Are you ready for the return of Alice in Borderland & other Netflix originals coming in December?

I have been awaiting Season 2 of AiB since the end of season one! Now, Netflix is teasing me with photos from the new Alice in Borderland (AiB).

Alice in Borderland Netflix. PowerPoint Design Creation by the Author.

Are you anxious about the return of Usagi, Arisu, and others? Who is your favorite? Who survives episode one? Who will have a short season?

Alice in Borderland Final Cards or Face Cards. Netflix promotional image.

If you remember the end of AiB season one, face cards (Jacks, Queens, & Kings) flashed on huge flags.

How will they top the creative episode plots of season one? Although I enjoyed Squid Game tremendously, AiB was better and more exciting.

What are the intentions of the “game masters?” Will the “players” still believe they must collect all the face cards to get out of the “alternate universe” and go home? Maybe it’s all just an hallucination or one player’s dream.

We’ll just have to wait another month and a half to find out what Shinsuke Sato has in store for the player.

Enola Holmes 1 & 2. Netflix promotional image.

Enola Holmes 1 & 2

By the way, I enjoyed Enola Holmes 1 & 2 immensely. At first, I was prepared to hate this movie.

I mean, the little girl from Stranger Things is the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, and she is supposed to be more intelligent and more intuitive than Sherlock.

No way!

I actually kind of liked Henry Cavill as Sherlock more than as the Witcher. Which was your favorite role of his? There are lots to choose from, Thanos, Superman…

Sam Claflin was convincing as Mycroft Holmes, too; I hated him!

Though Cavill was fantastic there, too, with the accent on was. His character Geralt of Rivia will be played (rather uncavill of them) by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4.

No, not Thor; that’s his brother Chris.

So, if you haven’t watched Thor: Love and Thunder, what are you waiting for?

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder | Official Teaser

About the Geralt of Rivia change to Liam.

So yeah, about Enola Holmes 2—very endearing and #1 on Netflix movies right now. The first movie is still available on Netflix. ICYMI.

However, it reminded me that I need to watch for Stanger Things Season 5. It being November 6 and all. Then, Netflix did it again:

Did they just call us nerds? Oh yeah, we kind of are, aren’t we?

Anyway, The Crawl is Episode 1 if you want to read about it.

If you watched Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and you’ve recovered enough to catch your breath, his rendition of Pinocchio will debut on Netflix on 9 December. It is not for children. It is much too dark.

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

What did you think of Autopsy? Freaking creepy, right?

The Autopsy Official Trailer | GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES | Netflix

Glass Onion - Knives Out 2. Netflix promotional image.

Knives Out Two is coming to Netflix on 23 December.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc goes to Greece and peels back the layers of mystery, including guest stars Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix

If it’s as comical as Knives Out, we’re in for a few belly laughs, action, and mystery, I’m sure.

Stephen Dalton is an Old Town native, retired US Army First Sergeant with a degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, and a Certified US English Chicago Manual of Style Editor. Also, a Top Writer in Books & Authors, Travel, Fiction, NFL, Design, Creativity, and Short Stories.

