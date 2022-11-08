New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents.

Hampton Falls, NH, is a coastal area where many wealthy residents visit or reside. Hampton Falls provides picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean and beautiful homes.

New Hampshire is also home to some of the country’s rich and famous personalities. When talking country’s elite, we’re talking about multi-millionaires, those with more than $500 million, plus the billionaires of this country.

New Hampshire is home to several wealthy businesspeople with Fortune 500 companies. Men like Rick Cohen, Patrick McGovern, and Martin Trust consistently make the Forbes list of America’s 400 richest.

These three New Hampshire residents are some of the richest in the country, valued at $11 billion, 5 billion, and $600 million, respectively.

Rick Cohen is ranked number 42 on the Forbes 400 list

Cohen’s net worth is estimated at $11.2 billion. The Cohen family is the richest in New Hampshire. His grandfather opened C&S Wholesaler Grocers in 1918 in Massachusetts. C&S Wholesalers is the largest grocery wholesaler in the whole country.

Rick later inherited the company and moved its HQ to New Hampshire, where he currently resides. His wealth is based on the company valuation as he is 100% owner.

He joined the Forbes list at #174 in 2014 with $1.4 billion and has built the company’s wealth nearly every year since.

The Cohen family lives in a modest house valued at $1.5 million in Keene, NH. Rick is humble and keeps a low profile. Most of his neighbors do not even know who he is. Rick is a family man, married to Jan Cohen. He has three daughters with Jan.

Patrick McGovern #88 on the Forbes 400 list

McGovern was born in Queens, NY but spent much of his adult life in New Hampshire and California. He often would travel back and forth between the two destinations to enjoy both locations and check on business ventures.

The Patrick McGovern estate is currently worth an estimated $5.7 billion. At the time of his death, he ranked #88 on the Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, which he joined in 2007. Worldwide, he is ranked as the #244 billionaire.

He is the founder of the International Data Group (IDG) in Needham, MA. His company covers many business specialties, but it was sold to China Oceanwide Holdings after his death.

McGovern is also credited with starting the magazine PC World. He tended to dabble in many different business ventures.

One of his companies came up with the magnetic “For Dummies,” series of books that became wildly popular in the 1990s and 2000s.

Mr. McGovern is also a philanthropist who donated $350 million to brain research.

Lore Harp McGovern, his wife, survives Patrick. Patrick McGovern has four children, a son of the same name, Patrick, and a daughter, Elizabeth McGovern. He also had two stepchildren, Dina Jackson and Michelle Bethel.

Martin Trust Multi-Millionaire

Mr. Trust is reportedly worth over $600 million. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, but worked all over the Northeastern United States.

He graduated from Cooper Union with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and became an associate professor at the Lowell Technological Institute (LTI) and UMASS — Lowell.

He founded his company, MAST, which was crucial to the American and later the international fashion industry. Mr. Trust eventually sold MAST to a company called, The Limited Stores, Inc., now Limited Brands.

He founded Brandot International, LTD, a venture capital firm owned by the Trust Family Industries, Inc., of which Martin is President. Brandot provides venture capital to textile and fashion companies in exchange for a portion of the business.

Ten celebrities you're most likely to encounter in New Hampshire

According to an article by WOKQ 97.5, here are ten celebrities you'll likely encounter in NH.

1. Jimmy Fallon from the Tonight Show.

2. Drew Barrymore.

3. Adam Sandler

4. Gabrielle Union.

5. Eliza Coupe.

6. They had Jerry Remy, NESN & Red Sox announcer, on the list, but he passed last year.

7. Comedienne Sarah Siverman.

8. Late Night Host, Seth Meyers.

9. Brad Garrett, of Everybody Loves Raymond fame, who seems to be everywhere these days, also hangs out in the Granite State.

10. Aerosmith's lead singer and American Idol co-host, Steven Tyler, owns a home on Lake Sunapee.

There you are; you're now caught up on NH's rich and famous.

