.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #8

It’s unbelievable for some fans that the Bucs and TB12 have lost three in a row. The Bucs got the first TD with a run by Fournette but came up short to the Ravens, 27-22. Get your Crucial Catch Schedule your cancer screeningNFL Promotional image.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”

San Francisco, CA, could also be called “Food Truck City,” with nearly 200 food trucks. Everyone knows that San Fran is obsessed with culinary goodness, but seeing a line of food trucks in SF is no longer a novelty.

Read full story
3 comments
Old Town, ME

Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, ME

Old Town is finally getting the great-tasting pizza from Kosta’s that only those in Brewer previously enjoyed. Kosta's Brewer Pizza Comes to Old Town.By the owner. Kosta’s Restaurant in Old Town has finally brought that great pizza up from Brewer. I don't know about you, but in my humble opinion, there were few places to get great pizza in Old Town. The one or two places that make a tasty pizza were getting old. Come into Kosta's and try some pizza fresh from the oven.

Read full story

“Ava Raine” Is a Fourth-Generation Wrestler

WWE_(2014)_logo.svgPowerPoint design by the author. How many of you remember when Vince McMahon was only an announcer for the Capitol Wrestling Corporation? Back in the ‘70s, when Bruno Sammartino, Victor Riviera, Haystacks Calhoun, Andre the Giant, Professor Tanaka, and others roamed the ring.

Read full story
Old Town, ME

The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.

Read full story

The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7

Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.

Read full story

The Lincoln Lawyer by Michael Connelly Book #1 Review

This first Micky Haller novel was made into a fantastic movie starring Matthew McConaughey. The Netflix TV Series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and starts with the second Lincoln Lawyer novel.

Read full story

Book Review: Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

In Reminders of Him, Kenna killed Scotty, her boyfriend and lover, when she was drunk and driving. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and went to prison for five years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy