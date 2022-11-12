Bangor, ME

Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine

Stephen L Dalton

Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVIs3_0j87iqU300
The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.

There are some excellent choices; depending on where you live, you can get them delivered to your door. Even if the restaurant or sandwich shop doesn’t deliver, you can use Door Dash or Uber Eats.

What is an Italian sandwich?

The Maine Italian sandwich is the same as what people in other states call a submarine/sub, a hero, torpedo, Po’boy, grinder, or hoagie. It primarily depends on where you’re from in the USA.

The best Maine Italians have American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese, ham, Capicola, Genoa, or Salami, sour pickles, onions, green peppers, ripe black olives, salt & pepper, and tomatoes with olive oil drizzled all over an 8-inch, 10-inch, or a foot-long roll.

Most Mainers point to Giovanni Amato as the originator of the Maine Italian somewhere around 1903 in Portland.

Amato’s Genuine Italians

You can still get the famous Amato’s Italian, but they don’t have one in Bangor anymore; you’ll have to go out to Holden at 1024 Main Road in the G & M Family Market, 843-0888. Get it delivered with Door Dash.

I suggest the Double Real Italian, with twice the ham & cheese.

No matter where you are around New England, you can find an Amato’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDa8T_0j87iqU300
The Perfecta Trifecta.By the owner.

Bangor Sandwich Co.

The Bangor Sandwich Company is located at 25 Hammond St., and their number is 573-1361 or email Bangorsandwich@gamil.com.

They offer several varieties of cold subs and Italians. I enjoyed the Perfecta Trifecta with Genoa, Salami, Pepperoni, American, Swiss, and Provolone cheese, and veggies. I had them add jalapeno peppers and olives. I like a sandwich that bites back!

They claim, “Fresh sandwiches made on fresh daily sub rolls made here in Bangor daily. All of our subs come with shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, olive oil and vinegar blend, oregano. Additional options are olives, jalapenos, banana peppers, bacon (add $1.00).” Don’t like onions, just let them know whatever you don’t want on your sandwich.

It might be a sandwich company, but they also have excellent Detroit-style pizza and premium ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrQ31_0j87iqU300
Papa Gambino's Pizza & SubsBy the owner.

A sight as familiar around Bangor, Me, as Paul Bunyan

Papa Gambino's on Hammond Street in Bangor, ME

Papa Gambino’s has been around since I was a kid; believe me, that’s a long time.

What’s more, they have two convenient locations in Bangor. One at 267 State St, 945-3511, and the other at 622 Hammond St, 947-7272. However, you can order their fabulous pizzas and sandwiches online.

They have three Italians: Salami, Genoa, or the Godfather. It’s “a deal you can’t refuse.” You might wonder what makes The Godfather such a deal. Well, it comes with Capicola, Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa, Salami, Swiss, Provolone, and American cheese, onions, green peppers, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and 100% pure, authentic olive oil.

By the way, you can add black olives free for the asking.

“Disclaimer: Not responsible for menu, hours, or pricing changes. Always check with the restaurant for pricing and availability.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9JAp_0j87iqU300
Lloyd's Family Market Italian'sBy the author.

Lloyd’s Family Market on Gilman Falls Avenue in Old Town

The Italians from Lloyd’s are excellent, but you can get pizza, burgers, wraps, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3SVy_0j87iqU300
Lloyd's Family Market Menu.By the owner.

Lloyd’s Family Market is located at 10 Gilman Falls Avenue in Old Town. Lloyd’s is the kind of place where you stop for gas and stay for an hour talking to everyone that works there and several more that walk in while you’re there.

Open Monday to Friday from 5 am to 8 pm, Friday and Saturday from 6 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. Call (207) 827-3701. Add them on Facebook to get updates.

“Maine — The Way Life Should Be!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ3WK_0j87iqU300
